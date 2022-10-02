Manchester City vs Manchester United: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Premier League
12:30 AMan hour ago

12:25 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester UnitedLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Manchester City vs Manchester United live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Peacock, SiriusXM app.

12:20 AM2 hours ago

What time is Manchester City vs Manchester United match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Manchester United of 2nd October 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10AM in Star+, ESPN Argentina
Bolivia: 9AM in Star+
Brazil: 10AM in ESPN, Star+
Chile: 9AM in Star+, ESPN Chile
Colombia: 8AM in Star+, ESPN
Ecuador: 8AM in Star+, ESPN
USA (ET): 9AM in Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 1PM in DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Mexico: 8AM in Paramount+
Paraguay: 10AM in Star+
Peru: 8AM in Star+
Uruguay: 10AM in Star+
Venezuela: 9AM in Star+, ESPN

12:15 AM2 hours ago

Referee

Michael Oliver will referee the match with Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett as assistants. The fourth official will be David Coote, with Paul Tierney in charge of VAR and Adrian Holmes as assistant VAR.
12:10 AM2 hours ago

Probable United

The probable Manchester United team for the match is: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez and Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Sancho; Rashford.

12:05 AM2 hours ago

Probable City

The probable Manchester City team for the match is: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ruben Dias and João Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne; Foden, Grealish and Haaland.

12:00 AM2 hours ago

Injuries

Pep Guardiola will not be able to use Stones and Phillips, both injured. Erik ten Hag in turn will be without Maguire, Tuanzebe and Williams, also injured.
11:55 PM2 hours ago

Premier League

Manchester City is in second position, with 17 points, tied with Tottenham, three above Brighton and four below Arsenal, while Manchester United has 12 points in sixth position, one below Chelsea, two below Brighton, as well as one above Newcastle and Fulham and two above Liverpool, Brentford and Everton.
11:50 PM2 hours ago

Last Matches: United

Manchester United comes from a defeat and a win in the last games. The defeat was on September 8, to Real Sociedad, 1-0, with a goal by Brais Méndez. After that, the victory came against Sheriff, 2-0, with Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both games were Europa League matches.
11:45 PM2 hours ago

Last Matches: City

Manchester City come into the match on the back of two wins in their last two games. On September 14 they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1, with Bellingham opening the scoring, Stones equalizing, and Haaland scoring the winner. On Saturday, they beat Wolverhampton 3-0, with goals from Grealish, Haaland, and Phil Foden.
11:40 PM2 hours ago

