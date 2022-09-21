Lithuania vs Faroe Island: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible Faroe Islands line-up
For his part, Ericson may line up with the following eleven to face Lithuania. Nielsen, Sorensen, Vatnsdal, Nattestad, Davidsen, Olsen, Joensen, Vatnhamar, Hansson, Bjartalío and Olsen.
Possible Lithuanian lineup
Breu may field the following eleven to face Faroe Islands. Bartkus, Baravykas, Girdvainis, Klimavicius, Barauskas, Milasius, Golubickas, Megelaitis, Uzela, Lasickas and Cernych.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Lithuania vs Feroe Island of 23rd September 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:45 PM,
Bolivia: 16:45 PM.
Brasil: 16:45 PM.
Chile: 15:45 PM.
Colombia: 14:45 PM.
Ecuador: 14:45 PM.
USA (ET): 14:45 PM.
Spain: 20:45 PM,
Mexico: 13:45 PM.
Paraguay: 16:45 PM.
Peru: 16:45 PM.
Uruguay: 16:45 PM.
Venezuela: 15:45 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Lithuania vs Faroe Islands can be seen on UEFA TV channel at 20.45. In addition, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met a total of ten times. Lithuania has won the most games in these encounters. On seven occasions they have beaten the Faroe Islands, who have only won two matches. In one match they have played to a draw. The last match between them was on matchday 3 of League C of the UEFA Nations League. The match was played in Tórsvollur, where Ericson's side won by the narrowest of margins, 2-1.
Breu's statement
"We are looking forward to the match, I am happy that everyone is ready. We have had intense training and good recovery in the last few days, I think we are well prepared. My goal is always to win the game, I would like to have six points after two games, but everyone knows how things have been in recent years and especially in the last four games, so someone might think that a draw can be a success."
Group C1 Nations League
With two matches remaining in Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League C, Turkey leads the way in first place with 12 points and a clean sweep of wins. With a draw, they would be promoted to League B of this competition. Their chaser is Luxembourg with 7 points, where they still have to face Turkey and Lithuania. In third place is the Faroe Islands, who, with a draw against Lithuania, the last-placed team, will secure third place.
Faroe Islands' last game
Ericson's side are coming off a draw away to Luxembourg. The Faroe Islands were able to equalize in a match that had gone against them when Rodrigues and Barreiro scored. But Bjartalío's double was enough to secure a point, which virtually assures them of staying in League C of the Nations League.
Last match of Lithuania
Lithuania lost in their last match against Turkey by 2-0. The Turks took the lead in the first 45 minutes, with Ayhan's goal in the 37th minute. The visitors tried to react but the absolute control of the Turks made that in the 54th minute, Calhanoglu, from the penalty spot, scored a penalty to annihilate the Lithuanians. With ten minutes left, Ünder missed another penalty that Bartkus saved.
Welcome to the online broadcast of Lithuania vs Faroe Islands this Friday, September 23 at 20.45 Spanish time. The match corresponds to a new round of friendly matches. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.