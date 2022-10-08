Atletico Madrid vs Girona: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last match between Atletico and Girona
The goals were scored by Godín and Griezmann, in the last minutes of the second half.
Last Girona lineup
JUAN CARLOS; 15. JUANPE, 2. B. ESPINOSA, 22. S. BUENO, 3. MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ, 4. ARNAU MARTÍNEZ, 17. RODRIGO RIQUELME, 14. ALEIX GARCÍA, 18. ORIOL ROMEU, 9. V. CASTELLANOS and 25. MANU VALLEJO.
Atlético de Madrid's latest lineup
13. J. OBLAK; 23. REINILDO, 2. J. GIMÉNEZ, 15. S. SAVIĆ, 16. N. MOLINA, 20. A. WITSEL, 9. MATHEUS CUNHA, 17. SAÚL, 6. KOKE, 14. MARCOS LLORENTE and 19. ÁLVARO MORATA.
Girona's key player
This afternoon, his performance and ability to create space will be fundamental to balance the match and allow Girona to aspire to victory.
Atletico's key player
He currently has a total of four goals in the first seven games, so this day his offensive scoring presence will be very important.
Girona wants to break the losing streak
The last of these was the previous matchday when they faced Real Sociedad in a game with many goals scored.
The final score was 5-3 and the goals for Girona were scored by Rodrigo Riquelme, Arnau Martínez and Valentín Castellanos.
Atletico wants to go for more
They currently have 13 points and will be looking for a victory in order to get closer to the leaders, Barcelona and Real Madrid, who currently have 19 points to their credit.
In their last match they defeated Sevilla by a score of 2-0, with goals from strikers Marcos Llorente and Álvaro Morata.
The match will be played at the Cívitas Metropolitano
This venue was inaugurated as a stadium owned by Club Atlético de Madrid on September 16, 2017, with the dispute of the Atlético vs Málaga match, which the locals won by the minimum.
Previously, the locals played at the Vicente Calderón stadium until 2017, when they moved.
By March 17, 2019, it broke a world club record in women's soccer, with the attendance of 60,739 spectators in the match of the 24th round of La Liga between Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona.
This afternoon, Atlético de Madrid, which is very close to the Europa League places, receives at home a mid-table Girona.
Both teams are six points apart, and although the home side will be looking for a win at all costs, they have not been able to get into the top places in LaLiga.