PSG vs Benfica: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Champions League
Image: Benfica

Tune in here PSG vs Benfica Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSG x Benfica match.
How to watch PSG vs BenficaLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game PSG vs Benfica live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX, Paramount+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is PSG vs Benfica match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game PSG vs Benfica of 11th October 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 4PM in Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Bolivia: 3PM in Star+, ESPN
Brazil: 4PM in SBT, TNT, HBO Max
Chile: 3PM in Star+, Fox Sports 1 Chile
Colombia: 2PM in Star+, ESPN
Ecuador: 2PM in Star+
USA (ET): 3PM in ViX, Paramount+
Spain: 7PM in Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 2PM PM in HBO Max, TNT Sports
Paraguay: 4PM in Star+, ESPN
Peru: 2PM in Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 4PM in Star+, ESPN
Venezuela: 3PM in Star+, ESPN

Referee

Michael Oliver will be the match referee, with assistant referees Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett, and Stuart Attwell in charge of VAR, with the whole team coming from England.
Probable Benfica

Benfica's probable team for the match is: Vlachodimos, Bah, Silva, Otamendi and Grimaldo; Florentino, Enzo Fernández, Draxler, Rafa Silva and João Mário; Gonçalo Ramos.
Probable PSG

The probable PSG team for the match is: Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, and Danilo; Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, and Bernat; Pablo Sarabia, Mbappé, and Neymar.
Injuries

Christophe Galtier will not be able to use the injured Messi, Nuno Mendes, Renato Sanches and Kimpembe. Roger Schmidt also has problems, missing the injured David Neres, Lucas Veríssimo and Morato.
Roger Schmidt

Roger Schmidt spoke about the difficulty of the match and about Messi being out of the match: "It is very difficult to beat them, but we learned [last week] that we need to have a high level of performance, very good connections between the players and always work together. In terms of tactics and mentality, we have to be at the highest level. The key is also to believe in ourselves. It's a new game with a new story, we have to be ready for maybe a different game. However, it will certainly be against a very strong opponent. Having extra energy for the game because a certain player is injured is the wrong approach. For me, Lionel Messi is still the best player in the world. Of course, PSG's approach may be different if he doesn't play, but they are a world-class team and have other fantastic players. We have to focus on ourselves."
Vitinha

Vitinha spoke about the first match, in Portugal, and about the will to win: "It is complicated to say what we missed in the first half. We shouldn't have let Benfica do things. I hope to have the same Benfica tomorrow. We want to win. Benfica has a good collective with a good dynamic. They have a DNA with high pressure. We are ready."
Galtier

Before the match Galtier was categorical when talking about the pressure at PSG: "If we are nervous, it is linked to the last match, it is not linked to the pressure at the club."
Group H

PSG leads group H, tied with Benfica, where both have seven points. Juventus have three points, in third position, while Maccabi Haifa have no points in the competition. In Ligue 1 PSG leads the way with 26 points won, one above Lorient, three ahead of Olympique and five ahead of Lens. In the Premier League Benfica leads with 25 points, three above Porto and six above Braga.
Last Matches: Benfica

Besides the draw with PSG in the Champions League, Benfica comes to this game with a draw and a win. The draw was an away goalless draw with Vitoria on Saturday (01). After that, on Saturday (8), the victory was at home, over Rio Ave, by 4-2, with Fábio Conceição opening the scoring for the visitors, then Gonçalo Ramos, twice, Jhonatan, against, and Musa scored to turn the match, while Gonçalo Rodrigues cashed in the end of the match.
Last Matches: PSG

PSG comes from two draws and one win to this game. The victory was over Nice, 2-1, on Saturday (01), with Messi opening the scoring, Labord equalizing and Mbappé scoring the winning goal, at home. After that PSG visited Benfica for the Champions League and drew 1-1 on Wednesday (5), with Messi opening the scoring and Danilo, against, equalizing the match. Finally, last Saturday (8), the draw was 0-0 away from home against Reims.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Champions League match: PSG vs Benfica Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

