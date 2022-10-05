Zurich vs PSV: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match
Image: VAVEL

In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Zurich vs PSV live, as well as the latest information from the Letzigrund Stadium. 
Where and how to watch Zurich vs PSV live online

The match will be broadcasted on ViX.

Zurich vs PSV can be tuned in from the live streams on Paramount+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.

What time is the Zurich vs PSV match of Matchday 3 of the Europa League Group Stage?

This is the kickoff time for the Zurich vs PSV match on October 6, 2022 in several countries:

 

Peru - 11:45 hrs.

Mexico - 11:45 hrs.

Colombia - 11:45 hrs.

Ecuador - 11:45 hrs.

Venezuela - 12:45 hrs.

Paraguay - 12:45 hrs.

Bolivia - 12:45 hrs.

Argentina - 13:45 hrs.

Chile - 13:45 hrs. 

Uruguay - 13:45 hrs.

Spain - 18:45 hrs.

PSV Statements

PSV coach Ruud van Nistelrooy spoke after the tough loss to Cambuur and ahead of this game: "We have to deal with this. I didn't expect this. Obviously this is coming."

No, I can't say how this is possible. I thought we were very mediocre on the ball and lacked punching power. Like I said, I didn't see it coming. Let's analyze this."

"The step we took in the game against Feyenoord was not reflected at all today. It's possible that we still haven't reached our level. It was a big difference."

"We will recover from this as well. We will fight together for the club again."

"But for now it's mostly crying. We just weren't there and we have to blame ourselves for that."

How do PSV arrive?

PSV come into this clash on the back of a three-nil defeat to Cambuur in the Eridivisie, and have only taken a point from their opening day match against Bodo. PSV are in need of a win to position themselves to advance to the next phase.

How are Zurich coming in?

Zurich arrives to this match after a one-goal draw against Grasshoppers, and has not been able to score a single point in this Europa League competition, accumulating two important losses that will try to diminish the rest of their participation.
The match will be played at the Letzigrund Stadium.

The Zurich vs PSV match will be played at the Letzigrund Stadium, located in Zurich, Switzerland. The stadium has a capacity for 43,883 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 UEFA Europa League match: Zurich vs PSV Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
