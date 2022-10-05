Sturm vs Lazio: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match
Image: vienna.at

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:02 PM29 minutes ago

Don't leave this place

In a few moments we will bring you everything related to the Sturm vs Lazio matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League.
8:57 PM34 minutes ago

How and where to watch Sturm vs Lazio

The match will be available on the Star+ and VIX+ platforms.
If you prefer to follow it LIVE online, VAVEL USA is your best option. 
8:52 PM39 minutes ago

Last lineup of the Sturm

The home team started like this in the previous match of this competition: 

27. J. SIEBENHANDL; 44. A. DANTÉ, 6. A. BORKOVIĆ, 5. G. WÜTHRICH, 22. J. GAZIBEGOVIĆ, 4. J. GORENC-STANKOVIC, 8. A. PRASS, 19. T. HORVAT, 15. W. BØVING, 20. E. EMEGHA and 11. M. SARKARIA.

8:47 PM44 minutes ago

Latest Lazio lineup

This is how the visit team came out in their last Europa League match: 

94. I. PROVEDEL; 26. Ş. RADU; 13. A. ROMAGNOLI; 34. MARIO GILA; 23. E. HYSAJ; 10. LUIS ALBERTO; 32. D. CATALDI; 5. M. VECINO; 9. PEDRO; 17. C. IMMOBILE; 7. FELIPE ANDERSON.

8:42 PMan hour ago

Lazio's key player

The season of Italian Ciro Immobile has been spectacular, both in Serie A and in the Europa League.

Despite having no goals so far in this competition, he has a couple of assists and has generated great offensive plays for his team. 

8:37 PMan hour ago

Sturm's key player

Nigerian Emanuel Emegha is the player who keeps Sturm alive in the competition, as he scored the team's only goal so far. 
It was also the goal that gave them the victory in the first matchday where they got the three points they have at the moment. 

8:32 PMan hour ago

Lazio is stunned

Despite having started well in the Europa League, Lazio is coming off a loss against Midtjylland of Denmark. The team defeated them with an important score of 5-1.
8:27 PMan hour ago

Sturm wants to bounce back in Europa League

Despite their good momentum in the Austrian Cup, the home side are coming off an impressive 6-0 drubbing against Feyenoord in the Europa League and will be looking to turn that around today.
8:22 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the UPC Arena

The Sturm vs Lazio match will be played at the UPC Arena in Graz, Austria with a capacity of 15,400 people.

The also called Stadion Graz-Liebenau or Merkur Arena for sponsorship reasons is the main soccer stadium in the city of Graz. 

It was built on the site of the former Bundesstadion Graz-Liebenau and is currently used by local clubs SK Sturm Graz and Grazer AK.

For the nation it is a historic venue as it has hosted two Austrian Cup finals and three Super Cup finals, as well as six games of the Austrian national soccer team.

8:17 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Europa League match: Sturm vs Lazio Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

Group F, which currently has all its teams with three points and is being defined solely by goal difference, brings a very good match between Sturm Graz of Austria and Lazio of the Italian Serie A.

It will be a match in which, although it is true that the visitors have a better squad, the Austrians will also want to win. 

VAVEL Logo