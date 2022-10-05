Villarreal vs Austria Vienna: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Conference League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Villarreal - Austria Vienna Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match Villarreal - Austria Vienna with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
How to watch Villarreal - Austria Vienna Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Villarreal - Austria Vienna live on TV, your options are: Paramount
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+ and VIX+
Last lineup Austria Vienna
Fractal, Ranftk, Muhl, Galvao, Kreiker, Braunoder, Fitz, Fischer, Gruber, Huskovic, Jukic.
Last lineup Villarreal
Rulli, Femenía, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza, Baena, Capoue, Parejo, Coquelin, Lo Celso, Jackson.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The center referee for this Villarreal vs Austria Vienna will be Jochem Kamphuis; Mario Diks, first line; Rogier Honig, second line; Joey Kooij, fourth assistant.
How does Austria Vienna arrive?
On the other hand, the purple team led by Manfred Schmid is not having a good time either in its local league or in the Conference League. In the Austrian Bundesliga, Austria Vienna is in seventh place, in the relegation zone, while in the Conference League, they are bottom of Group C with one point from a loss and a draw. In their most recent home league match, Austria Vienna lost 3-0 to Sturm. In the recent Conference League matchday 2, the Austrians lost 4-1 to Poland's Lech Poznan.
How does Villarreal arrive?
The team led by Unai Emery, Villarreal, wants to use the Conference as a balm for the bad results they have had lately in LaLiga, a competition where they have not won since September 4. Villarreal arrives after three consecutive home league matches without a win, however, the opposite has been the case in the Conference League where they are undefeated leaders with six points and two victories, the most recent against Beer Sheeva by a score of 2-1. In the Spanish league, 'El submarino amarillo' is coming from a goalless draw against Cádiz.
Matchday 3!
European competitions are back in action! After the last FIFA date, the Conference League returns in its 2022-2023 season and continues this day with a very attractive match. Villarreal and Austria Vienna will see action in matchday 3 of Group C, which they share with Poland's Lech Poznan and Israel's Hapoel Beer Sheva. All this group will see action today, so it is important that they continue to add, especially the visitors, who, in this match, will be the Austrians and have not had a good participation in this edition of the Conference League.
The match will be played at the Stadium Ciudad de Valencia
The match Villarreal - Austria Vienna will be played at the Ciudad de Valencia stadium, in Valencia, Spain. Kickoff is scheduled at 15:00 hrs (ET).
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2022 Conference League Match: Villarreal - Austria Vienna Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.