Highlights and goals: Ferencváros 1-3 Qarabağ in UEFA Champions League
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

10:38 PM10 days ago

Thanks

We thank you for your attention during the broadcast of this event and invite you to stay connected with VAVEL.com.
10:37 PM10 days ago

END OF THE MATCH

Final score of the game: Ferencváros 1-3 Qarabağ
4:01 PM10 days ago

90'

The referee added five more minutes
4:00 PM10 days ago

85' FERENCVAROS SCOOOOOOOOOORES

Adama Malouda Traoré scored a consolation goal for the home side
3:59 PM10 days ago

81'

Yellow card for Endre Botka at Ferencvaros
3:57 PM10 days ago

78' QARABAG SCOOOOOOOOOOORES

Ibrahima Wadji scored the third goal for the visitors
3:57 PM10 days ago

73'

Magomedaliyev's erratic cross in favor of the visiting team
3:45 PM10 days ago

70' Ball possesion

Ferencváros 40%

Qarabağ 60%

3:44 PM10 days ago

67'

Foul on Kady in Qarabag. It will be an attacking free kick
3:44 PM10 days ago

63'

Yellow card for Toral Bayramov at Qarabag
3:43 PM10 days ago

59'

Thelander looked for the visitor's goal, but was unable to score
3:41 PM10 days ago

54' QARABAG SCOOOOOOORES

Ibrahima Wadji scores second goal for Qarabag, visitors take lead
3:39 PM10 days ago

49'

Adama Malouda Traoré's deflected shot to Ferencvaros
3:38 PM10 days ago

SECOND HALF BEGINS

After halftime, the second period begins.
3:37 PM10 days ago

FIRST HALF ENDS

Qarabag partially beats Ferencvaros 1-0
2:55 PM10 days ago

45'

The referee adds four more minutes
2:55 PM10 days ago

42'

Sheydaev's deflected shot for Qarabag
2:53 PM10 days ago

39'

Yellow card for Boli at Ferencvaros
2:53 PM10 days ago

36'

Zachariassen was given a through ball. The Ferencvaron player could not connect properly.
2:36 PM10 days ago

33'

Yellow card for Marko Janković at Qarabağ.
2:35 PM10 days ago

29'

Yellow card for Rasmus Thelander at Ferencváros
2:34 PM10 days ago

25' Ball possesion

Ferencvaros 55%

Qarabağ FK 45%

2:31 PM10 days ago

19'

Tokmac Nguen's deflected header for the home team.
2:19 PM10 days ago

15'

Wadji looked for a dangerous approach for Qarabag, but he was ahead of schedule
2:18 PM11 days ago

11'

Traoré's deflected shot for the home team. Ferencvaros tries
2:18 PM11 days ago

7' QARABAG SCOOOOOOOOOORES

Abdellah Zoubir scored the first goal of the match in favor of Qarabağ.
2:16 PM11 days ago

3'

Kovačević shot wide in favor of Ferencváros.
2:15 PM11 days ago

THE MATCH BEGINS

The ball is rolling and the game is already underway
2:14 PM11 days ago

Qarabağ FK arrives at the stadium

2:09 PM11 days ago

Closer and closer

The players take the field and the game will start shortly.
1:53 PM11 days ago

The fact

The winner of this duel will take the advantage in the history. For now, the direct confrontation is tied.
1:52 PM11 days ago

First leg results

1:50 PM11 days ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande ESP

Assistant 1: José Naranjo ESP

Assistant 2: Gonzalo Garcia Gonzalez ESP

Fourth official: Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias ESP

VAR: Xavier Estrada Fernandez ESP

AVAR: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva ESP

1:47 PM11 days ago

Qarabağ FK starting Xl

1:46 PM11 days ago

Ferencvaros starting Xl

1:45 PM11 days ago

Everything is ready

In less than an hour the game between Ferencvaros vs Qarabag live online in the third round of the UEFA Champions League play-offs.
9:13 AM11 days ago

Tune in here Ferencvaros vs Qarabag Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Ferencvaros vs Qarabag match as well as the latest information from the stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
9:08 AM11 days ago

How to watch Ferencvaros vs Qarabag live?

If you want to watch Ferencvaros vs Qarabag on TV, your option is: HBOMax.                      
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: HBOMax   

If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.

9:03 AM11 days ago

What time is the Ferencvaros vs Qarabag UEFA Champions League match?

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Bolivia: 2:00 PM 

Brazil: 3:00 PM 

Chile: 2:00 PM 

Colombia: 1:00 PM

Ecuador: 1:00 PM

USA (ET): 2:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Paraguay: 2:00 PM

Peru: 1:00 PM 

Uruguay: 3:00 PM

8:58 AM11 days ago

Qarabag key player

Kady is a Brazilian who was born in Curitiba 26 years ago and plays for Qarabag as a right winger. He has the speed and power needed to score a key goal to give his team the qualification.
8:53 AM11 days ago

Ferencvaros key player

Aïssa Laïdouni is one of the outstanding players at Ferencvaros. the 25-year-old Frenchman is one of the Hungarian team's midfield focal points and, for this reason, represents a danger for the opposition.
8:48 AM11 days ago

History

This will be the second time the two teams meet. At the moment, the two teams are tied with one goal for and one goal against.
8:43 AM11 days ago

Qarabag

Qarabag comes into this match with the need to fulfill its history and be able to advance to the next round. Now, the Azerbaijani team will have to overcome the draw against Ferencvaros and give the blow in the competition.
8:38 AM11 days ago

Ferencvaros

Ferencvaros comes into this match with the advantage of playing the second leg of the series at home. The Hungarian team knows that it will not be easy, but it is the favorite team to win the key and advance to the next round, where it can enter the group stage of the most important club tournament.
8:33 AM11 days ago

Groupama Arena

The Groupama Arena is a soccer stadium located in the city of Budapest, Hungary. The stadium was inaugurated on August 10, 2014, has a capacity of 22 000 spectators. It is currently the home of Ferencváros Torna Club and is a regular stadium where the UEFA Champions League is played.
8:28 AM11 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Friendly match: Ferencvaros vs Qarabag Live Updates!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo