Southampton vs Everton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

What time is Southampton vs Everton?
This is the kickoff time for the Southampton vs Everton match on October 1, 2022 in various countries:
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+
Chile: 10:00 AM on Star+
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+
USA (ET): 10:00 AM Peacock
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount+
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star+
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star+
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+
History
They have met 90 times and Everton has the upper hand. They have won 44 times, Southampton 27 and a draw has reigned 19 times. Everton has 149 goals and Southampton 103.
Key player - Everton
Like their rivals, Everton have had a forgettable start to the season. One of their key players to keep them going is their 21-year-old striker, Anthony Gordon, the No. 10, who has two goals in the current league.
Key player - Southampton
It hasn't been a perfect start to the season, of course, but Southampton will always have a great team that will give their all for their colors. One of their strongest warriors is James Ward, who has a goal and an assist and a lot of loyalty to his team.
Everton
Everton are literally in the same situation. They have the same points and the only thing that separates them is the goal difference and that is what has the Londoners one place higher.
Southampton
Southampton is not in the best moment. They have barely managed to collect seven points in seven games and therefore remain in 14th place in the table. They have won two matches, drawn one and lost four.
Stadium
The stadium designated for this match is Southampton's home, St Mary's Stadium, located precisely in the city of Southampton in England. Since the 80's, the club had been planning to replace the stadium of that time, The Dell. In August 2001, St Mary's Stadium was finally inaugurated and has been the official home of Southampton ever since. It is a fourth-tier stadium with a capacity of 32,689.
