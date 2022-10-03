Reading vs Norwich: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible Norwich line-up
For his part, Dean Smith may line up with the following eleven to face Reading. Krul, Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, Byram, McLean, Nunez, Sargent, Ramsey, Hernandez and Pukki.
Possible Reading line-up
Paul Ince may field the following eleven to face Norwich City. Lumley, Yiadom, Holmes, Mcintyre, Hoilett, Hutchinson, Ince, Hendrick, Guinness-Walker, Carroll and Lucas Joao.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Reading vs Norwich of 4th October 2022 in several countries: Argentina: 17:00 PM, Bolivia: 17:00 PM. Brasil: 17:00 PM. Chile: 16:00 PM. Colombia: 15:00 PM. Ecuador: 15:00 PM. USA (ET): 15:00 PM. Spain: 21:00 PM, Mexico: 14:00 PM. Paraguay: 17:00 PM. Peru: 17:00 PM. Uruguay: 17:00 PM. Venezuela: 16:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Reading vs Norwich can be watched on the Reading channel.
Record between the two teams
These teams have played against each other 28 times. Norwich have won more games than their opponents. Dean Smith's side have won on 13 occasions, while Reading have won on nine occasions. In six other matches they have drawn against each other.
Norwich standings
Norwich's 23-point haul puts them in second place, two points ahead of their opponents. Dean Smith's side have seven wins, two draws and two defeats. On the road, they have three wins, against Sunderland, Birmingham City and Blackpool, and two defeats against Cardiff City and Hull City.
Reading standings
Reading's 21 points put them in third place. Paul Ince's team has won seven games and lost four. At home, they have five wins, against Huddersfield, Stoke City, Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City, and one defeat against Sunderland.
Norwich's last match
A very entertaining encounter at Bloomfield Road. Blackpool took on Norwich to break Smith's side's winning streak. The visitors went for the win from the start. In the 20th minute, Pukki scored to put his team ahead. It was this single goal that settled the game, despite all the chances both teams had. The home side had 18 shots, while Norwich had 22. In the end, the match ended with Pukki's solitary goal.
Reading's last game
Reading faced Huddersfield, second last in the standings. The result of the match was 3-1 in favor of the home side. Paul Ince's team played a good first half, where they took a good lead, 2-0. First, Mcintyre scored on the half-hour mark, and six minutes later, Nicholls scored an own goal. The first 45 minutes ended 2-0. Meite scored in the 81st minute to increase the lead and seal the game. The visitors scored in the last minute to close the gap but would not have time to equalize. The game ended 3-1 to Reading.
