Brighton vs Tottenham: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Brighton vs Tottenham
In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Brighton vs Tottenham. as well as recent information of the Amex Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
Player to watch from Tottenham: Harry Kane
The 29-year-old English striker is having a good season with Tottenham, as he now has 7 goals in 8 games (averaging more or less a goal per game). Even if he is not having his best season, the English striker always finds a way to play better. Tottenham have scored 19 goals in the season and Harry Kane has scored a good percentage of the goals of the whole team. Will he be able to add more goals to his tally tomorrow?
Player to watch from Brighton: Leandro Trossard
The 27-year-old Belgian striker is well on his way to having one of the best Premier Leagues of his life. Since he now has five goals and one assist. Three of those goals came against one of the best teams in the world, Liverpool (which is not at a good level now). His best season in the Premier League was last season, with eight goals and three assists. Right now he is the seventh best scorer in the league, ahead of players like Wilfred Zaha, Luis Diaz Heung-Min Son, among others. He is outranked by Erling Haaland, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Kane as the other four players have 5 goals just like Trossard. Can he be Brighton's best player tomorrow?
Last XI from Tottenham
Hugo Lloris; Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier, Cristian Romero; Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Emerson Royal; Heung Min Son, Richarlison, Harry Kane
Last XI from Brighton
Robert Sanchez; Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman; Pervis Estupinan, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Alister, Solly March; Leandro Trossard, Pascal Gross; Danny Welbeck
Some of the times for the match!
These are some of the times for tomorrow's match!
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 1:30 p.m.
Argentina 14:30
Chile: 12:30 p.m.
Colombia: 12:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 12:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:30 p.m.
Peru: 12:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m.
Spain: 6:30 p.m.
When and where to watch Brighton vs Tottenham
he match will be broadcast on Paramount Plus but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Tottenham are also having a really good season!
Antonio Conte's team is playing really good football and now they are one of the best teams in England at the moment. They are in 3rd place in the Premier League with 5 matches won, 2 draws and only one loss. The loss was against their bitter rivals Arsenal, they lost 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium. But before that they had a goalscoring streak, as they demolished Leicester City 6-2 with a 13 minute hat trick from the substitute Heung Min Son. The other two scorers for Tottenham where Harry Kane and Eric Dier.
Right now Tottenham are one of the best teams of England, they are struggling in Champions League as they are getting used to that competition again. They are in second place with 4 points (one win, one draw and one loss) Will Tottenham win tomorrow against a really good Brighton?
Brighton is having a really good season!
This season Brighton is being one of the best teams in the league, right now they are in 4th place with 4 wins, 2 draws and only one loss. The only team that has won against Brighton is Fulham, in a 2-1 victory. Recently Brighton's manager went to Chelsea, and they got their new manager Roberto de Zervi, who made his debut as a manager against Liverpool, and he had a great match. Brighton faced a Liverpool, that is looking really bad, but it is Liverpool, they are capable of turning anything around, but they could not win against Brighton, as Leandro Trossard had a great match as he scored 2 goals in the space of 13 minutes, Liverpool then went to score 3 goals, but Trossard finished the game with his 3rd goal and rescued a point for the seagulls. ¿Will Brighton play a good match against Tottenham?
Promising duel!
The Falmer Stadium, located in Brighton; England will be the ground that will host the Premier League Matchday 10 match between Brighton and Tottenham. This stadium has space for 30,750. People. The Falmer Stadium is also known as the Amex Stadium, and curiously the first game that was played in the Falmer Stadium was against Tottenham Hotspur, but the first official game played in the league was against Doncaster Rovers on August 6, 2011, and the Brighton won 2-1.
The record number of people in the stadium was 21,897 people in 2011 in a match against Liverpool, but on May 4, 2013 the record was broken again, as Brighton faced Wolves in the last league game and they arrived to serve 30,003 people.
Welcome to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the transmission of the Brighton vs Tottenham match corresponding to matchday 10 of the Premier League. The venue of the match will be at the Falmer Stadium at 11:30 am.