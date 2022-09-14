Goals and Highlights: New York City FC 2-0 Atlas in Campeones Cup Match
12:29 AM5 days ago

Resume

9:58 PM5 days ago

Finished

New York City FC beats Atlas and is crowned in the Campeones Cup with a 2-0 win. Be sure to visit VAVEL so you don't miss any of your favorite teams' duels.
9:53 PM5 days ago

90´+4

The match ends with victory for New York City FC 2-0.
9:48 PM5 days ago

90´

Add 4 minutes.
9:43 PM5 days ago

88´

Reyes receives a yellow card.
9:38 PM5 days ago

86´

Atlas presses and gets a corner kick.
9:33 PM5 days ago

81´

Magno shoots wide in a very clear play.
9:28 PM5 days ago

79´

Callens receives a yellow card.
9:23 PM5 days ago

73´

NYCFC Substitution
Out: Rodriguez 
In: Andrade
9:18 PM5 days ago

72´

A fight broke out in the middle of the field.
9:13 PM5 days ago

71´

Atlas misses a good opportunity.
9:08 PM5 days ago

69´

Atlas substitution
In: Trejo
Out: Marquez
9:03 PM5 days ago

67´

Magno tries a powerful shot and the ball goes into the hands of Camilo.
8:58 PM5 days ago

64´

Callens, alone in the area, shoots and Camilo saves with his leg.
8:53 PM5 days ago

63´

Atlas again began to take the ball, but with few offensive ideas.
8:48 PM5 days ago

59´

The Atlas recorder sounds to support the Rojinegro team.
8:43 PM5 days ago

57´

O'Toole has a header but the ball goes wide.
8:38 PM5 days ago

55´

Atlas substitution
In: Herrera
Out: Chala
8:33 PM5 days ago

53´

Goal disallowed for Atlas.
8:28 PM5 days ago

52´

Another chance for the home team, but Camilo Vargas makes a great save.
8:23 PM5 days ago

50´

Foul in favor of Atlas.
8:18 PM5 days ago

48´

Goooooooooooooooool NYC FC! Rodriguez shoots with power and beats Camilo to score the second.
8:13 PM5 days ago

47´

Quiñones headed wide.
8:08 PM5 days ago

46´

The second half begins.
8:03 PM5 days ago

45´+3

End of the first half.
7:58 PM5 days ago

45´

3 minutes are added.
7:53 PM5 days ago

44´

Quinones shoots and the goalkeeper makes a great save.
7:48 PM5 days ago

41´

Gray receives a yellow card for simulation.
7:43 PM5 days ago

39´

Furch falls in the area, but no foul is called.
7:38 PM5 days ago

36´

Rodriguez shoots into the hands of Camilo.
7:33 PM5 days ago

34´

Reyes takes the free kick and the ball hits the wall.
7:28 PM5 days ago

33´

NYC FC no longer generates danger and Atlas can't figure out how to score.
7:23 PM5 days ago

30´

Furch wanted to take advantage of the goalkeeper's rebound, but did not succeed.
7:18 PM5 days ago

28´

NYC FC substitution 
Out: Heber 
In: Magno
7:13 PM5 days ago

26´

Santamaria shoots outside the area into the hands of the rival goalkeeper.
7:08 PM5 days ago

24´

Another foul in midfield by Atlas.
7:03 PM5 days ago

22´

Atlas is now pressing more, but is still very imprecise.
6:58 PM5 days ago

17´

Another free kick for NYC FC.
6:53 PM5 days ago

14´

The game is played with a lot of intensity but few arrivals in the area.
6:48 PM5 days ago

12´

NYC FC gets free kick.
6:43 PM5 days ago

10´

Quinones sends in a cross that is turned away.
6:38 PM5 days ago

Another dangerous goal for the home team and Atlas did not react.
6:33 PM5 days ago

Goooooooooooool NYC FC! Callens takes advantage of Camilo's mistake and finishes alone with ease.
6:28 PM5 days ago

A dangerous shot that ends up being cleared by the Rojinegro team.
6:23 PM5 days ago

NYC FC generates danger quickly and gets a corner kick.
6:18 PM5 days ago

The match begins.
6:13 PM5 days ago

Atlas starting XI

This is how the visiting team comes out:
Atlas starting XI/Image: LigaBBVAMX
6:08 PM5 days ago

Starting XI NYC FC

This is how the home team comes out:
Starting XI New York City/Image: NYCFC
6:03 PM5 days ago

Atlas unveils new uniform

This is how the Rojinegro team presented a new jersey that will be worn for the first time tonight: 
5:58 PM5 days ago

Atlas recognizes the field

Thus, Atlas takes a look at today's scenario:
5:53 PM5 days ago

Furch on the fans

"It's incredible the reception. We realize how many times we have come here with the support that the people have not given us. We are eternally grateful to them since they are people who are far away and can't come every two weeks to the stadium to cheer us on, but they show how loyal they are by coming to an autograph signing or by coming to the hotel and going to the stadium every time we play here and the truth is that we are very grateful for all the support they always give us."
5:48 PM5 days ago

Furch talked about the rival

"We know that New York City FC is a team that is not in the best shape in the local tournament, but this is a final where all that is left aside, since it is a unique match where both of us will leave everything to win the match and take the cup".
5:43 PM5 days ago

Atlas has arrived

Thus came the visiting team:
5:38 PM5 days ago

New York City coach speaks out

"We know it's going to be a really difficult game with very good opposition; regardless of the form, we're up against a good team and we have to be the best version of ourselves to win".
"My own personal experience, being here for a year, is that playing against Liga MX teams are incredibly difficult games, the level in Mexico is very high".
5:33 PM5 days ago

Atlas in bad shape

The Rojinegro team is not going through its best moment after the bicampeonato, Atlas has only one victory in its last nine games and is practically eliminated from the playoffs, now its consolation prize will be this match against NYC FC.
5:28 PM5 days ago

This is how the new Atlas started

Atlas changed ownership in 2019 after being bought by Grupo Orelgui. This change gave a new tomorrow for Atlas and saw them break their 70-year drought without league titles, they also entered a select group of two-time champions, only Leon and Pumas had done so.
5:23 PM5 days ago

We continue

Thank you for watching the New York City FC vs Atlas match, corresponding to the Campeones Cup, this afternoon we are expecting a great match between the champions of the best leagues in North America. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the match.
5:18 PM5 days ago

Stay tuned for a live stream of NYC FC vs Atlas

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for NYC FC vs Atlas live, as well as the latest information from Yankee Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
5:13 PM5 days ago

Where and how to watch NYC FC vs Atlas live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

5:08 PM5 days ago

Watch out for this New York City FC player

Héber, Brazilian center forward, the player has been present in 27 games of the current season, the striker has scored nine times and although he has not scored many goals nor has he been a starter, we will surely see him in the duel against Atlas where he could take advantage of the bad moment to score against them.
5:03 PM5 days ago

Watch out for this Atlas player

Camilo Vargas, 32-year-old Colombian goalkeeper, since his arrival to the red and black team has been in charge of preventing the team from losing points, the national team selection has strengthened the defensive part of the team, in the current tournament he has been key for the team not to have more defeats, he is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX and in this title to dispute his performance will be key.
4:58 PM5 days ago

Last NYC FC lineup

Johnson, Callens, Gray, Latinovich, Amundsen, Zelalem, Haak, Jasson, Thiago, Magno, Pereira.
4:53 PM5 days ago

Latest Atlas lineup

Hernandez, Abella, Aguilera, Gomez, Aguirre, Ortega, Herrera, Dominguez, Flores, Ocejo, Trejo.
4:48 PM5 days ago

Background

Pachuca 3-1 Atlas

León 4-2 Atlas

Atlas 0-0 Pumas

Mazatlán 1-0 Atlas

Atlas 1-3 San Luis

 

 

Orlando City 2-1 NYC FC

NYC FC 1-2 DC United

New England 3-0 NYC FC

NYC FC 1-1 Cincinati

Charlotte  1-0 NYC FC

4:43 PM5 days ago

Arbitration quartet

To be confirmed.
4:38 PM5 days ago

NYC FC to put MLS on a high note

NYC FC is going through a great moment in MLS because it is the current champion, the sister team of Manchester City won last season an unexpected title that by the level of the rest of the teams seemed impossible, fortunately for them the trophy was theirs by beating the Timbers, now in this new season the team is in a similar position to the previous season, With three games left in the regular season, the team is preparing for the Playoffs and this title they will play against Atlas could give them the motivation to make a perfect playoffs, beating the two-time Mexican champion would give them the prestige they have earned in recent years.
NYCFC for one more trophy/Image: NYCFC
4:33 PM5 days ago

Atlas in search of a consolation prize

Atlas went from glory to hell in less than six months, the Rojinegro team will play the Campeones Cup for having won the most recent title, what seemed like a great prize, for what was done during two seasons, will end up being a consolation trophy that does not seem to fill them completely, Atlas had a bad Apertura 2022, the red and white team was shaping up to win the title for the third time, But things did not turn out as expected, Atlas after fifteen games barely had 10 points, something unthinkable after seeing the two previous league titles, with only two games left to play the red and black team was practically eliminated from the tournament without even entering the Playoffs, injuries and the drop in play of some players, depleted the team and this is its great consequence, however, they still have something to fight for.
Atlas for the consolation prize/Image: AtlasFC
4:28 PM5 days ago

A duel of honor

Liga MX and MLS will face each other again in a new edition of the Champions Cup, Atlas representing Mexico as the champion of Liga MX and NYC FC as the champion of MLS, the teams will face each other for one more trophy and the honor of being the dominant champion of North America, for this edition Atlas arrives in a complicated moment and NYC is still fighting in the first places of the eastern conference.
4:23 PM5 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the NYC FC vs Atlas match, corresponding to the Campeones Cup. The match will take place at Yankee Stadium at 7:30 PM ET.
