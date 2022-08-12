Goals and Highlights: Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth in Premier League 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
End of match
Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth won the match
90´
85´
79´
Lerma's own goal and it was the fourth goal
75´
65´
55´
45´
End of first half
40´
37´
The third goal of the afternoon came and this is already a goal, scored by Foden.
31´
In the best moments of the visit, Kevin De Bruyne appears and scores the second goal of the match
25´
19´
Ilkay Gundogan scores it and it's already won by the citizens
10´
0´
All set in Manchester
The lineups of the match
🔵 EL ONCE DEL CITY 🔵
Ederson, Walker, Rúben Dias, Aké, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gündogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden y Haaland.
BANQUILLO | Ortega, Stones, Lewis, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand, Bernardo Silva, Álvarez, Delap y Grealish.
🔵 #MCFCEspañol | https://t.co/EthAjgGL5o pic.twitter.com/2LJFny72In — Manchester City (@ManCityES) August 13, 2022
The duel in the dugouts
This day's matches
The venue for tonight's game
It has a capacity of 55,097 spectators and has become one of the stadiums that has lifted the most Premier League titles.
The goalkeeping duel
The best in assists
The scoring leaders
Tied as top scorers for the visitors with 1 goal are Kieffer Moore and Jefferson Lerma.
Bournemouth will have to avoid relegation
Bernardo Silva could leave City
The Portuguese is eager to play in Spain and it could be that the transfer will be completed and Pep Guardiola will lose one of his best players in the squad.
The Premier League will look for more effective playing time
What time is Manchester City vs Bournemouth match for Premier League?
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM in NBC
Spain: 4:00 PM in DAZN
Mexico: 9:00 AM in Paramount+.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Watch out for this Bournemouth player
The former Chelsea striker arrived at Bournemouth with the intention of getting minutes and earned the right to move up and be a starter in the top flight of English soccer.
Watch out for this Manchester City player
The Norwegian tired of scoring goals in the Bundesliga and came with a brace in the season opener against West Ham and will be looking to win the golden boot.
Last XI of Bournemouth
Last XI of Manchester City
The Premier League is back with a bang
However, the fight for the non-relegation and European places will be more competitive than ever in a season that will be exciting.
Bournemouth for salvation
Although the forecasts indicate that they will return to the silver division, they surprised everyone by winning on matchday 1 against Aston Villa.
Manchester City for all the titles
Guardiola knows that he must maintain the dominance in the league but the Champions League is the great ambition of the Manchester team.
Duel of teams that won on matchday 1
Bournemouth returned to England's top division with the aim of maintaining the category and although they arrive as victims to the match, they took the first 3 points in the opening matchday.