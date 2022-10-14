Hull City vs Birmingham City: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Hull City vs Birmingham City?
If you want to watch Hull City vs Birmingham City live on TV, your option is Sky Sports.
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Hull City vs Birmingham City in Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs
EEUU:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs
Player to watch at Birmingham City
Scott Hogan is the ninth top scorer in the competition with five goals and an assist. Although he has not scored for almost a month since September 14 when he scored a hat trick against West Bromwich.
Player to watch at Hull City
To highlight the top scorer of the EFL Championship, Oacute; scar Estupinan, the Colombian striker who has 8 goals and an assist so far this season. This is his first season in this team as he arrives for free from the Portuguese league.
How does Birmingham City fare?
Birmingham City is coming off an important victory with a 3-0 home win over Bristol City. This team has only one defeat in the last six matches played. In the English football silver division standings they are in 16th place with 16 points, five points clear of the relegation places and also five points clear of the Premier League promotion play-offs.
How is Hull City coming along?
Hull City is not in the best moment since they have lost six of the last seven matches they have played. In the last matchday they lost 2-0 at Huddersfield. Right now in the EFL Championship standings they are in 20th place with 14 points and only three points clear of relegation.
Background
Many clashes between Hull City and Birmingham City with a fairly even balance, but with a small advantage in favor of the latter who has won 25 times. While 23 times Hull City has won this duel. The other 19 remaining clashes ended in a draw. The última time they met the match ended in a goalless draw. In the últimos six clashes Hull City has managed to empater or win.
Venue: The match will be played at the MKM Stadium, which was built in 2002 and has a capacity of 25,504 spectators.
Preview of the match
Hull City and Birmingham City meet in the 15th round of the EFL Championship
