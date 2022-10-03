Reading vs Norwich: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in EFL Championship
Reading goal celebration // Source: Reading

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:05 PM34 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Reading vs Norwich live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Reading vs Norwich live, as well as the latest information coming out of England. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
8:00 PM39 minutes ago

Possible Norwich line-up

For his part, Dean Smith may line up with the following eleven to face Reading. Krul, Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, Byram, McLean, Nunez, Sargent, Ramsey, Hernandez and Pukki.
7:55 PM44 minutes ago

Possible Reading line-up

Paul Ince may field the following eleven to face Norwich City. Lumley, Yiadom, Holmes, Mcintyre, Hoilett, Hutchinson, Ince, Hendrick, Guinness-Walker, Carroll and Lucas Joao. 
7:50 PMan hour ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Reading vs Norwich of 4th October 2022 in several countries: Argentina: 17:00 PM, Bolivia: 17:00 PM. Brasil: 17:00 PM. Chile: 16:00 PM. Colombia: 15:00 PM. Ecuador: 15:00 PM. USA (ET): 15:00 PM. Spain: 21:00 PM, Mexico: 14:00 PM. Paraguay: 17:00 PM. Peru: 17:00 PM. Uruguay: 17:00 PM. Venezuela: 16:00 PM.
7:45 PMan hour ago

Where to watch

The match between Reading vs Norwich can be watched on the Reading channel. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
7:40 PMan hour ago

Record between the two teams

These teams have played against each other 28 times. Norwich have won more games than their opponents. Dean Smith's side have won on 13 occasions, while Reading have won on nine occasions. In six other matches they have drawn against each other.
7:35 PMan hour ago

Norwich standings

Norwich's 23-point haul puts them in second place, two points ahead of their opponents. Dean Smith's side have seven wins, two draws and two defeats. On the road, they have three wins, against Sunderland, Birmingham City and Blackpool, and two defeats against Cardiff City and Hull City. 
7:30 PMan hour ago

Reading standings

Reading's 21 points put them in third place. Paul Ince's team has won seven games and lost four. At home, they have five wins, against Huddersfield, Stoke City, Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City, and one defeat against Sunderland. 
7:25 PMan hour ago

Norwich's last match

A very entertaining encounter at Bloomfield Road. Blackpool took on Norwich to break Smith's side's winning streak. The visitors went for the win from the start. In the 20th minute, Pukki scored to put his team ahead. It was this single goal that settled the game, despite all the chances both teams had. The home side had 18 shots, while Norwich had 22. In the end, the match ended with Pukki's solitary goal. 
7:20 PMan hour ago

Reading's last game

Reading faced Huddersfield, second last in the standings. The result of the match was 3-1 in favor of the home side. Paul Ince's team played a good first half, where they took a good lead, 2-0. First, Mcintyre scored on the half-hour mark, and six minutes later, Nicholls scored an own goal. The first 45 minutes ended 2-0. Meite scored in the 81st minute to increase the lead and seal the game. The visitors scored in the last minute to close the gap but would not have time to equalize. The game ended 3-1 to Reading. 
7:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the Reading vs Norwich online broadcast this Tuesday, October 3 at 16.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 13th round of the EFL Championship. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo