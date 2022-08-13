Highlights and Best Moments: Mexico 0-0 Colombia in U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
END GAME
95'
95'
90'
84'
82'
78'
75'
Robledo and Serna come out
Colombia changes
70'
Robledo of Colombia is cautioned
Maldonado and Frías come in
Villanueva and Mauleón come off the field.
Mexico changes
64'
60'
59'
56'
54'
47'
Jana Gutiérrez is cautioned for Mexico.
46'
Half time
45'
Mauleón rushes and takes a deflected mid-range shot when he could have had more.
42'
33'
31'
25'
20'
15'
13'
11'
10'
2'
0'
Minutes away
México substitutes
5 A. Ramírez
12 P. Manrique
14 M. Canseco
15 A. Soto
16 I. Gutiérrez
17 M. Maldonado
18 B. Serrano
19 A. Frías
21 N. Acuña.
XI Mexico
Colombia substitutes
XI Colombia
Knowing the opponent
Improve definition
"It leaves us with a good feeling, we had a lot of arrivals, and of course we have to work on our definition. We leave here with a point, nothing is written, we still have two more games to play and we will be working very hard to get the necessary points to advance to the next round".
Defensive order
"Colombia is a team that is going to play strong, they have very interesting players, but if we are a tactically organized team and look for the performance we have had in previous matches, we will be able to get a good result."
The other game
Start
Tune in here Mexico vs Colombia Live Score in U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022
What time is Mexico vs Colombia match for U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022?
Argentina: 8:00 PM in Fifa +
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Fifa+
Brazil: 8:00 PM on Fifa +
Chile: 8:00 PM in Fifa +
Colombia: 6:00 PM on Fifa+
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Fifa+
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ViX and Fifa+
Spain: 1:00 AM on Fifa +
Mexico: 6:00 PM on A+, Canal 9, Fifa+ and ViX
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on Fifa +
Peru: 6:00 PM on Fifa +
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Fifa +