Paraguay vs United Arab Emirates: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in International Friendly
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Paraguay vs United Arab Emirates match.
How to watch Paraguay vs United Arab Emirates Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Paraguay vs United Arab Emirates live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Paraguay vs United Arab Emirates match for International Friendly?

This is the start time of the game Paraguay vs United Arab Emirates of 23th September 2022 in several countries:

Paraguay: 1PM in Tigo Sports
International: Bet365
 

In other friendly

This will be the second time the two teams have met in history. The other time was in 2014, in a friendly match, where the game ended 0-0.
Probable UAE

The probable UAE team is: Eisa, Ibrahim, Al Attas, AL Hammadi and Abbas; Hamad, Salmeen, Canedo, Ramadan and Al Maazmi; Mabkhout.
Probable Paraguay

The probable Paraguay team for the match is: Gatito, Piris, Gustavo Gómez, Balbuena, and Arzamendia; Ortiz, Cubas, Villasanti, Almirón, and Medina; González.
One miss

From the usual convocations only one misses from the two teams, which is Angel Romero, out due to injury.
World Cup Qualifiers

Paraguay ended the qualifiers in eighth place with 16 points, one ahead of Bolivia and three behind Chile. In the World Cup Qualifiers, the UAE went to the playoffs, finishing third in group A with 12 points, facing Australia, who came from group B with 15, in a 2-1 defeat.
Last Matches: UAE

The United Arab Emirates also comes from three games with different results. On March 29 the victory was over South Korea, 1-0, with a goal by Al-Maazmi. After that, on May 29 came a 1-1 draw with Gambia, when Mabkhout opened the scoring for the UAE and Barrow equalized. Finally, on June 7, the defeat was 2-1 to Australia, with Irvine and Hrustic scoring for Australia and Correa getting the equalizer.
Last Matches: Paraguay

Paraguay comes into the match with three separate results in friendlies they have played. The loss came first, to Japan, 4-1, on June 2, with Asano, Kamada, Mitoma and Tanaka scoring for the Japanese, while Derlis Gonzalez pulled one back. After that, on the 10th, the tie was 2-2 with South Korea, with Almirón opening and extending the score, while Son pulled one back and Jung equalized. Finally, on August 31, the victory was 1-0 against Mexico, with a goal by Derlis Gonzalez.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 International Friendly match: Paraguay vs United Arab Emirates Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

