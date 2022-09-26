Bahrein vs Panama: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch International Match Friendly
5:19 PM2 hours ago

Other Match

Tomorrow will also see Saudi Arabia vs United States, South Korea vs Cameroon, Ecuador vs Japan, Senegal vs Iran, Canada vs Uruguay, Nicaragua vs Ghana, Paraguay vs Morocco, Jamaica vs Argentina and Mexico vs Colombia.
5:14 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of the Bahrain vs Panama game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bahrain vs Panama live, as well as the latest information from the Bahrain National Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
5:09 PM3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Bahrain vs Panama live online

The match will not be broadcast on TV, nor will it be streamed.


If you want to watch the match live on the Internet, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

5:04 PM3 hours ago

What time is the Bahrain vs Panama match?

This is the kick-off time for the Bahrain vs Panama match on September 27, 2022 in several countries:


Argentina: 13:00 hours

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 12:00 

Paraguay: 12:00 

Bolivia: 12:00 

Venezuela: 12:00 

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.

Peru: 11:00 a.m.

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

United States: 09:00 hours PT and 12:00 hours ET

Spain: 18:00 hours

4:59 PM3 hours ago

Bahrain National Stadium

It is the most important stadium in Bahrain, it has a capacity of 35 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1982. It will be the stadium where this friendly match will be played tomorrow, the most important one in that country.

4:54 PM3 hours ago

Absences

Neither team will have any injured players, so they will have a full roster for this match that promises excitement and goals.
4:49 PM3 hours ago

Background

These two teams have never met in a friendly match, this will be the first time and the Panama national team will be favored to win this match against Bahrain, a preparation match for the next World Cup cycle.
4:44 PM3 hours ago

Key Player Panama

Alberto Quintero:

Panamanian midfielder of 34 years old, he is a player of Universitario de Deportes of Peru, with whom he has 27 games played and 2 goals scored, with the selection of Panama he has 116 games played and 7 goals scored, the selection of Panama will not be in the world cup of Qatar 2022, but will certainly fight a ticket for the world cup of Mexico, USA , Canada 2026.

4:39 PM3 hours ago

Key Player Bahrein

Abdulla Yusuf:

29 year old forward who plays in the local league of Czech Republic, with FC Slovan, in the local tournament he has 8 games played and 3 goals scored, with the national team of Bahrain he has 59 games played and 5 goals scored, he will look to give him the victory tomorrow against Panama.

4:34 PM3 hours ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bahrain vs Panama match, corresponding to the International Friendly Match. The match will take place at the Bahrain National Stadium, at 11:00 am.
