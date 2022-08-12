Goals and Highlights: Arsenal 4-2 Leicester in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
⏱️
Two games. Two wins.
Let's go, Gooners! ✌️
🔴 4-2 🦊 (FT)#ARSLEI — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 13, 2022
⏱️
Defeat for the Foxes at Arsenal ⏱️#ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/JP9wKPwqRF — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 13, 2022
95'
90'
85' ON THE TRAVE
84' Substitutions at Arsenal
In: Smith Rowe and Nketiah
80' ON THE TRAVE
76' Substitution at Arsenal
In: Tierney
75' GOAL ARSENAL
74' Substitution at Arsenal
In: Tomiyasu
74' GOAL LEICESTER
70' Substitution at Leicester
In: Iheanacho
70'
69'
69'
62' Substitutions at Leicester
In: Praet and Daka
55' GOAL ARSENAL
53' GOAL LEICESTER
47'
45'
⏱️
Bossing it 📞
Sum up that first half in one word, Gooners! 👇
🔴 2-0 🦊 (HT)#ÁRSLEI pic.twitter.com/sixKN5RMbI — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 13, 2022
⏱️
The end of the first 45 in the capital ⏱️#ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/SWeu4kE0uN — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 13, 2022
49
45'
43' VAR
43' VAR
42' VAR
41' PENALTY
40'
37' WAS THE THIRD
36' GOAL ARSENAL
34'
26'
24'
23' GOAL ARSENAL
19' WARD
15' Yellow card for Leicester
11'
9' WOW
6'
3'RAMSDALE
2'
00'
⏱️
⏱️
Ready to go in N5 ✊— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 13, 2022
🔥 @GabrielJesus9 pic.twitter.com/C4HkSLp9y4
⏱️
Closing in on kick-off 🔷— Leicester City (@LCFC) August 13, 2022
🎙➡️ https://t.co/bGvI1Zt197 pic.twitter.com/Sc1NcDBAUa
Foxes Reserves
Leicester lineup
Gunners Reserves
Arsenal lineup
Video Refereeing
Assistant Video Referee (AVAR): Derek Eaton
Field Referee
Assistant Referee 1: James Mainwaring
Assistant Referee 2: Wade Smith
Fourth official: Robert Jones
How and where to watch the Arsenal vs Leicester match live?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Arsenal vs Leicester match for Premier League?
Argentina 11 am: Star +
Bolivia 10 am: Star +
Brazil 11 am: ESPN, Star +
Chile 10 am: Star +
Colombia 9 am: Star +
Ecuador 9 am: Star +
USA 10 am ET: Peacock, SiriusXM FC
UK 3 pm: BBC Radio 5 Live
Spain 4 pm: DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN
Mexico 9 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 10 am: Star +
Peru 9 am: Star +
Uruguay 11 am: Star +
Venezuela 10 am: Star +