Inter Milan vs Roma: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie A Game

Paulo Dybala, a must see player!
The Roma striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Argentine begins a new season in Serie A after a good season last season, where he had a good year with Juventus. In that season, Ben Yedder contributed 15 goals and 6 assists in 39 games. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the capital team's forward line and continue showing the great level of last season. At the moment he has 4 goals and 2 assists in 7 games played, becoming the team's top offensive player.
How does Roma arrive?
Roma starts the 2022-2023 season of Serie A as one of the teams with the most changes and with the best intentions of fighting for one more Calcio Italiano title. Roma is one of the biggest teams in Italy and will seek to have a good year to fight against Juve, Milan and Inter to be at the top of Serie A. The reigning UEFA Conference League champion will participate in the UEFA Europa League in Group C together with Betis, Helsinki and Ludogorets, so their mission will be to qualify for the Round of 16 and fight for the title, in addition to Serie A and the Coppa Italia, for what is expected have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Paulo Dybala, Tammy Abraham, Rui Patricio, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Nemanja Matic, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. Roma is in sixth place in the table with 13 points after 4 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses.
Lautaro Martínez, a must see player!
The Internazionale striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and fight against Milan and Juventus for the Serie A championship, having many minutes to show his quality. During the past season he played 49 games, where he had 25 goals and 4 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the great level of last season. Lautaro will be one of the 23 that we see with the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he has 3 goals and 1 assist in 4 games played.
How does Inter get here?
Internazionale comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of Serie A, the team is in second position, 1 point behind Roma with 9 units, after 3 wins and 1 loss. . Inter started the season with a couple of victories against Lecce and Spezia, more recently they fell on their visit to Lazio and beat Cremonense. Those led by Inzaghi arrive this season with a great squad including Lautaro Martínez, Romelo Lukaku, Stefan De Vrij, Marcelo Brozovic and Hakan Calhanoglu. Without a doubt, Inter is one of the candidates to fight for the Serie A championship, but its most important objective is to fight among the best in the UEFA Champions League, in which the team will face each other in the Group Phase. Barcelona, Bayern Munchen and Viktoria Plzen in Group C. Like Milan, Internazionale will compete in the Coppa Italia, Serie A and the Champions League.
Where's the game?
The Giuseppe Meazza located in the Fontvieille district of Monaco will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path and climb positions within the 2022-2023 Series A. This stadium has a capacity for 80,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1926.
The meeting will take place at the Giuseppe Meazza, at 12 o'clock.