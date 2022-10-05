Sturm vs Lazio: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch Sturm vs Lazio
If you prefer to follow it LIVE online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Last lineup of the Sturm
27. J. SIEBENHANDL; 44. A. DANTÉ, 6. A. BORKOVIĆ, 5. G. WÜTHRICH, 22. J. GAZIBEGOVIĆ, 4. J. GORENC-STANKOVIC, 8. A. PRASS, 19. T. HORVAT, 15. W. BØVING, 20. E. EMEGHA and 11. M. SARKARIA.
Latest Lazio lineup
94. I. PROVEDEL; 26. Ş. RADU; 13. A. ROMAGNOLI; 34. MARIO GILA; 23. E. HYSAJ; 10. LUIS ALBERTO; 32. D. CATALDI; 5. M. VECINO; 9. PEDRO; 17. C. IMMOBILE; 7. FELIPE ANDERSON.
Lazio's key player
Sturm's key player
The match will be played at the UPC Arena
The also called Stadion Graz-Liebenau or Merkur Arena for sponsorship reasons is the main soccer stadium in the city of Graz.
It was built on the site of the former Bundesstadion Graz-Liebenau and is currently used by local clubs SK Sturm Graz and Grazer AK.
For the nation it is a historic venue as it has hosted two Austrian Cup finals and three Super Cup finals, as well as six games of the Austrian national soccer team.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Europa League match: Sturm vs Lazio Live Updates!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Group F, which currently has all its teams with three points and is being defined solely by goal difference, brings a very good match between Sturm Graz of Austria and Lazio of the Italian Serie A.
It will be a match in which, although it is true that the visitors have a better squad, the Austrians will also want to win.