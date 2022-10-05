Freiburg vs Nantes Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for live coverage of Fribourg vs Nantes
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Freiburg vs Nantes live, as well as the latest information from the Europa Park Stadion. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Fribourg vs Nantes?
The match between Freiburg vs Nantes will be played at 14:00 in Mexico and can be followed on Paramount +
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is Freiburg vs Nantes in UEFA Europa League 2022?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Player to watch at Nantes
Moses Simon has three goals so far this season as well as an assist. The Nigerian international striker, however, has yet to find the net in European competition;
Player to watch at Freiburg
Grifo, midfielder of the 29 years old Italian national team of Italy, is one of the most outstanding players of the German team since he has scored 3 goals and has given an assist in the Bundesliga. He has also made his debut in the European competition in which he scored against Qarabag and assisted against Olympiacos.
How is Nantes coming along?
With only one win in the last nine matches they have played, it explains why Nantes are at the bottom of the overall table in 16th place, the same as Reims who are in the relegation zone and are only three points ahead of the bottom team. In the European competition they started with a win at home against Olympiacos, but in the most recent match they were beaten by Qarabag (3-0), these results put them in third place with three points, three points behind the leader;
How is Freiburg coming along?
Freiburg are unbeaten in eight consecutive matches. The last time this team was defeated was in August at home to Borussia Dortmund. In their last match they won (2-1) in a match in which they hosted Mainz. In the Bundesliga they are in second place with 17 points, tied on points with Unión Berlin, which is currently the leader of the German competition. While in the UEFA Europa League they have won both matches they have played against Olympiacos. They are leaders of Group G with six points.
Background
This will be the first time these two teams have met. Fribourg has faced French teams six times with two wins, one draw and three defeats. While Nantes have faced French teams four times, but have not managed to win any of them, with one draw and three defeats.
Venue: The match will be played at the Schwarzwald stadium built in 1953 with a capacity of 34700 spectators.
Preview of the match
Freiburg and Nantes meet in the third round of the UEFA Europa League, both teams are in Group G along with Qarabag and Olympiacos.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Freiburg vs Nantes in UEFA Europa League 2022
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.