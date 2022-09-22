Georgia vs North Macedonia Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
I hear the commotion around Khvicha Kvaratskhelya. I try to imagine what the player is doing; thinking. I try to look into his head. I wouldn't tell my son every day at 21 that he is; the best in the world, because it will never be. the best in this case. Há one year when I was playing at Rubin, there were a lot of critics, now a lot has changed for the better. If we want him to become one of the best, we have to be careful what we say about him, because é young and é I need to keep the balance. I'm happy to play with him in a new country. Adapting to a different environment and culture never is. easy. Khvicha has not yet shown his potential to 100 percent and has to work much harder than before to reach his maximum. He is; young and needs everyone's support. We are all responsible for this, including.''
''Recently, Mikoutadze and Lochoshvili have improved their game a lot. Mikoutadze was much better in the League of Nations matches than in the previous meetings. In June, he showed very well. Lochoshvili didn't play much with us, so é It's hard to say much. I thought we had players in Lochoshvili's position who would handle the task better, however, à In light of recent progress, it was difficult for me to decide who would be. the starter. The competition has increased and we will have a choice in the line of defence. I am satisfied with the game shown by Lochoshvili in the last few months.''
''I am satisfied with the current competition in the team. As in defense, there is; a lot of competition on the left wing: Giorbelidze, Azarov, Tsitaishvili. On the right wing, Kakabadze, Lobzhanidze and other players, including Gocholeishvili. However, there is; relatively little competition in midfield, due to injuries to Gvilia and Kiteishvili, although he could return today. Há a great choice in attack: Zivzivadze, Mikoutadze, as well as Kvilitaia, who was injured for a while; a long time.''
''We have Kvaratskhelia, Kazaishvili, Chakvetadze, Beridze and other players who can play in the national team. Há a year, there wasn't much competition on the team, and that was reflected in the result. The more competition, the better the team's results. The more &agrav; goalkeeper position, I am happy to have two good goalkeepers in the team, Loria and Mamardashvili. They are like father and son. I can't say which one will play, everything changes very quickly in football high level. I'll meet them in a few days, we'll talk about my expectations not only for the next matches, but also for the future.''
Lazare Kupatadze was with us recently, who is not; in the national team app. Last year, he played twice for the national team and was very convincing on both occasions. Now we have summoned Levan Shovnadze and that's it; good because we can personally see the possibilities of the new player. If he wasn't injured, Davit Kereselidze could be with us. É It's good that we don't just have Loria and Mamardashvili in the goalkeeper position, and we can choose between good players.''
''In June, in the current League of Nations, our team showed great evolution. Perhaps because they understood better what I asked of them. If youê compare the application of my first match with Spain, Bulgaria or BC. Looking at the lineup against Macedonia, you would verá that many players have changed. Young people gained more experience during this year. This was also the case for experienced players - for example, Nika Kvekveskir, despite her age, has made great progress in the last two years. Along with that, there is; a better situation of the team in terms of discipline, and that is; very important in football. I think the main reason for our success in the competition is; system change. Playing with three central defenders. We made the decision to switch to this system as a result of reviewing our games.''
''Luka Gagnidze has been doing well lately. While in Poland, he had no playing time. The fact that he is now in Russia is not; the best situation for him, but I try to hear the opinion of people in Georgia and I agree with the opinion that the team should be changed. However, it is not é easy. He needs to find a good team in a good country where he can become a better player, which takes time. I'm sure this situation will change; coming soon and the Football Federation will help you; in that. Luka é a very good young player, if he continues like this he will join us in the future and show us what he can do.''
''Chakvetadze está playing more now, which has been lacking in recent years. I'm happy for him and I want to thank Vladimir Weiss, who invited him to his team and gave him a chance. In the previous meeting, we gave him an opportunity Chakvetadze and we called him to the selection without playing. Many people have helped him lately, because we all know that he é a good player and had some outstanding moments in the selection. I hope he plays at the same level in the future. He needs practice and performance to regain his lost spirit. So much selection and Slovakia help him in that, the future of Chakvetadze is; only in his hands, and if he works hard every day, Giorgi Chakvetadze, who made great appearances in the League of Nations, will come back; the field. É good that he is accompanied by Guram Kashi in Slovan, who é one of the outstanding professionals. If Guram listens carefully to the advice of Kashia and Jabba Kankawa, he will returná at the highest level. In the end, everything depends on it, and the daily work é necessary to achieve the objective."
"Football é played by goals, we need to improve efficiency." "The head coach of the preparation points us to this, é of course, constantly trying to see the opponent's weaknesses."
"We hope to show aggression and three-point desire in Georgia". We are a young team, we are looking forward to success and hope to show that on the field'', commented Jani Atanasov.
