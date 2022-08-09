Goals and Highlights: Dynamo Zagreb 4-2 Ludogorets in UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT

4:05 PM10 days ago

End of transmission

Thank you very much for watching the Dinamo Zagreb vs Ludogorets UEFA Champions League match. Follow the sports information on VAVEL.com.
3:57 PM10 days ago

90+5'

End of the match.
3:57 PM10 days ago

90+4'

Luka Ivanušec (Dinamo Zagreb) is fouled by Matias Tissera (Ludogorets).
3:54 PM10 days ago

90+1'

Dinamo Zagreb substitution

In: Luka Menalo

Out: Dario Spikic

3:53 PM10 days ago

90'

The judge adds five minutes to the second half.
3:51 PM10 days ago

87'

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR DINAMO ZAGREB, as if three goals were not enough, Bruno Petkovic comes in from the bench to score his team's fourth goal to seal the match.
3:49 PM10 days ago

85'

Ludogorets substitution

In: Jorginho

Out: Kiril Despodov

3:48 PM10 days ago

84'

Yellow card to Zan Karnicnik (Ludogorets) for a foul that results in a penalty.
3:45 PM10 days ago

81'

Foul by Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb) on Anton Nedyalkov (Ludogorets).
3:44 PM10 days ago

77'

Missed shot by Mislav Orisic (Dinamo Zagreb).
3:37 PM10 days ago

72'

Dinamo Zagreb substitution

In: Bruno Petkovic

Out: Josip Drmic

3:36 PM10 days ago

72'

Red card for Ludogorets! Rick is sent off for accumulation of cards and the Bulgarians are down to 9 players.
3:33 PM10 days ago

70'

Yellow card for Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb).
3:32 PM10 days ago

67'

Yellow card for Dino Peric (Dynamo Zagreb).
3:32 PM10 days ago

66'

Ludogorets substitution

In: Matias Tessera

Out: Thiago

3:27 PM10 days ago

61'

Foul by Igor Thiago (Ludogorets) on Dino Perić (Dinamo Zagreb).
3:26 PM10 days ago

58'

Foul by Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb) on Kiril Despodov (Ludogorets).
3:24 PM10 days ago

56'

Luka Ivanusec (Dinamo Zagreb) sees his shot blocked.
3:23 PM10 days ago

54'

Mislav Oršić (Dinamo Zagreb) is fouled by Kiril Despodov (Ludogorets).
3:22 PM10 days ago

52'

Corner for Ludogorets.
3:21 PM10 days ago

49'

GOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR LUDOGORETS, a penalty taken by Kiril Despodov, gives the second goal to the Bulgarian team that is looking for a comeback.
3:14 PM10 days ago

45'

Changes in Ludogorets In: Zan Karnicnik, Spas Delev, Ivan Yordanov. Out: Cicinho, Igor Plastun, Show.
3:13 PM10 days ago

45'

Dinamo Zagreb changes

In: Sadegh Moharrami, Amer Gojak, Luka Ivanusec.

Out: Stefan Ristovski, Josip Misic, Martin Baturina.

3:10 PM10 days ago

Second half

Start of the second half in Maksimir!
2:54 PM10 days ago

45+5'

End of the first half.
2:52 PM10 days ago

45+4'

GOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR LUDOGORETS, Kiril Despodov strikes a right-footed shot from the center of the box into the center of the goal for a stoppage time goal.
2:49 PM10 days ago

45+2'

Yellow card for Rick (Ludogorets).
2:48 PM10 days ago

44'

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR DYNAMO ZAGREB, Mislav Orsic strikes a right-footed shot straight into the center of the net for his brace in the first 45.
2:42 PM10 days ago

36'

Although both teams had everything to give an even match, the expulsion of a player is making the game more difficult for Ludogorets.
2:36 PM10 days ago

31'

With this result, the aggregate score is 4-1 in favor of Dinamo Zagreb.
2:31 PM10 days ago

27'

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR DYNAMO ZAGREB, Mislav Orsic gives his team the second goal from the penalty spot.
2:26 PM10 days ago

22'

Yellow card for Josip Misic (Dynamo Zagreb).
2:25 PM10 days ago

21'

Yellow card for Stefan Ristovski (Dynamo Zagreb).
2:21 PM10 days ago

17'

Red card for Dominic Yankov! The Ludogorets player is sent off for accumulation of yellow cards.
2:18 PM11 days ago

13'

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR DYNAMO ZAGREB, Josip Drmic heads from the center of the box straight into the net to open the scoring.
2:13 PM11 days ago

10'

Yellow card to Dominic Yankov (Ludogorets) for a foul on Stefan Ristovski (Dinamo).
2:09 PM11 days ago

7'

Corner for Ludogorets.
2:07 PM11 days ago

4'

Corner for Dynamo Zagreb.
2:06 PM11 days ago

3'

Offside of Dynamo Zagreb.
2:03 PM11 days ago

Start of the match

Kick-off at the Maksimir!
1:58 PM11 days ago

Field trip

The teams take the field to begin the ceremonial acts.
1:58 PM11 days ago

Next match

Dinamo Zagreb's next match is against Hajduk Split in the fifth round of the 1. HNL on August 13.

Ludogorets' next match is against Levski Sofia in the sixth round of the Bulgarian First League on August 14.

1:41 PM11 days ago

Arrival at the stadium

Both teams are in the stadium warming up for the match.
1:40 PM11 days ago

Prediction

It will be a very even match, as both teams are in the same conditions in their respective leagues; however, in the first leg, Dinamo was superior and will be eager to win the series.
1:39 PM11 days ago

Referee

The referee for this match is Frenchman Benoît Bastien.
1:24 PM11 days ago

Lineup - Ludogorets

Simon Sluga; Anton Nedyalkov, Igor Plastun, Olivier Verdon, Cicinho; Manuel Cafumana, Jakub Piotrowski, Dominic Yankov; Kiril Despodov, Igor Thiago, Rick. D. T.: Ante Simundza.
1:21 PM11 days ago

Lineup - Dynamo Zagreb

Dominic Livakovic; Stefan Ristovski, Bosko Sutolo, Dino Peric, Robert Ljubicic; Martin Butarina, Josip Misic, Arijan Ademi, Mislav Orsic; Dario Spikic, Josip Drmic. D. T.: Ante Cacic.
1:15 PM11 days ago

45 minutes to go!

The match will kick off in 45 minutes at the Maksimir stadium. Both teams have already confirmed their lineups.
12:09 AM11 days ago

Tune in here Dynamo Zagreb vs Ludogorets Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Dynamo Zagreb vs Ludogorets match, as well as the latest information from the Maksimir Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
12:04 AM11 days ago

How to watch Dynamo Zagreb vs Ludogorets Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch Dynamo Zagreb vs Ludogorets on TV, your option is: HBOMax.                      
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: HBOMax   

If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.

11:59 PM11 days ago

What time is Dynamo Zagreb vs Ludogorets?

This is the kickoff time for the Dynamo Zagreb vs Ludogorets match on August 9, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on HBOMax

Bolivia: 2:00 PM on HBOMax
Brazil: 3:00 PM on HBOMax

Chile: 2:00 PM in HBOMax
Colombia: 1:00 PM at HBOMax
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on HBOMax
USA (ET): 2:00 PM on HBOMax
Mexico: 1:00 PM on HBOMax
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on HBOMax
Peru: 1:00 PM on HBOMax
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on HBOMax

 

11:54 PM11 days ago

Last match

On August 2, these two teams met face to face in the city of Razgrad, Bulgaria, to play the first leg of this qualifying round. The duel was won by Dinamo Zagreb with a score of 1-2 and with the victory, they also took the advantage for the second leg.
11:49 PM11 days ago

Key player - Ludogorets

Cauly is emerging as one of the key players for this season. The 26 year-old Brazilian, who plays as a midfielder, has already scored three goals in the Bulgarian league and an assist and a goal in the Champions League qualifying round.
11:44 PM11 days ago

Key player - Dynamo Zagreb

Dario Spikic is one of Dynamo Zagreb's key players. At the age of 23, the young Croatian has become a key striker for the team, as he always contributes in the matches. He has two goals and one assist in the Croatian league that has just started.
11:39 PM11 days ago

Ludogorets

The visitors are not far behind. The Bulgarians come third in their home league with 10 points from four games played. They are also undefeated with three wins and a draw. In the Champions League qualifying round, things are more complicated. They have played five games and have two defeats in a row, although they won their first three matches.
11:34 PM11 days ago

Dynamo Zagreb

The home owners are in high spirits. In the local league they are leaders with 10 points in four games played, three of which have ended in victory and the other ended in a draw, so they are undefeated in their tournament. On the Champions qualifying round side, they have played three games and are also undefeated with two wins and a draw.
11:29 PM11 days ago

Stadium

The designated stadium for this match is Stadion Maksimir, located in the city of Zagreb, Croatia. Its name derives from the neighborhood where it is located, the Maksimir neighborhood. This stadium is the home of Dynamo Zagreb and also hosts the Croatian national team. It was inaugurated on May 5, 1912 and has a capacity of 40,000 spectators.

11:24 PM11 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of UEFA Champions League Match: Dynamo Zagreb vs Luedogorets live!

My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo