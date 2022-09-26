South Africa vs Botswana: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch friendly match Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here South Africa vs Botswana Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for South Africa vs Botswana live, as well as the latest information from Soccer City Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match South Africa vs Botswana live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch South Africa vs Botswana match live on TV and online?
The South Africa vs Botswana match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is South Africa vs Botswana?
This is the kick-off time for the South Africa vs Botswana match on September 27, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. -
Chile: 9:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. -
Spain: 15:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. -
Peru: 8:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Key player in Botswana
One of the players to watch out for in Botswana is Mothusi Johnson, the 25 year old left back is currently playing for the Orapa United Football Club of Botswana and in his most recent match with the Botswana National Team he scored a goal against Madagascar.
Key player in South Africa
One of the most outstanding players in South Africa is Themba Zwane, the 33-year-old attacking midfielder is currently playing for the Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club of South Africa and in the most recent match played by his national team he scored two goals against Sierra Leone.
History South Africa vs Botswana
In total, both teams have met 13 times, South Africa dominates the record with 12 wins, there has been one draw and Botswana has not won any match.
In terms of goals, South Africa also dominates the record with 26 goals to Botswana's seven.
Actuality - Botswana
Botswana had a bad performance in their last competition, the Africa Cup of Nations. After playing two matches, they finished in fourth place in their group with one point, the result of no wins, one draw and one defeat, they did not score any goals but conceded one, for a goal difference of -1.
- Last three matches
Botswana 0-1 Madagascar
Madagascar 1-1 Botswana
Actuality - South Africa
South Africa did not have a good performance in the African Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing six matches, they finished second in their group with 13 points, after winning four matches, drawing one and losing one, scoring six goals but conceding two, for a goal difference of +4.
- Last three matches
South Africa 1-4 Angola
South Africa 4-0 Sierra Leone
The match will be played at the Soccer City Stadium
The match between South Africa and Botswana will take place at the Soccer City Stadium in the city of Johannesburg (South Africa), where the Kaizer Chiefs Football Club and sometimes the South African National Soccer Team play their home matches. The stadium was built in 1986 and has a capacity for approximately 94,700 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the South Africa vs Botswana friendly match.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
