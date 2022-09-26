North Macedonia vs Bulgaria: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Macedonia vs Bulgaria match, as well as the latest information from the Tose Proeski Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch North Macedonia vs Bulgaria Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the North Macedonia vs Bulgaria match on TV, your option is: Star+.
What time is North Macedonia vs Bulgaria match for UEFA Nations League?
This is the kickoff time for the Macedonia vs Bulgaria match on September 26, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star+
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Fubo TV
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Blue To Go
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star +
Key player - Bulgaria
In Bulgaria there is a man with a thirst for goals, a predator, a man who gives everything for his national team and his team, Ludogorets. His name is Kiril Despodov, and in the current Nations League, he has accumulated two goals in four games with 100% shooting accuracy.
Key player - Macedonia
Among the men who make up the Macedonian squad is Enis Bardhi, a jewel of the Turkish team, Trabzonspor. Sadly, they lost their place in the Champions League, but Bardhi has a lot to prove in his national team, so much so that he has already scored two goals in these five rounds.
Bulgaria
Bulgaria are in a similar situation where draws have been their salvation. They have three draws, one win and one loss in the current UEFA Nations League. They have six points, which leaves them behind Macedonia in third place in the table.
Macedonia
The locals have had an irregular season in the tournament. They have two wins, two defeats and a draw, which have earned them seven points, keeping them in second place just behind Georgia, which has 13 points and is the group leader.
Stadium
The stadium designated for this match is the Tose Proeski Arena in the city of Skopje in Macedonia. It was built in 1947 and was originally named Gradski Stadion Skopje. In 2008, its name changed again and it was renamed Filip II, in honor of Alexander the Great's son. That year, it also had a remodeling. In 2019, it was renamed as it is known today: Tose Proeski Arena, in honor of a musician from the region. It has a capacity of 36,400 spectators and is also a multi-purpose arena.
UEFA Nations League
This tournament started in 2018 and is played every two years on FIFA international dates. Its format consists of levels, that is, there are four leagues (A, B, C and D) and each one has four groups except D which has two groups: one of four teams and another of three. These leagues are formed according to the level of their teams, with A being the highest level and D the lowest. The winners of categories B, C and D are promoted to the next edition and those who lose in each category are relegated. In total, there are 55 selections.
