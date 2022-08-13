Highlights and Best Moments: Mexico 0-0 Colombia in U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022
9:07 PM6 days ago

Highlights

8:57 PM6 days ago

8:52 PM6 days ago

END GAME

MÉXICO 0-0 COLOMBIA.
8:47 PM6 days ago

95'

Soto's shot from half distance passes close to the goal.
8:42 PM6 days ago

95'

Delgada's header goes wide of the goal.
8:37 PM6 days ago

90'

Add 6 more minutes.
8:32 PM6 days ago

84'

Frias does not hit and decides to pass on a clear option for Mexico.
8:27 PM6 days ago

82'

Torres enters and Domínguez comes out, Colombia changes.
8:22 PM6 days ago

78'

Soto's long cross is easily controlled by the goalkeeper.
8:17 PM6 days ago

75'

Guerra and Álvarez enter

Robledo and Serna come out

Colombia changes

8:12 PM6 days ago

70'

Múñoz enters and Reyes comes out, Colombia change

Robledo of Colombia is cautioned

 

Maldonado and Frías come in

Villanueva and Mauleón come off the field.

Mexico changes

8:07 PM6 days ago

64'

Soto's long-range shot that the goalkeeper jumps to push aside.
8:02 PM6 days ago

60'

Chavero comes off and Serrano enters, Mexico changes.
7:57 PM6 days ago

59'

Caicedo's long distance shot from Caicedo goes wide.
7:52 PM6 days ago

56'

Carolina Serna has been cautioned, from Colombia.
7:47 PM6 days ago

54'

Soto is encouraged with a long-range shot from a direct free kick that goes wide.
7:42 PM6 days ago

47'

Soto came on and Vázquez came off for Mexico.

Jana Gutiérrez is cautioned for Mexico.

7:37 PM6 days ago

46'

The second half begins between Mexico and Colombia Women.
7:32 PM6 days ago

Half time

México 0-0 Colombia.
7:27 PM6 days ago

45'

Two more minutes added

Mauleón rushes and takes a deflected mid-range shot when he could have had more.

7:22 PM6 days ago

42'

Mexico's insistence has gradually faded in the last few minutes.
7:17 PM6 days ago

33'

Mauleón's long-range shot goes wide of the opponent's goal.
7:12 PM6 days ago

31'

Gutiérrez was flagged for a handball after his shot had crashed into the defense.
7:07 PM6 days ago

25'

A long-range shot that Espino saved without major problems.
7:02 PM6 days ago

20'

Delgado's shot from outside the area goes wide.
6:57 PM6 days ago

15'

Gutiérrez's long-range shot does not find the target.
6:52 PM6 days ago

13'

Vázquez's shot goes wide.
6:47 PM6 days ago

11'

Mauleón's free kick is spit upwards by the goalkeeper.
6:42 PM6 days ago

10'

Foul just outside the area and Mexico will have a direct free kick.
6:37 PM6 days ago

2'

Mauleón tries to break through, but is robbed of the ball.
6:32 PM6 days ago

0'

The game between Mexico and Colombia begins.
6:27 PM6 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the game between Mexico Women and Colombia in the U-20 World Cup.
6:22 PM6 days ago

México substitutes

3 C. Cázares

5 A. Ramírez

12 P. Manrique

14 M. Canseco

15 A. Soto

16 I. Gutiérrez

17 M. Maldonado

18 B. Serrano

19 A. Frías

21 N. Acuña.

6:17 PM6 days ago

XI Mexico

1 Celeste Espino, 2 Daniela Monroy, 13 Samantha López, 4 Kinberly Guzmán, 20 Paola Chavero, 6 Jana Gutiérrez, 8 Daniela Delgado, 10 Anette Vázquez, 7 Natalia Mauleón, 11 Bridgette Marín, 9 Alexa Villanueva.
6:12 PM6 days ago

Colombia substitutes

12 V. González, 21 V. Restrepo, 2 M. Álvarez, 5 S. Perlaza, 4 Y. López, 16 J. Ortegón, 14. M. Múñoz, 15 K. Torres, 20 W. Bonilla, 18 I. Guerra.
6:07 PM6 days ago

XI Colombia

1 Natalia Giraldo, 13 Ana María Guzmán, 17 Kelly Caicedo, 3 Ángela Barón, 19 Yirleidis Quejada, 6 Ilana Izquierdo, 8 Camila Reyes, 10 Liced Serna, 9 Gabriela Rodríguez, 11 Linda Caicedo, 7 Gisela Robledo.
6:02 PM6 days ago

Knowing the opponent

Mexico published a series of facts for fans to get to know their opponents this afternoon: Colombia.
5:57 PM6 days ago

Improve definition

In the same way, one of the aspects that Ana Galindo indicated that they will have to improve is in the definition, an issue that they did not have in the match against New Zealand.

"It leaves us with a good feeling, we had a lot of arrivals, and of course we have to work on our definition. We leave here with a point, nothing is written, we still have two more games to play and we will be working very hard to get the necessary points to advance to the next round".

5:52 PM6 days ago

Defensive order

Ana Galindo, Mexico's technical director, indicated that they will have to prioritize the defensive sector in order to get a positive result against a good team like the Colombians:

"Colombia is a team that is going to play strong, they have very interesting players, but if we are a tactically organized team and look for the performance we have had in previous matches, we will be able to get a good result."

5:47 PM6 days ago

The other game

Earlier in the day, the other match in this sector was played with a 3-0 victory for Germany, taking provisional leadership of the group.
5:42 PM6 days ago

Start

The second matchday of the U-20 Women's World Cup is underway and Mexico will be looking for a win against Colombia at the National Stadium in Costa Rica. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
5:37 PM6 days ago

Tune in here Mexico vs Colombia Live Score in U-20 Women's World Cup 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Colombia match for the U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022 on VAVEL US.
5:32 PM6 days ago

What time is Mexico vs Colombia match for U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022?

This is the start time of the game Mexico vs Colombia of August 13th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM in Fifa +

Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Fifa+

Brazil: 8:00 PM on Fifa +

Chile: 8:00 PM in Fifa +

Colombia: 6:00 PM on Fifa+

Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Fifa+

United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ViX and Fifa+

Spain: 1:00 AM on Fifa +

Mexico: 6:00 PM on A+, Canal 9, Fifa+ and ViX

Paraguay: 8:00 PM on Fifa +

Peru: 6:00 PM on Fifa +

Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Fifa +

5:27 PM6 days ago

Key Player Colombia

Midfielder Mariana Muñoz Ramírez became the heroine of the game against the Teutons by scoring the only goal of the match that earned them the three points, coming from the substitutes' bench and could be another resource for the Cafeteras.
Image: Publímetro
Image: Publímetro
5:22 PM6 days ago

Key player Mexico

One of Mexico's most outstanding players is María Natalia Mauleón, who had many chances in the first game but was unable to score, but her feet also generated several plays and she could be the key to this second match of the World Cup.
5:17 PM6 days ago

Last lineup Colombia

1 N. Giraldo, 19 Y. Quejeda Minota, 3 A. Baron, 17 K. Caicedo, 13 G. Zapata, 8 M. Reyes, 10 L. Serna, 6 I. Izquierdo, 11 L. Caicedo, 7 G. Robledo Gil, 9 G. Rodriguez.
5:12 PM6 days ago

Last lineup Mexico

1 C. Espino, 5 A. Ramírez, 3 C. Cázares Carrera, 4 K. Guzmán, 2 D. Monroy, 10 A. Vázquez, 16 I. Gutiérrez Alfaro, 8 D. Félix, 11 B. Marín, 19 A. Farias, 7 M. Mauleon.
5:07 PM6 days ago

Colombia: defensive order

While Colombia pulled off one of the great upsets by defeating Germany by the slightest of margins and earning three points that could be key to advancing to the next round, it is worth noting that here too they will have to prioritize defensive order to obtain a positive result.
5:02 PM6 days ago

Mexico: sharpen their aim

Mexico did not have a good performance against New Zealand despite the 1-1 draw, because they dominated the game, were superior, but could not be accurate and also had to come from behind to get the point; this game is key against the leaders, so it is key to win or win.
4:57 PM6 days ago

The Kick-off

The Mexico vs Colombia match will be played at the Nacional de Costa Rica Stadium, in San Jose, Costa Rica. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
4:52 PM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the U-20 Women's World Cup 2022: Mexico vs Colombia!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
