Schalke 04 vs Augsburg Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Bundesliga

Tune in here FC Schalke 04 vs F. C. Augsburgo in the Bundesliga
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Schalke 04 vs F. C. Augsburgo match in the Bundesliga.
What time is FC Schalke 04 vs F. C. Augsburgo match for Bundesliga?
This is the start time of the game FC Schalke 04 vs F. C. Augsburgo of October 02nd, in several countries:
México: 13:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 horas
Chile: 14:00 horas
Colombia: 13:00 horas
Perú: 13:00 horas
EE.UU.: 14:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:00 horas
Uruguay: 15:00 horas
Paraguay: 14:00 horas
España: 20:00 horas
Where and how to watch FC Schalke 04 vs F. C. Augsburg live on ESPN.
The match will be broadcasted by ESPN.
If you want to watch FC Schalke 04 vs F. C. Augsburg in streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch FC Schalke 04 vs F. C. Augsburg in streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 20th time that these two teams meet in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and put the balance in their favor, Schalke has 10 wins, 8 draws and 2 wins for Augsburg.
Last 5 meetings
The last 5 meetings have seen 2 wins for Schalke, 2 draws and 1 win for Augsburg, with the most recent victory for the home side coming on April 11. Schalke 04 1-0 F. C. Augsburg, 11 Apr, 2021, German Bundesliga F. C. Augsburg 2-2 Schalke 04 , 13 Dec, 2020, German Bundesliga Schalke 04 0-3 F. C. Augsburg, 24 May, 2020, German Bundesliga F. C. Augsburg 2-3 Schalke 04, 3 Nov, 2019, German Bundesliga Schalke 04 0-0 F. C. Augsburg, 5 May, 2019, German Bundesliga
How are Schalke coming?
The locals are coming from a not very good streak, coming from losing 1-0 against Dortmund last matchday, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, so they will want to change this streak, avoiding defeats.
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Schalke 04, 17 Sep, 2022, German Bundesliga
Schalke 04 3-1 VfL Bochum, 10 Sep, 2022, German Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart 1-1 Schalke 04, 3 Sep, 2022, German Bundesliga
Schalke 04 1-6 1. FC Union Berlin, 27 Aug, 2022, German Bundesliga
VfL Wolfsburg 0-0 Schalke 04, 20 Aug, 2022, German Bundesliga
How are Augsburg coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have not performed well, having two recent victories trying to reverse their situation, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats in their last 5 matches, a very unfavorable streak for the team.
F. C. Augsburg 1-0 Bayern Munich, 17 Sep, 2022, German Bundesliga
Werder Bremen 0-1 F. C. Augsburg, 9 Sep, 2022, German Bundesliga
F. C. Augsburg 0-2 Hertha Berlin, 4 Sep, 2022, German Bundesliga
TSG Hoffenheim 1-0 F. C. Augsburg, 27 Aug, 2022, German Bundesliga
F. C. Augsburg 1-2 Mainz, 20 Aug, 2022, German Bundesliga
Watch out for this Augsburg player
Ermedin Demirovic, 24 year old attacker, has become the main attacker of his team, this player is fundamental in his club's forward line, playing 7 games as a starter he has only scored 2 goals, so he could be lethal for his rivals.
Watch out for this Schalke player
German striker Marius Bulter, 29 years old, has had a good performance with Schalke, playing in 7 games, 6 as a starter and one as a substitute, scoring 3 goals, being the main striker of the team, going through a great moment.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match FC Schalke 04 vs F. C. Augsburg, corresponding to Bundesliga. The match will take place at the Veltins-Arena at 11:30 am.