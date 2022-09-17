Highlights and goals: Reims 0-3 Monaco in Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF TRANSMISSION!
UPCOMING GAMES
02/10 - Monaco vs Nantes.
HOW WAS IT?
END OF THE GAME
90' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR MONACO
87' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR MONACO
84' Yellow
83' Change at Reims
Out: Diakite.
76' Change at Reims
Out: Lopy.
76'
71'
65' Changes in Monaco
Out: Golovin and Akliouche.
61'
54' Change at Reims
Out: Busi.
50' Yellow
47' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR MONACO
Change in Reims
Out: Zeneli.
Moving to Monaco
Out: Matazo.
STARTED AGAIN
BREAK
46' Yellow
+4
42' Yellow
38' Yellow
36'
32'
29'
22' RED
19' Yellow
11' Change in Monaco
Out: Ruben Aguilar.
10'
GAME STARTED
Reims!
Monaco!
Tune in here Reims vs Monaco live score
Speak up, Oscar Garcia!
Likely Reims!
How does Reims arrive?
Speak, Ruben Aguilar!
''It’s a little bit of a kick in the teeth because we would have liked to win to go to the top of our Europa League group. It’s a shame, because our second half was pretty good even if it was a defeat at the end. We will make sure to have a good match against Reims to finish well and give ourselves a breath of fresh air before the break.''
''We are expecting a match that is not very easy, with a schedule that is not easy either, even if that is no excuse, against a team that has not been at its best since the start of the season. Despite everything, we take this match very seriously, and we will have to do the job to win. Because even if we’re coming from the back, we can get closer to the top places. We are coming to the end of a very dense run of fixtures, so the break will be good, because we have already played a lot of matches. This is true even if in October, it will be very busy again before the World Cup.''
''The coach asks us to attack and defend when we play as a wingback in the 3-4-3, but not to do too much of either. It requires a lot of energy, but I enjoy playing in this position. In any case, whether I play right wing in a three three or a little higher, it does not change my motivation. This year, I have not yet had the opportunity to play centrally. But a season is long, there are a lot of games, and maybe later I will have to play there again in this position. In any case, I am at the coach’s disposal.''
''I think my last defeat dates back to Montpellier last season, in January (3-2). In any case, it's a very nice statistic and I hope it will still be true in the future, whether I start the match or not.''
''In my Monegasque story so far, there have been ups and downs. I have experienced some very beautiful moments, even if everything has not always been easy. I am a footballer but I am also a father, and sometimes there are things to consider. The truth is that today I am very happy to be here, because I feel very good at AS Monaco.''
''I heard of this last year, but this season I honestly didn’t pay attention. I think my last defeat dates back to Montpellier last season, in January (3-2). In any case, it’s a very nice statistic and I hope it will still be true in the future, whether I start the match or not.''
''We played together on the right in the second half against Ferencváros. He had already come on against Paris at the Parc. He’s probably ready to start a game now. If he is with us in the squad, it is because he has the qualities to be able to start. He is a good player with a bright future ahead of him.''
''All of the new signings bring something and are also good people. It’s true that Breel and Mo’ have adapted very quickly, they responded immediately. They acclimatized very quickly, and that’s positive for us. We tried to be there for them, and today it’s a strength to have such a large squad.''