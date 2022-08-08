Highlights: Viktoria Plzen 2-1 Sheriff in UEFA Champions League Qualifying 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Final Score
⌛️ KONEC | Kouzelný večer ve Štruncových sadech! ✨ Vyprodaná Doosan Arena dotlačila Viktorku do play-off Ligy mistrů! 🏆#PLZSRF pic.twitter.com/OtrVt4MwSb — FC Viktoria Plzeň (@fcviktorkaplzen) August 9, 2022
Game is Over
The match ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the match Viktoria Plzen (4)2-1(2) Sheriff, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90'
4 more minutes are added.
85'
Second yellow card for Stefanos Evangelou, the Sheriff has one less.
75'
The insistence of the Sheriff who does not lower his arms but stands well behind the Plzen returns. The Czechs hope to surprise on the counterattack and put definitive figures on the scoreboard.
65'
Viktoria returns to get the ball and removes the danger from their area. The 2 goal advantage seems to be enough to advance.
61'
GGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLL!! Jhon Mosquera finishes off after a corner kick and scores Viktoria's second.
55'
High pressure from the Sheriff who seeks to tie the aggregate and give life to the tie. In the event of a tie, the match would go into overtime.
47'
GGGGGGOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLL!!! Ibrahim Akanbi Rasheed scores from eleven paces and ties the game.
46'
PENALTY! Ibrahim Akanbi Rasheed is shot down inside the area and the maximum penalty is awarded in favor of the Sheriff.
45'
The second half starts.
Halftime
We go into the break with a partial victory by 1 goal for Viktoria Plzen.
45'
1 more minute is added.
35'
Greater control of Viktoria that seems to have turned off the rival and continues to fight to secure the match and increase the advantage.
25'
After the goal, the Sheriff rushes forward in search of getting on the scoreboard and getting closer to the overall.
16'
Yellow card for Pernambuco from the Sheriff.
9'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLL!!! Jan Kliment shoots inside the area and puts the first for Viktoria, the locals extend the lead to 2 goals on aggregate.
5'
Explosive start on the part of both teams, the Sheriff went out to look for the tie in the aggregate of the match.
0'
Kick off the match at the Doosan Arena.
About to start
We are just minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the preliminary protocols of the UEFA Champions League.
From the bench
These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:
Viktoria: Tvrdon, Jedlicka, Qose, Pilar, Trusa, Cadu, Cihak, Dedic, Kasa, Holik, Ndiaye.
Sheriff: Celeadnic, Pascenco, Heron, Radeljic, Tejan, Julien, Lushkja and Botos.
Viktoria starting XI!
This is the eleven with which the Plzen team jumps to seal the victory:
👥 Do odvety boje o play-off jdeme v této sestavě! 🔥 #PLZSRF pic.twitter.com/RbrxP2SwbN— FC Viktoria Plzeň (@fcviktorkaplzen) August 9, 2022
Sheriff lineup!
These are the headlines that start the game by the Sheriff in search of the comeback:
Referees
This is the referee designation for today's game:
Center Referee: Orel Grinfeeld
Assistants: Roy Hassan and Idan Yarkoni
4th Referee: Gal Leibovitz
VAR: Roi Reinshreiber
Assist. VAR: David Fuxman
The Viktoria appears!
The locals are already in the Doosan Arena for today's game:
Hráči již jsou v Doosan Areně! 🏟#PLZSRF pic.twitter.com/gz1lm3Z8NQ— FC Viktoria Plzeň (@fcviktorkaplzen) August 9, 2022
Here is Sheriff!
All set by the Sheriff for today's game, they are looking for the somersault to stay with the victory:
🚩ФК Шериф. Тренировка в Пльзен. 08.08.2022https://t.co/ixxlPNR5dG pic.twitter.com/6hVbBbYCZ1— FC Sheriff (@FotclubSheriff) August 8, 2022
Last duel
The last duel between the two teams was last week in the first leg when the Czechs won by a score of 2-1. Viktoria's goals were the work of Tomas Chory and Pavel Bucha, while Ibrahim discounted for the Sheriff Rashed.
Form?
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour away from the game between Viktoria and Sheriff kicking off at Doosan Arena. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will not be broadcast on television, but you can follow it through Onefootball streaming.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Tomas Chory, a must see player!
The Viktoria striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and keep adding many more minutes to show his quality and help the team get into the UEFA Champions Group Stage League. During this season he has played 5 games, where he got 2 goals and 1 assist. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level throughout the season.
How does the Viktoria get here?
The team from Plzen comes to this duel of the Champions League with the aim that the team manages to get into the Group Stage of the Champions League. Last season they culminated as the champions of the Czech League with 85 points and got a ticket to the Qualifying Phase of the Champions League. So far, the club has made several additions, with Mohamed Tijani, Filip Cihak, Martín Jedlicka and Kristi Qose being the most prominent. The Czech team will seek to be one of the protagonists in La Liga and reach new heights in all the championships in which it participates.
Pernambuco, a must see player!
The Sheriff's midfielder is one of the team's great figures. Last season he was one of the most important players, Pernambuco is the leader of the offense and his role is to connect with the forwards to score goals. During Sheriff's last season he participated in 29 games in all team competitions, in these games he got 8 goals and 3 assists. Pernambuco's goal is to remain one of the team's decisive players and get Sheriff back into the UEFA Champions League.
How does the Sheriff arrive?
The Sheriff appears in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Qualifying Phase with the aim of the team fighting for a place in the Group Phase of the most important championship in Europe. Last season, the team finished in first place with 70 points, after 22 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses. So far, the club has made multiple additions, with Rasheed Akanbi, Mouhamed Diop, Iyayi Atiemwen and Giannis-Fivos Botos being the most prominent. The Sheriff managed to give one of the most important news of the season by beating Real Madrid in the Group Stage of the Champions League, however, this failed to advance to the next round.
Where's the game?
The Doosan Arena located in the city of Plzen, Czech Republic will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path to the Group Stage of the UEFA Champions League 2022-2023. This stadium has a capacity for 35,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1955.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Viktoria Plzen vs. Sheriff match, corresponding to the qualifying match for the UEFA Champions League 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at the Doosan Arena, at 1 o'clock.