Atletico Madrid vs Girona: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match
60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:05 PM12 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Atlético de Madrid vs Girona in LaLiga 2022-2023

In a few moments we will present you everything related to the match, news, data, statistics and much more, remember that you can have the lineups of the match before anyone else and the best minute by minute only with us, don't miss it!
11:00 PM17 minutes ago

How and where to watch Atlético de Madrid vs Girona LIVE in LaLiga

The match will be broadcast exclusively for Mexico on SKY. 

You can also tune in on the Blue To Go app. 

If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL Mexico is your best option to do so. 

10:55 PM22 minutes ago

Last match between Atletico and Girona

The last time these teams faced each other was in April 2019, on that occasion the locals won with a score of 2-0. 

The goals were scored by Godín and Griezmann, in the last minutes of the second half.

10:50 PM27 minutes ago

Last Girona lineup

This is how Girona came out in the previous match when they were defeated by Real Sociedad, which could mean some changes for today's match:

JUAN CARLOS; 15. JUANPE, 2. B. ESPINOSA, 22. S. BUENO, 3. MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ, 4. ARNAU MARTÍNEZ, 17. RODRIGO RIQUELME, 14. ALEIX GARCÍA, 18. ORIOL ROMEU, 9. V. CASTELLANOS and 25. MANU VALLEJO.

10:45 PM32 minutes ago

Atlético de Madrid's latest lineup

These are the players who took the field for Atlético de Madrid for the previous match against Sevilla: 

13. J. OBLAK; 23. REINILDO, 2. J. GIMÉNEZ, 15. S. SAVIĆ, 16. N. MOLINA, 20. A. WITSEL, 9. MATHEUS CUNHA, 17. SAÚL, 6. KOKE, 14. MARCOS LLORENTE and 19. ÁLVARO MORATA.

10:40 PM37 minutes ago

Girona's key player

Argentinian Valentín Castellanos has contributed two goals to his team this season, however, he still has a lot to show.

This afternoon, his performance and ability to create space will be fundamental to balance the match and allow Girona to aspire to victory. 

10:35 PM42 minutes ago

Atletico's key player

Spanish center forward, Álvaro Morata, has had an impressive start to the season with the team coached by Simeone. 

He currently has a total of four goals in the first seven games, so this day his offensive scoring presence will be very important. 

10:30 PMan hour ago

Girona wants to break the losing streak

The visiting team, with seven points, has a streak of two consecutive defeats that have prevented them from climbing positions. 

The last of these was the previous matchday when they faced Real Sociedad in a game with many goals scored. 

The final score was 5-3 and the goals for Girona were scored by Rodrigo Riquelme, Arnau Martínez and Valentín Castellanos. 

10:25 PMan hour ago

Atletico wants to go for more

The home team will be looking for a victory and to move once and for all into the top spots in the overall standings. 

They currently have 13 points and will be looking for a victory in order to get closer to the leaders, Barcelona and Real Madrid, who currently have 19 points to their credit.

In their last match they defeated Sevilla by a score of 2-0, with goals from strikers Marcos Llorente and Álvaro Morata. 

10:20 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Cívitas Metropolitano

The Atletico de Madrid vs Girona match will be played at the stadium Civitas Metropolitano, in Madrid, Spain with a capacity of 68,456 people. 

This venue was inaugurated as a stadium owned by Club Atlético de Madrid on September 16, 2017, with the dispute of the Atlético vs Málaga match, which the locals won by the minimum.

Previously, the locals played at the Vicente Calderón stadium until 2017, when they moved. 

By March 17, 2019, it broke a world club record in women's soccer, with the attendance of 60,739 spectators in the match of the 24th round of La Liga between Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona.

 

10:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 LaLiga match: Atletico de Madrid vs Girona Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

This afternoon, Atlético de Madrid, which is very close to the Europa League places, receives at home a mid-table Girona. 

Both teams are six points apart, and although the home side will be looking for a win at all costs, they have not been able to get into the top places in LaLiga. 
 

