Goals and Highlights: Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth in Premier League 2022
Photo: VAVEL

12:41 PM7 days ago

Summary

11:56 AM7 days ago

End of match

11:54 AM7 days ago

End of match

Match ends at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth won the match

11:52 AM7 days ago

90´

3 minutes will be added
11:47 AM7 days ago

85´

Last 5 minutes of regular time and city want the fifth
11:40 AM7 days ago

79´

Gooooooooooooal for City

Lerma's own goal and it was the fourth goal

11:36 AM7 days ago

75´

All under control at the Etihad Stadium and it looks like City will take all 3 points
11:27 AM7 days ago

65´

First changes for both teams that want to find a new dynamic
11:17 AM7 days ago

55´

Primeros minutos del segundo tiempo y sigue la misma dinámica que el primero 
11:11 AM7 days ago

45´

The second half of the match begins
10:49 AM7 days ago

End of first half

First half ends with City's convincing 3-0 win over Bournemouth
10:47 AM7 days ago

45´

Add 4 minutes
10:41 AM7 days ago

40´

Last 5 minutes of a total first half for the home side
10:38 AM7 days ago

37´

Gooooooooooooal for City

The third goal of the afternoon came and this is already a goal, scored by Foden. 

10:32 AM7 days ago

31´

Goooooooool for City

In the best moments of the visit, Kevin De Bruyne appears and scores the second goal of the match

10:27 AM7 days ago

25´

If the visitors don't respond, this could end in a major Manchester City drubbing.
10:19 AM7 days ago

19´

Goooooooool for City

Ilkay Gundogan scores it and it's already won by the citizens 

10:13 AM7 days ago

10´

the match started with the local team already looking to open the scoreboard.
10:02 AM7 days ago

The match begins and the champion makes its home debutThe match begins and the champion makes its home debut
9:46 AM7 days ago

All set in Manchester

The teams are all set for this afternoon's match, where Bournemouth visits Manchester City in a match of teams with very different objectives in the season.

Follow all the action on VAVEL.

9:39 AM7 days ago

The lineups of the match

9:38 AM7 days ago

The duel in the dugouts

Manchester City has one of the best coaches in the history of club soccer in Pep Guardiola, while the visitors have Scott Parker as their coach.
9:33 AM7 days ago

This day's matches

Aston Villa vs Everton, Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Arsenal vs Leicester City, Wolverhampton ve Fulham, Southampton vs Leeds United, Brighton vs Newcastle, Brentford vs Manchester United, Chelsea vs Tottenham, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace.
9:28 AM7 days ago

The venue for tonight's game

The Etihad Stadium, formerly known as Manchester Stadium, was inaugurated in 2002 at a cost of 110 million pounds.
It has a capacity of 55,097 spectators and has become one of the stadiums that has lifted the most Premier League titles.
9:23 AM7 days ago

The goalkeeping duel

In goal, there is a very unequal duel for the performance of each goalkeeper, as Ederson is one of the best in the world while Mark Travers has yet to prove his level in England's elite.
9:18 AM7 days ago

The best in assists

For the visitors the best in assists is Kelly with one on the season, while for Manchester City the only assist man at the moment is Kevin De Bruyne.
9:13 AM7 days ago

The scoring leaders

For the home team is Erling Haaland with 2 goals so far in the early Premier League season.
Tied as top scorers for the visitors with 1 goal are Kieffer Moore and Jefferson Lerma.
9:08 AM7 days ago

Bournemouth will have to avoid relegation

Bournemouth returned to the first division of English soccer after being the best defense in the second division, but the leap to the Premier League is very big and they will have to try to save themselves and find their way back to the best soccer in the world.
9:03 AM7 days ago

Bernardo Silva could leave City

One of the best players for City last season was undoubtedly Bernardo Silva and the latest rumors indicate that Barcelona will look to sign him.
The Portuguese is eager to play in Spain and it could be that the transfer will be completed and Pep Guardiola will lose one of his best players in the squad.
8:58 AM7 days ago

Tune in here Manchester City vs Bournemouth Live Score in Premier League 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Manchester City vs Bournemouth match in Premier League 2022.
8:53 AM7 days ago

The Premier League will look for more effective playing time

England's Premier League wants to find more effective playing time in its matches, looking to reach 60 effective minutes of play in all its games this season.
8:48 AM7 days ago

What time is Manchester City vs Bournemouth match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Bournemouthof 13th August in several countries:

 

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Bolivia: 11:00 AM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Chile: 11:00 AM

Colombia: 10:00 AM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

USA (ET): 10:00 AM in NBC

Spain: 4:00 PM in DAZN

Mexico: 9:00 AM in Paramount+.

Paraguay: 12:00 PM

Peru: 11:00 AM

Uruguay: 12:00 PM

8:43 AM7 days ago

Watch out for this Bournemouth player

Dominic Solanke returned to the Premier League and has a new opportunity to prove he is good enough for elite soccer.
The former Chelsea striker arrived at Bournemouth with the intention of getting minutes and earned the right to move up and be a starter in the top flight of English soccer. 
8:38 AM7 days ago

Watch out for this Manchester City player

The Manchester side have their big summer signing Erling Haaland as the striker they have lacked in recent seasons.
The Norwegian tired of scoring goals in the Bundesliga and came with a brace in the season opener against West Ham and will be looking to win the golden boot. 
8:33 AM7 days ago

Last XI of Bournemouth

1 Mark Travers, 5 Lloyd Kelly, 6 Chris Mepham, 8 Jefferson Lerma, 33 Jordan Zemura, 29 Philip Billing, 22 Ben Pearson, 15 Adam Smith, 9 Dominic Solanke, 16 Marcus Tavernuer, 21 Kieffer Moore.
8:28 AM7 days ago

Last XI of Manchester City

31 Ederson, 2 Kyle Walker, 3 Rubén Días, 6 Nathan Ake, 7 Joao Canceló, 17 Kevin De Bruyne, 16 Rodri, 8 Ilkay Gundogan, 10 Jack Grealish, 9 Erling Haaland, 47 Phil Phoden.
8:23 AM7 days ago

The Premier League is back with a bang

The best league on the planet once again took the spotlight with signings such as Haaland and Darwin Núñez in the great fight between Liverpool and Manchester City.
However, the fight for the non-relegation and European places will be more competitive than ever in a season that will be exciting.
8:18 AM7 days ago

Bournemouth for salvation

Bournemouth achieved promotion from the Championship by finishing in second place in England's second division.
Although the forecasts indicate that they will return to the silver division, they surprised everyone by winning on matchday 1 against Aston Villa.
8:13 AM7 days ago

Manchester City for all the titles

The Sky blue have a new season and opportunity to fight for all possible titles and they will look for it with their new star striker, Erling Braut Haaland who debuted in England with a double.
Guardiola knows that he must maintain the dominance in the league but the Champions League is the great ambition of the Manchester team.
8:08 AM7 days ago

Duel of teams that won on matchday 1

The Premier League champions are presented in front of their fans for a new season where they will be looking for a three-time league championship and to dream of their first Champions League.
Bournemouth returned to England's top division with the aim of maintaining the category and although they arrive as victims to the match, they took the first 3 points in the opening matchday.
8:03 AM7 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Premier League: Manchester City vs Bournemouth !

My name is Rodrigo Torres and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
