Mexico vs Peru: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch Friendly Game

Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through Azteca Deportes and TUDN, and you can also follow it through the TUDN App and TV Azteca.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Hirving Lozano, a must see player!
The Napoli winger seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces of the Mexican team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and he comes to this duel after having started the Italian championship in a great way, placing himself among the best assistants of his club and helping in the offensive generation of the team. The most important thing for him is that he begins to have more regularity on the field of play and connects better with players like Raúl Jiménez and Alexis Vega or whoever replaces Tecatito Corona to form Mexico's offensive trident. He currently has 1 assist in 7 games in all competitions for his Italian team.
How does Mexico get here?
The Mexican National Team continues its preparation for the 2022 Qatar World Cup with some preparation games against CONMEBOL teams. Those led by Tata Martino are located in group C along with Saudi Arabia, Argentina and Poland, so these clashes are contemplating duels against teams like Argentina. Some names that stand out in the call are those of Santiago Giménez, Hirving Lozano, Guillermo Ochoa, Ándres Guardado and Hector Moreno. The call for these games was 31 players, from which it is expected that the 23 called for the World Cup will come out, in addition to these games, they have contemplated 2 more against Iraq and Sweden a few days before the start of the World Cup, for so this is the last chance for players who are still in doubt for the final list. Mexico comes to the game against Peru after a narrow loss against Paraguay, in a friendly outside of FIFA dates. However, it is expected that each time we will see a team closer to what will jump at the start of the World Cup against Poland.
Raúl Ruidiaz, a must see player!
The striker from Peru starts a new process in search of continuing to show that he is one of the best "9" of his team. Ruidiaz was one of the fundamental pieces for the Seattle Sounders to keep fighting for a place among the best in MLS and for their ticket to the playoffs. During the 2022 season he has contributed 12 goals and 3 assists, generating a vital effect for his team. With the senior team of Peru, Raúl Ruidiaz has shown that he is one of the team's top references and a leader in the locker room, so his figure is a constant in the calls. The veteran from Peru will seek to help his team improve little by little in the face of the 2026 World Cup.
How does Peru arrive?
Peruvians start a new football era with a view to the 2026 World Cup, where they will seek to take advantage of the increase in quotas in the maximum international tournament to gain a place among the representatives of CONMEBOL. Peru failed to qualify for Qatar 2022 after being left out in the playoff against Australia on penalties by a score of 1-1 and 4-5 in the penalty shootout. Juan Reynoso, the new strategist of the Peruvian national team, launched his first call-up where players such as Pedro Gallese, Renato Tapia, Carlos Zambrano, Pedro Aquino and Raúl Ruidiaz stand out. This first group of players will face Mexico and El Salvador to take advantage of the fact that the group establishes its first relationship with the new coach and begins to adapt to the new project.
Where's the game?
The Rose Bowl Stadium located in the city of Pasadena, California will host this preparation duel for Mexico for the 2022 World Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 90,900 fans and was inaugurated in 1922.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mexico vs. Peru match, corresponding to the 2022 International Friendly Match. The match will take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium, at 8:00 p.m.