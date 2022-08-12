Goals and Highlights: Arsenal 4-2 Leicester in Premier League
Photo: Premier League

Upcoming games

Next Saturday, Arsenal face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. On the same day, Leicester hosts Southampton at the Leicester Stadium.
How it looks

With two wins in a row, Arsenal remain in second place with six points. Leicester, on the other hand, drops to 14th place with one point.
95'

Game Over
90'

+5
85' ON THE TRAVE

The ball stays alive inside the area. Partey takes advantage, turns and hits the left post
84' Substitutions at Arsenal

Out: Saka and Gabriel Jesus

In: Smith Rowe and Nketiah

80' ON THE TRAVE

Jesus catches a rebound at the second post, hits it with a slap shot and the ball explodes off the crossbar
76' Substitution at Arsenal

Out: Zinchenko

In: Tierney

75' GOAL ARSENAL

Jesus holds until the team advances to the attack, plays to Martinelli, who dominates on the edge of the area and hits the corner
74' Substitution at Arsenal

Out: White

In: Tomiyasu

74' GOAL LEICESTER

Maddison reaches out to Iheanacho. The striker moves forward, observes the passage of the number 10, who releases his foot. The ball goes under the goalkeeper
70' Substitution at Leicester

Out: Vardy

In: Iheanacho

70'

Game resumed
69'

Pause for hydration
69'

Jesus passes through two, invades the area and hits a cross. The ball passes dangerously in front of the goal
62' Substitutions at Leicester

Out: Tielemans and Amartey

In: Praet and Daka

55' GOAL ARSENAL

Odegaard crosses into the box. Ward tries to get a hold of it, collides with Fofona and lets the ball go. Jesus picks up the loose ball, slaps it aside, and Xhaka sends it into the empty net.
53' GOAL LEICESTER

IT'S AGAINST! Evans makes a long throw from the back. Justin feeds Vardy in the box. Saliba tries to make the cut, but sends it into his own goal
47'

Martinelli charges a closed corner. Ward tries to get out of the goal to clear, but is fouled by Saliba
45'

Game restarts
49

The first half ends
45'

+4
43' VAR

Referee cancels the penalty kick
43' VAR

Referee will review the shot in the booth
10:42 AM7 days ago

42' VAR

VAR is analyzing whether or not there was contact
41' PENALTY

Vardy is thrown into the box, but Ramsdale is late and brings down the striker
40'

Martinelli plays to Jesus. The striker tries to beat Ward. The goalkeeper makes a great save
37' WAS THE THIRD

Jesus dominates on the edge of the box, beats Evans, invades the area, but Ndidi arrives in time to stop
36' GOAL ARSENAL

Martinelli takes a corner kick. Vardy tries to cut in at the far post, but ends up laying it off for Jesus to score his second
34'

Martinelli tables with Odegaard, who returns with a dive. Castagne follows and puts for a corner
26'

Game resumed
24'

Pause for hydration
23' GOAL ARSENAL

Martinelli gets rid of Fofana's marking, plays to Xhaka, who rolls to Gabriel Jesus. The number 9 gives a beautiful slap and covers the goalkeeper
19' WARD

Saka takes a lift at the second post. Xhaka comes in from behind and heads it away. Ward goes for the corner
10:15 AM7 days ago

15' Yellow card for Leicester

Fofana
11'

Castagne crosses in close and forces Ramsdale to slap away
9' WOW

Martinelli takes a free-kick on the edge of the box. Jesus gets ahead of the marking and heads a dangerous header near the post
6'

Xhaka plays a striker, receives in the area, but Fofana takes the lead and protects until Ward holds
3'RAMSDALE

Fofana steals in midfield, leaves two behind and shoots when facing Ramsdale, who makes a great save
2'

Castagne tries to thread Vardy in the box, but Ramsdale keeps the ball
00'

Ball rolling
⏱️

Teams taking the field
⏱️

Gabriel Jesus
⏱️

Leicester City in the warm-up
Foxes Reserves

Iversen, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Mendy, Praet, Thomas
Leicester lineup

Ward; Fofana, Evans, Amartey; Justin, Ndidi, Tielemans, Castagne; Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Vardy
Gunners Reserves

Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Pepe, Lokonga, Elneny 
Arsenal lineup

Ramsdale. White, Gabriel Magalhães, Saliba, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus
Video Refereeing

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Mike Dean

Assistant Video Referee (AVAR): Derek Eaton

Field Referee

Referee: Darren England

Assistant Referee 1: James Mainwaring

Assistant Referee 2: Wade Smith

Fourth official: Robert Jones

How and where to watch the Arsenal vs Leicester match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Peacock, SiriusXM FC

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Arsenal vs Leicester match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the gameArsenal vs Leicester of 13th August 2022in several countries:

Argentina 11 am: Star +

Bolivia 10 am: Star +

Brazil 11 am:  ESPN, Star +

Chile 10 am: Star +

Colombia 9 am: Star +

Ecuador 9 am: Star +

USA 10 am ET: Peacock, SiriusXM FC

UK 3 pm: BBC Radio 5 Live

Spain 4 pm: DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN

Mexico 9 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 10 am: Star +

Peru 9 am: Star +

Uruguay 11 am: Star +

Venezuela 10 am: Star +

Photo: Leicester
Speak up, Rodgers!

"It's important to take care of the ball (have possession). We've been training for that. The players worked very well this week. Over 90 minutes, that had an impact (on preparing for the high temperatures). You have to deal with those things when they come."
Probable lineup for Leicester

Ward; Fofana, Amartey, Evans; Justin, Ndidi, Tielemans, Castagne; Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall; Vardy.
Leicester's Situation

Coach Brendan Rodgers will be without Ricardo Pereira, who has injured his hamstring, and Harvey Barnes and Ryan Bertrand, both with knee injuries.
Photo: Arsenal
Speak up, Arteta!

"They played some good games (Leicester during the preseason). I watched the game against Sevilla and they have been together for a long time. They are a very strong squad, with a coach and a coaching staff that have done a fantastic job and have great experience in the league. It is always difficult against them."
Arsenal's probable lineup

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus.
Situação do Arsenal

Smith Rowe, recovering from a groin injury, and Fabio Viera, also recovering from a foot problem, are at Mikel Arteta's disposal.
Foxes

Leicester even won most of the match against Brentford, but ended up conceding a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium.  The Foxes are now in 11th place.
Gunners

In a London duel, Arsenal started the season by beating Crystal Palace, 2-0, at Selhurst Park Stadium. The positive opening result left the Gunners in second place.
Eye on the Game

Arsenal vs Leicester, live this Saturday (12), at the Emirates Stadium, at 10 am ET, for the Premier League. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Premier League match: Arsenal vs Leicester Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
