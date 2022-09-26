Bahrein vs Panama: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch International Match Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Bahrain vs Panama match?
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 12:00
Paraguay: 12:00
Bolivia: 12:00
Venezuela: 12:00
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
United States: 09:00 hours PT and 12:00 hours ET
Spain: 18:00 hours
Bahrain National Stadium
Absences
Background
Key Player Panama
Panamanian midfielder of 34 years old, he is a player of Universitario de Deportes of Peru, with whom he has 27 games played and 2 goals scored, with the selection of Panama he has 116 games played and 7 goals scored, the selection of Panama will not be in the world cup of Qatar 2022, but will certainly fight a ticket for the world cup of Mexico, USA , Canada 2026.
Key Player Bahrein
29 year old forward who plays in the local league of Czech Republic, with FC Slovan, in the local tournament he has 8 games played and 3 goals scored, with the national team of Bahrain he has 59 games played and 5 goals scored, he will look to give him the victory tomorrow against Panama.