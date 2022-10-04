Manchester City vs Copenhagen LIVE: Score Updates (1-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
7'
0'
Kobehavn: LineUp
Manchester City: LineUp
Warming up
At home
They have arrived!
What a beauty!
What a fact!
Let's keep on scoring!
What a tip!
Last duel
We're back!
Tune in here Man City vs Copenhagen Live
Player to watch from Kobenhavn: Viktor Claesson
Player to watch from Man City: Erling Haaland
Also in Champions league he has scored 3 times in in two matches (Man City has scored 6 times in the two matches)
Last XI from Kobenhavn
Last XI from Man City
When and where to watch Man City vs Kobenhavn Live
Some of the times to watch the match Man City vs Copenhagen
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Bolivia: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00PM
Chile:4:00 PM
Colombia: 1:00 PM
Ecuador: 1:00 PM<
USA (ET): 3:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Paraguay: 3:45 PM
Peru: 1:00 PM
Uruguay: 4:00 PM
Kobenhavn are having a bad season!
Also in Champions league they are doing really bad. Obviously they don't have an easy group as they face Sevilla Manchester City and Dortmund. They now have 1 point out of 9 possible, as they drew 0-0 against an also struggling Sevilla.
Can Kobenhavn play good football tomorrow against Man City, or will they continue to struggle?
Man City are having an insane season!
Manchester City is undefeated in the season, as they have won 6 games and drawn 2. The previous game they destroyed their bitter rivals, Manchester United with a score of 6-3. By the 73rd minute they were leading 6-1 with a hat-trick from Haaland and a hat-trick from Foden.
In addition to being undefeated in the Premier League, they are also undefeated in the Champions League, with 3 wins out of 3, 6 goals scored and only 1 conceded. Can they continue their winning streak tomorrow against Kobenhavn?
Promissing duel!
As well as history in football, this stadium has been the place where many concerts have been given. In 2018 Ed Sheeran, Beyonce and Taylor Swift gave a concert. Years back, in 2012, Coldplay and Bruce Springsteen also gave a concert.