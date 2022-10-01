Boca Juniors vs Velez Sarsfield: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Argentine League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Vélez Sarsfield Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boca Juniors vs Vélez Sarsfield live, as well as the latest information from "La bombonera" Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Boca Juniors vs Vélez Sarsfield live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Vélez Sarsfield live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Boca Juniors vs Vélez Sarsfield live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international.
What time is Boca Juniors vs Vélez Sarsfield?
This is the kick-off time for the Boca Juniors vs Velez Sarsfield match on October 2, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 18:00 hrs. - ESPN Premiun
Bolivia: 17:00 hrs. - ESPN
Brazil: 18:00 hrs. - ESPN
Chile: 17:00 hrs. - ESPN
Colombia: 16:00 hrs. - ESPN
Ecuador: 16:00 hrs. - ESPN
Spain: 23:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 16:00 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 17:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 16:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 18:00 hrs. - Star+
Referee team
Referee: Patricio Loustau
Assistant Referee 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso
Assistant Referee 2: José Castelli
Fourth official: Fernando Echenique
Key player at Vélez Sarsfield
One of the players to take into account in Velez Sarsfield is Walter Bou, the 32 year old center forward born in Argentina has played 16 games so far in the Argentine League, in which he already has two assists and three goals, these against; River Plate, Huracan and Barracas Central.
Key player at Boca Juniors
One of the most outstanding players in Boca Juniors is Frank Fabra, the 31 year old Colombian-born left winger has played 16 games in the current edition of the Argentine League in which he has not scored, but he has four assists, these against Barracas Central on two occasions, Colón de Santa Fe and Lanús.
History Boca Juniors vs Vélez Sarsfield
In total, the two teams have met 78 times since 1985, with Boca Juniors dominating the record with 31 wins, there have been 21 draws and Velez Sarsfield has won 25.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Boca Juniors with 124 goals to Velez Sarsfield's 101.
Actuality - Vélez Sarsfield
Velez Sarsfield has had a very bad performance in the current edition of the Argentine League, as it occupies the 27th place in the standings with 16 points, this after playing 20 games, of which it has won two, drawn 10 and lost eight, it has also scored 20 goals but has conceded 27, for a goal difference of -7.
Velez Sarsfield 0-2 Independiente
- Last three matches
Actuality - Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors has been having a good performance in the current edition of the Argentine League, because after playing 21 games they are in the third position in the standings with 39 points, this after winning 12 games, drawing three and losing six, they have also scored 26 goals and conceded 22, for a goal difference of +4.
Boca Juniors 0-0 Huracan
- Last three games
The match will be played at the La Bombonera Stadium
The match between Boca Juniors and Velez Sarsfield will take place at La Bombonera Stadium in the city of Buenos Aires (Argentina). This stadium is where Club Atletico Boca Juniors plays its home games, it was built in 1940 and has a capacity for approximately 54,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of Boca Juniors vs Velez Sarsfield, match valid for the 22nd date of the Argentine League 2022.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.