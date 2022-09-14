Goals and Highlights: New York City FC 2-0 Atlas in Campeones Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
New York City FC beats Atlas and is crowned in the Campeones Cup with a 2-0 win. Be sure to visit VAVEL so you don't miss any of your favorite teams' duels.
90´+4
The match ends with victory for New York City FC 2-0.
90´
Add 4 minutes.
88´
Reyes receives a yellow card.
86´
Atlas presses and gets a corner kick.
81´
Magno shoots wide in a very clear play.
79´
Callens receives a yellow card.
73´
NYCFC Substitution
Out: Rodriguez
In: Andrade
72´
A fight broke out in the middle of the field.
71´
Atlas misses a good opportunity.
69´
Atlas substitution
In: Trejo
Out: Marquez
67´
Magno tries a powerful shot and the ball goes into the hands of Camilo.
64´
Callens, alone in the area, shoots and Camilo saves with his leg.
63´
Atlas again began to take the ball, but with few offensive ideas.
59´
The Atlas recorder sounds to support the Rojinegro team.
57´
O'Toole has a header but the ball goes wide.
55´
Atlas substitution
In: Herrera
Out: Chala
53´
Goal disallowed for Atlas.
52´
Another chance for the home team, but Camilo Vargas makes a great save.
50´
Foul in favor of Atlas.
48´
Goooooooooooooooool NYC FC! Rodriguez shoots with power and beats Camilo to score the second.
47´
Quiñones headed wide.
46´
The second half begins.
45´+3
End of the first half.
45´
3 minutes are added.
44´
Quinones shoots and the goalkeeper makes a great save.
41´
Gray receives a yellow card for simulation.
39´
Furch falls in the area, but no foul is called.
36´
Rodriguez shoots into the hands of Camilo.
34´
Reyes takes the free kick and the ball hits the wall.
33´
NYC FC no longer generates danger and Atlas can't figure out how to score.
30´
Furch wanted to take advantage of the goalkeeper's rebound, but did not succeed.
28´
NYC FC substitution
Out: Heber
In: Magno
26´
Santamaria shoots outside the area into the hands of the rival goalkeeper.
24´
Another foul in midfield by Atlas.
22´
Atlas is now pressing more, but is still very imprecise.
17´
Another free kick for NYC FC.
14´
The game is played with a lot of intensity but few arrivals in the area.
12´
NYC FC gets free kick.
10´
Quinones sends in a cross that is turned away.
6´
Another dangerous goal for the home team and Atlas did not react.
4´
Goooooooooooool NYC FC! Callens takes advantage of Camilo's mistake and finishes alone with ease.
2´
A dangerous shot that ends up being cleared by the Rojinegro team.
1´
NYC FC generates danger quickly and gets a corner kick.
0´
The match begins.
Atlas starting XI
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Starting XI NYC FC
This is how the home team comes out:
Atlas unveils new uniform
This is how the Rojinegro team presented a new jersey that will be worn for the first time tonight:
Es un hecho, la @CampeonesCup la jugaremos hoy con este increíble jersey @CharlyFutbol... 🤩❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/0r6vXYnICW— Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) September 14, 2022
Atlas recognizes the field
Thus, Atlas takes a look at today's scenario:
¡Así nos recibe la cancha de hoy! 😮💨🤌🏻#SomosMásRojinegros pic.twitter.com/TAI6OyHkno— Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) September 14, 2022
Furch on the fans
"It's incredible the reception. We realize how many times we have come here with the support that the people have not given us. We are eternally grateful to them since they are people who are far away and can't come every two weeks to the stadium to cheer us on, but they show how loyal they are by coming to an autograph signing or by coming to the hotel and going to the stadium every time we play here and the truth is that we are very grateful for all the support they always give us."
Furch talked about the rival
"We know that New York City FC is a team that is not in the best shape in the local tournament, but this is a final where all that is left aside, since it is a unique match where both of us will leave everything to win the match and take the cup".
Atlas has arrived
Thus came the visiting team:
¡LA ACADEMIA LLEGÓ AL YANKEE STADIUM! 🗽🏟#SomosMásRojinegros pic.twitter.com/BKN3zHiZqp— Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) September 14, 2022
New York City coach speaks out
"We know it's going to be a really difficult game with very good opposition; regardless of the form, we're up against a good team and we have to be the best version of ourselves to win".
"My own personal experience, being here for a year, is that playing against Liga MX teams are incredibly difficult games, the level in Mexico is very high".
Atlas in bad shape
The Rojinegro team is not going through its best moment after the bicampeonato, Atlas has only one victory in its last nine games and is practically eliminated from the playoffs, now its consolation prize will be this match against NYC FC.
This is how the new Atlas started
Atlas changed ownership in 2019 after being bought by Grupo Orelgui. This change gave a new tomorrow for Atlas and saw them break their 70-year drought without league titles, they also entered a select group of two-time champions, only Leon and Pumas had done so.
Watch out for this New York City FC player
Héber, Brazilian center forward, the player has been present in 27 games of the current season, the striker has scored nine times and although he has not scored many goals nor has he been a starter, we will surely see him in the duel against Atlas where he could take advantage of the bad moment to score against them.
Watch out for this Atlas player
Camilo Vargas, 32-year-old Colombian goalkeeper, since his arrival to the red and black team has been in charge of preventing the team from losing points, the national team selection has strengthened the defensive part of the team, in the current tournament he has been key for the team not to have more defeats, he is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX and in this title to dispute his performance will be key.
Last NYC FC lineup
Johnson, Callens, Gray, Latinovich, Amundsen, Zelalem, Haak, Jasson, Thiago, Magno, Pereira.
Latest Atlas lineup
Hernandez, Abella, Aguilera, Gomez, Aguirre, Ortega, Herrera, Dominguez, Flores, Ocejo, Trejo.
Background
Pachuca 3-1 Atlas
León 4-2 Atlas
Atlas 0-0 Pumas
Mazatlán 1-0 Atlas
Atlas 1-3 San Luis
Orlando City 2-1 NYC FC
NYC FC 1-2 DC United
New England 3-0 NYC FC
NYC FC 1-1 Cincinati
Charlotte 1-0 NYC FC
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
NYC FC to put MLS on a high note
NYC FC is going through a great moment in MLS because it is the current champion, the sister team of Manchester City won last season an unexpected title that by the level of the rest of the teams seemed impossible, fortunately for them the trophy was theirs by beating the Timbers, now in this new season the team is in a similar position to the previous season, With three games left in the regular season, the team is preparing for the Playoffs and this title they will play against Atlas could give them the motivation to make a perfect playoffs, beating the two-time Mexican champion would give them the prestige they have earned in recent years.
Atlas in search of a consolation prize
Atlas went from glory to hell in less than six months, the Rojinegro team will play the Campeones Cup for having won the most recent title, what seemed like a great prize, for what was done during two seasons, will end up being a consolation trophy that does not seem to fill them completely, Atlas had a bad Apertura 2022, the red and white team was shaping up to win the title for the third time, But things did not turn out as expected, Atlas after fifteen games barely had 10 points, something unthinkable after seeing the two previous league titles, with only two games left to play the red and black team was practically eliminated from the tournament without even entering the Playoffs, injuries and the drop in play of some players, depleted the team and this is its great consequence, however, they still have something to fight for.
A duel of honor
Liga MX and MLS will face each other again in a new edition of the Champions Cup, Atlas representing Mexico as the champion of Liga MX and NYC FC as the champion of MLS, the teams will face each other for one more trophy and the honor of being the dominant champion of North America, for this edition Atlas arrives in a complicated moment and NYC is still fighting in the first places of the eastern conference.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the NYC FC vs Atlas match, corresponding to the Campeones Cup. The match will take place at Yankee Stadium at 7:30 PM ET.