Highlights and goals: Reims 0-3 Monaco in Ligue 1
Photo: Publicity/Monaco

9:01 AMa day ago

9:00 AMa day ago

UPCOMING GAMES

02/10 - Reims vs PSG

02/10 - Monaco vs Nantes.

8:59 AMa day ago

HOW WAS IT?

With the 3-0 victory, Monaco reached 14 points and moved up to 5th place in Ligue 1. Reims remains with six points and in 16th position.
8:55 AMa day ago

END OF THE GAME

Reims 0-3 Monaco.
8:54 AMa day ago

90' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR MONACO

Minamino gave a pass to Ben Yedder, who inside the area, dominated and finished in the left corner of the goalkeeper to score Monaco's third goal.
8:49 AMa day ago

87' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR MONACO

Embolo found Minamino inside the area, and the Japanese finished with a right into the goalkeeper's right corner to score Monaco's second goal.
8:47 AMa day ago

84' Yellow

Nubel received a card for delay in the replacement of the game.
8:43 AMa day ago

83' Change at Reims

Entered: Holm

Out: Diakite.

8:43 AMa day ago

76' Change at Reims

Entered: Mbuku

Out: Lopy.

8:39 AMa day ago

76'

Gelson Martins was launched into the area from the right and finished, but straight out.
8:38 AMa day ago

71'

Ben Yedder received and submitted with a left foot, but was blocked.
8:32 AMa day ago

65' Changes in Monaco

Joined: Minamino and Gelson Martins

Out: Golovin and Akliouche.

8:23 AMa day ago

61'

Reims tries to reach the attack after conceding the first goal. The home team plays with one less.
8:22 AMa day ago

54' Change at Reims

Entered: Fit

Out: Busi.

8:22 AMa day ago

50' Yellow

Akliouche received a card for foul.
8:21 AMa day ago

47' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR MONACO

Disasi crossed in the measure for Golovin who finished for the goal and opened the scoring for Monaco.
8:15 AMa day ago

Change in Reims

Entered: Diakaté

Out: Zeneli.

8:15 AMa day ago

Moving to Monaco

Entered: Camara

Out: Matazo.

8:12 AMa day ago

STARTED AGAIN

The game remains tied with no goals.
7:51 AMa day ago

BREAK

Reims 0-0 Monaco.
7:50 AMa day ago

46' Yellow

Dion Lopy missed and received a card. One more for Reims.
7:49 AMa day ago

+4

Let's go to 49 minutes.
7:44 AMa day ago

42' Yellow

Matazo missed and received a card.
7:41 AMa day ago

38' Yellow

Munetsi was missed and received another card for Reims.
7:37 AMa day ago

36'

Golovin crossed in the area, Fofana headed it, but it didn't create danger to Reims' goal.
7:36 AMa day ago

32'

Badiashile charged to the edge of the area and finished, but straight out, without danger to Reims' goal.
7:31 AMa day ago

29'

Monaco has arrived. Fofana received a pass from Ben Yedder and submitted it dangerously.
7:23 AMa day ago

22' RED

Bradley Lock is fouled hard and received a straight red card.
7:21 AMa day ago

19' Yellow

Maxime Busi was fouled and received the first yellow card of the game.
7:19 AMa day ago

11' Change in Monaco

Entered: Vanderson

Out: Ruben Aguilar.

7:10 AMa day ago

10'

Reims starts in the offensive sector and putting pressure on Monaco. Three submissions in 10 minutes.
7:01 AMa day ago

GAME STARTED

It's Ligue 1 on VAVEL.
6:52 AMa day ago

Reims!

6:51 AMa day ago

Monaco!

3:47 PM2 days ago

3:42 PM2 days ago

Speak up, Oscar Garcia!

''We want to add points, at home a little more”, recognizes the Champagne coach. In front of our fans, we want to show a very good level. Now, M&ocirc;naco has a very large squad, with players used to playing every three days. S&oacute; conceded two goals away from home, that shows all their quality away from home. &Eacute; also a team made up of international forwards, very dangerous with set pieces.''
3:37 PM2 days ago

Likely Reims!

Pentz; Gravillon, Agbadou, Abdelhamid; Flips, Munetsi, Cajuste, Locko, Doumbia; Ito, Balogun.
3:32 PM2 days ago

How does Reims arrive?

&nbsp;Reims has a bad start to the season. Untill; So far, there have been seven games with three defeats, three draws and one victory against Angers.
3:27 PM2 days ago

Speak, Ruben Aguilar!

''We are expecting a match that is not very easy, with a schedule that is not easy either, even if that is no excuse, against a team that has not been at its best since the start of the season. Despite everything, we take this match very seriously, and we will have to do the job to win.''

3:22 PM2 days ago

Likely Monaco!

Nubel; Disasi, Marip&aacute;n, Badiashile; Vanderson, Fofana, Camara, Caio Henrique; Diatta, Golovin, Embolo.
3:17 PM2 days ago

How does Monaco arrive?

O&nbsp;M&ocirc;naco has an uneven start to the season. In the 11 games until&eacute; at the moment, there were four victories, four defeats and three draws.
3:12 PM2 days ago

CLASSIFICATION!

Photo: Publicity/Call 1
Photo: Publicity/Call 1
3:07 PM2 days ago

The match will be played at Stade Auguste-Delaune II

The Reims vs Monaco match will be played at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II with a capacity of 21.628 people.
3:02 PM2 days ago

