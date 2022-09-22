Turkey vs Luxembourg: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Turkey vs Luxembourg Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Turkey vs Luxembourg live, as well as the latest information from Başakşehir Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Turkey vs Luxembourg live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Turkey vs Luxembourg live on TV and online?
The match between Turkey and Luxembourg will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: ViX.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Turkey vs Luxembourg?
This is the kick-off time for the Turkey vs Luxembourg match on September 22, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 8:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 14:045 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Refereeing team
Referee: Tobias Stieler - GER
Assistant Referees: Christian Gittelmann - GER and Eduard Beitinger - GER
Fourth official: Matthias Jöllenbeck - GER
VAR: Benjamin Brand - GER
AVAR: Marco Achmüller - GER
Key player in Luxembourg
One of the players to take into account in Luxembourg is Danel Sinani, the 25-year-old attacking midfielder is currently playing for Norwich City of England and so far in the 2022-2023 Nations League, has played four games in which he has not managed to assist, but has already scored two goals, these against Lithuania on two occasions.
Key player in Turkey
One of the most outstanding players in Turkey is Hakan Calhanoglu, the 28-year-old attacking midfielder is currently playing for Inter Milan of Italy and so far in the 2022-2023 Nations League has played four games, in which he already has one assist and two goals, against Luxembourg and Lithuania.
History Turkey vs Luxembourg
In total, the two teams have met 8 times, the record is dominated by Turkey with seven wins, no draws have been recorded and Luxembourg has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Turkey with 15 goals to Luxembourg's six.
Actuality - Luxembourg
Luxembourg is going through an acceptable moment talking about the Nations League 2022-2023, because after playing a total of 4 matches, it is placed in the second position of the standings in Group 1 of League C with seven points, this after winning two matches, drawing one and losing one, it has also scored five goals and conceded four, for a goal difference of +1.
Last three matches
Faroe Islands 0-1 Luxembourg
Luxembourg 0-2 Turkey
Luxembourg 2-2 Faroe Islands
Actuality - Turkey
Turkey throughout the 2022-2023 Nations League has had a very good performance, because after playing four matches it is placed in the number 1 position in the standings of Group 1 of League C with 12 points, this was achieved after winning four matches, not drawing any and not losing any, it also has a goal difference of +14, this after scoring 14 goals and not having conceded any.
Lithuania 0-6 Turkey
- Last three matches
Luxembourg 0-2 Turkey
Turkey 2-0 Lithuania
The match will be played at the Başakşehir Arena Stadium
The match between Turkey and Luxembourg will take place at the Başakşehir Arena Stadium in the city of Istanbul (Turkey), said venue is where the İstanbul Başakşehir Futbol Kulübü club and sometimes the Turkish National Football Team play their home matches, it was built in 2012 and has a capacity for approximately 17,800 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Turkey vs Luxembourg, valid for date five of League C Group 1 of the Nations League 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
