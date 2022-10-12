Ludogorets vs HJK Helsinki: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
How group C looks like
Here's what Group C looks like ahead of Match day 4 of the UEFA Europa League.
Where and how to watch Ludogorets vs HJK Helsinki live online in UEFA Europa League Match day 4?
The Ludogorets vs HJK Helsinki match will be broadcast on ESPN on television.
It can be tuned in from the live channels and streams on Star+.
Key players
These are the players to watch for this match, two strikers with great goalscoring vision and who will undoubtedly be fundamental tomorrow for their teams' aspirations to get the three points.
Ludogorets Stadium
It is a very small stadium home of Ludogorets, has a capacity for 10 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1954, will be the scene where this match will be played on day 4 of the European competition between Ludogorets and HJK Helsink.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this UEFA Europa League Group C match day 4 fixture.
Background
Only once have these two teams met and it was in this edition, it was on October 6 and the score ended tied at one goal, a very close and complicated encounter for both teams that had to settle for a point.
Referee
The referee will be Kristo Tohver, who will have a difficult job in a match that looks interesting in this UEFA Europa League.
How does HJK Helsink arrive?
On the other hand, HJK arrives with a very different panorama, in last place with one point and a record of one draw and two defeats, a team that has struggled at the start of the Europa League and that looks difficult to continue adding points and aspire to qualify for the next round.
How does Ludogorets arrive?
Ludogorets will come into this match in second place with 4 points and a record of one game won, one drawn and one lost, for them it is important to win the next match to get away from Roma who is in 3rd place and be more calm in the second position of group C.
Good morning VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of Ludogorets vs HJK Helsinki, match day 4 of the UEFA Europa League. The match will take place at Ludogorets Stadium at 14:00 (CDMX).