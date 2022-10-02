Manchester City vs Manchester United: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score
How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester UnitedLive in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Peacock, SiriusXM app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Manchester City vs Manchester United match for Premier League?
Argentina: 10AM in Star+, ESPN Argentina
Bolivia: 9AM in Star+
Brazil: 10AM in ESPN, Star+
Chile: 9AM in Star+, ESPN Chile
Colombia: 8AM in Star+, ESPN
Ecuador: 8AM in Star+, ESPN
USA (ET): 9AM in Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 1PM in DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Mexico: 8AM in Paramount+
Paraguay: 10AM in Star+
Peru: 8AM in Star+
Uruguay: 10AM in Star+
Venezuela: 9AM in Star+, ESPN
Referee
Probable United
Probable City
Injuries
Premier League
Last Matches: United
Last Matches: City
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Premier League match: Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.