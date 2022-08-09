Highlights and goals: Ferencváros 1-3 Qarabağ in UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks
END OF THE MATCH
90'
85' FERENCVAROS SCOOOOOOOOOORES
81'
78' QARABAG SCOOOOOOOOOOORES
73'
70' Ball possesion
Qarabağ 60%
67'
63'
59'
54' QARABAG SCOOOOOOORES
49'
SECOND HALF BEGINS
FIRST HALF ENDS
45'
42'
39'
36'
33'
29'
25' Ball possesion
Qarabağ FK 45%
19'
15'
11'
7' QARABAG SCOOOOOOOOOORES
3'
THE MATCH BEGINS
Qarabağ FK arrives at the stadium
Komandamız "Ferentsvaroş" stadionunda 📸#QarabağFK #UCL #FTCQFK pic.twitter.com/EZXcGpEILm — Qarabağ FK (@FKQarabagh) August 9, 2022
Closer and closer
The fact
First leg results
🔮 Who'll going through to the play-offs tonight?
Follow third qualifying round deciders 👇#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 9, 2022
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Assistant 1: José Naranjo ESP
Assistant 2: Gonzalo Garcia Gonzalez ESP
Fourth official: Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias ESP
VAR: Xavier Estrada Fernandez ESP
AVAR: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva ESP
Qarabağ FK starting Xl
Start heyətimiz!#QarabağFK #UCL #FTCQFK pic.twitter.com/sx49812BOI — Qarabağ FK (@FKQarabagh) August 9, 2022
Ferencvaros starting Xl
The starting XI pic.twitter.com/8exqNPpCV3 — Ferencvárosi TC (@Fradi_HU) August 9, 2022
Everything is ready
Tune in here Ferencvaros vs Qarabag Live Score!
How to watch Ferencvaros vs Qarabag live?
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: HBOMax
If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Ferencvaros vs Qarabag UEFA Champions League match?
Bolivia: 2:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM
Colombia: 1:00 PM
Ecuador: 1:00 PM
USA (ET): 2:00 PM
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Paraguay: 2:00 PM
Peru: 1:00 PM
Uruguay: 3:00 PM