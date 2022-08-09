Goals and Highlights: Dynamo Zagreb 4-2 Ludogorets in UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
90+5'
End of the match.
90+4'
Luka Ivanušec (Dinamo Zagreb) is fouled by Matias Tissera (Ludogorets).
90+1'
Dinamo Zagreb substitution
In: Luka Menalo
Out: Dario Spikic
90'
The judge adds five minutes to the second half.
87'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR DINAMO ZAGREB, as if three goals were not enough, Bruno Petkovic comes in from the bench to score his team's fourth goal to seal the match.
85'
Ludogorets substitution
In: Jorginho
Out: Kiril Despodov
84'
Yellow card to Zan Karnicnik (Ludogorets) for a foul that results in a penalty.
81'
Foul by Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb) on Anton Nedyalkov (Ludogorets).
77'
Missed shot by Mislav Orisic (Dinamo Zagreb).
72'
Dinamo Zagreb substitution
In: Bruno Petkovic
Out: Josip Drmic
72'
Red card for Ludogorets! Rick is sent off for accumulation of cards and the Bulgarians are down to 9 players.
70'
Yellow card for Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb).
67'
Yellow card for Dino Peric (Dynamo Zagreb).
66'
Ludogorets substitution
In: Matias Tessera
Out: Thiago
61'
Foul by Igor Thiago (Ludogorets) on Dino Perić (Dinamo Zagreb).
58'
Foul by Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb) on Kiril Despodov (Ludogorets).
56'
Luka Ivanusec (Dinamo Zagreb) sees his shot blocked.
54'
Mislav Oršić (Dinamo Zagreb) is fouled by Kiril Despodov (Ludogorets).
52'
Corner for Ludogorets.
49'
GOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR LUDOGORETS, a penalty taken by Kiril Despodov, gives the second goal to the Bulgarian team that is looking for a comeback.
45'
Changes in Ludogorets In: Zan Karnicnik, Spas Delev, Ivan Yordanov. Out: Cicinho, Igor Plastun, Show.
45'
Dinamo Zagreb changes
In: Sadegh Moharrami, Amer Gojak, Luka Ivanusec.
Out: Stefan Ristovski, Josip Misic, Martin Baturina.
Second half
Start of the second half in Maksimir!
45+5'
End of the first half.
45+4'
GOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR LUDOGORETS, Kiril Despodov strikes a right-footed shot from the center of the box into the center of the goal for a stoppage time goal.
45+2'
Yellow card for Rick (Ludogorets).
44'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR DYNAMO ZAGREB, Mislav Orsic strikes a right-footed shot straight into the center of the net for his brace in the first 45.
36'
Although both teams had everything to give an even match, the expulsion of a player is making the game more difficult for Ludogorets.
31'
With this result, the aggregate score is 4-1 in favor of Dinamo Zagreb.
27'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR DYNAMO ZAGREB, Mislav Orsic gives his team the second goal from the penalty spot.
22'
Yellow card for Josip Misic (Dynamo Zagreb).
21'
Yellow card for Stefan Ristovski (Dynamo Zagreb).
17'
Red card for Dominic Yankov! The Ludogorets player is sent off for accumulation of yellow cards.
13'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR DYNAMO ZAGREB, Josip Drmic heads from the center of the box straight into the net to open the scoring.
10'
Yellow card to Dominic Yankov (Ludogorets) for a foul on Stefan Ristovski (Dinamo).
7'
Corner for Ludogorets.
4'
Corner for Dynamo Zagreb.
3'
Offside of Dynamo Zagreb.
Start of the match
Kick-off at the Maksimir!
Field trip
The teams take the field to begin the ceremonial acts.
Next match
Dinamo Zagreb's next match is against Hajduk Split in the fifth round of the 1. HNL on August 13.
Ludogorets' next match is against Levski Sofia in the sixth round of the Bulgarian First League on August 14.
Arrival at the stadium
Both teams are in the stadium warming up for the match.
Prediction
It will be a very even match, as both teams are in the same conditions in their respective leagues; however, in the first leg, Dinamo was superior and will be eager to win the series.
Referee
The referee for this match is Frenchman Benoît Bastien.
Lineup - Ludogorets
Simon Sluga; Anton Nedyalkov, Igor Plastun, Olivier Verdon, Cicinho; Manuel Cafumana, Jakub Piotrowski, Dominic Yankov; Kiril Despodov, Igor Thiago, Rick. D. T.: Ante Simundza.
Lineup - Dynamo Zagreb
Dominic Livakovic; Stefan Ristovski, Bosko Sutolo, Dino Peric, Robert Ljubicic; Martin Butarina, Josip Misic, Arijan Ademi, Mislav Orsic; Dario Spikic, Josip Drmic. D. T.: Ante Cacic.
45 minutes to go!
The match will kick off in 45 minutes at the Maksimir stadium. Both teams have already confirmed their lineups.
Tune in here Dynamo Zagreb vs Ludogorets Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Dynamo Zagreb vs Ludogorets match, as well as the latest information from the Maksimir Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Dynamo Zagreb vs Ludogorets Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch Dynamo Zagreb vs Ludogorets on TV, your option is: HBOMax.
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: HBOMax
If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Dynamo Zagreb vs Ludogorets?
This is the kickoff time for the Dynamo Zagreb vs Ludogorets match on August 9, 2022 in various countries:
Colombia: 1:00 PM at HBOMax
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on HBOMax
USA (ET): 2:00 PM on HBOMax
Mexico: 1:00 PM on HBOMax
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on HBOMax
Peru: 1:00 PM on HBOMax
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on HBOMax
Last match
On August 2, these two teams met face to face in the city of Razgrad, Bulgaria, to play the first leg of this qualifying round. The duel was won by Dinamo Zagreb with a score of 1-2 and with the victory, they also took the advantage for the second leg.
Key player - Ludogorets
Cauly is emerging as one of the key players for this season. The 26 year-old Brazilian, who plays as a midfielder, has already scored three goals in the Bulgarian league and an assist and a goal in the Champions League qualifying round.
Key player - Dynamo Zagreb
Dario Spikic is one of Dynamo Zagreb's key players. At the age of 23, the young Croatian has become a key striker for the team, as he always contributes in the matches. He has two goals and one assist in the Croatian league that has just started.
Ludogorets
The visitors are not far behind. The Bulgarians come third in their home league with 10 points from four games played. They are also undefeated with three wins and a draw. In the Champions League qualifying round, things are more complicated. They have played five games and have two defeats in a row, although they won their first three matches.
Dynamo Zagreb
The home owners are in high spirits. In the local league they are leaders with 10 points in four games played, three of which have ended in victory and the other ended in a draw, so they are undefeated in their tournament. On the Champions qualifying round side, they have played three games and are also undefeated with two wins and a draw.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is Stadion Maksimir, located in the city of Zagreb, Croatia. Its name derives from the neighborhood where it is located, the Maksimir neighborhood. This stadium is the home of Dynamo Zagreb and also hosts the Croatian national team. It was inaugurated on May 5, 1912 and has a capacity of 40,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of UEFA Champions League Match: Dynamo Zagreb vs Luedogorets live!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.