PSG vs Benfica: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Champions League

Tune in here PSG vs Benfica Live Score
How to watch PSG vs BenficaLive in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX, Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is PSG vs Benfica match for Champions League?
Argentina: 4PM in Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Bolivia: 3PM in Star+, ESPN
Brazil: 4PM in SBT, TNT, HBO Max
Chile: 3PM in Star+, Fox Sports 1 Chile
Colombia: 2PM in Star+, ESPN
Ecuador: 2PM in Star+
USA (ET): 3PM in ViX, Paramount+
Spain: 7PM in Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 2PM PM in HBO Max, TNT Sports
Paraguay: 4PM in Star+, ESPN
Peru: 2PM in Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 4PM in Star+, ESPN
Venezuela: 3PM in Star+, ESPN
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Champions League match: PSG vs Benfica Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.