Paraguay vs United Arab Emirates: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in International Friendly

What time is Paraguay vs United Arab Emirates match for International Friendly?
This is the start time of the game Paraguay vs United Arab Emirates of 23th September 2022 in several countries:
Paraguay: 1PM in Tigo Sports
In other friendly
This will be the second time the two teams have met in history. The other time was in 2014, in a friendly match, where the game ended 0-0.
Probable UAE
The probable UAE team is: Eisa, Ibrahim, Al Attas, AL Hammadi and Abbas; Hamad, Salmeen, Canedo, Ramadan and Al Maazmi; Mabkhout.
Probable Paraguay
The probable Paraguay team for the match is: Gatito, Piris, Gustavo Gómez, Balbuena, and Arzamendia; Ortiz, Cubas, Villasanti, Almirón, and Medina; González.
One miss
From the usual convocations only one misses from the two teams, which is Angel Romero, out due to injury.
World Cup Qualifiers
Paraguay ended the qualifiers in eighth place with 16 points, one ahead of Bolivia and three behind Chile. In the World Cup Qualifiers, the UAE went to the playoffs, finishing third in group A with 12 points, facing Australia, who came from group B with 15, in a 2-1 defeat.
Last Matches: UAE
The United Arab Emirates also comes from three games with different results. On March 29 the victory was over South Korea, 1-0, with a goal by Al-Maazmi. After that, on May 29 came a 1-1 draw with Gambia, when Mabkhout opened the scoring for the UAE and Barrow equalized. Finally, on June 7, the defeat was 2-1 to Australia, with Irvine and Hrustic scoring for Australia and Correa getting the equalizer.
Last Matches: Paraguay
Paraguay comes into the match with three separate results in friendlies they have played. The loss came first, to Japan, 4-1, on June 2, with Asano, Kamada, Mitoma and Tanaka scoring for the Japanese, while Derlis Gonzalez pulled one back. After that, on the 10th, the tie was 2-2 with South Korea, with Almirón opening and extending the score, while Son pulled one back and Jung equalized. Finally, on August 31, the victory was 1-0 against Mexico, with a goal by Derlis Gonzalez.
