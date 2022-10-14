Burnley vs Swansea City: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Swansea training
Possible Swansea line-up
For his part, Martin Russell may line up with the following eleven to face Burnley. Benda, Gordon, Darling, Cabango, Cabango, Grimes, Fulton, Latibeaudiere, Cundle, Cooper, Manning and Piroe.
Burnley's possible lineup
Kompany may field the following eleven to face Swansea. Farrell, Vitinho, Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen, Tella, Cullen, Cork, Zaroury, Brownhill and Jay Rodriguez.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Burnley vs Swansea City of 15th October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brasil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM,
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Burnley vs Swansea City will be available on the Burnley channel and Sky Sport. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met 35 times. Swansea have won more games than their opponents, with a difference of four victories. Russell's side have won on 16 occasions, while Burnley have won in 12 matches. In seven other matches they have signed draws between them. Since 2016, Swansea have not won on Burnley's territory, since they won by the minimum, 0-1, with Fer's goal in the 82nd minute of the match.
Last meeting between them
The last time these sides met was in 2018 in the Premier League, in a match corresponding to the 27th matchday. The match was played at the Swansea.com Stadium and was settled by Sung-Yueng's solitary goal with ten minutes to go .In the end the home side got those three points, which at the time, left them out of the relegation places to the league where they are now.
Players to highlight
In the home side there are two names that are having a good season. Tella and Jay are the two players on which Burnley's attack is based, and together they work quite well. The two have a combined total of ten goals, meaning that each has scored five goals. In addition, the striker, Jay Rodriguez, has provided one assist so far this season.
On the visitors' side, Piroe stands out. The Dutch striker is his team's top scorer with four goals. The killer is a threat to opposing defenders, as he fights every ball that comes his way. In the box, he is a natural goal scorer, and if he has a clear chance, you can be sure that it will be a goal.
Swansea's last match
The visitors beat Sunderland 2-1, in a victory that they picked up in the first 45 minutes as they scored both goals in the first half. Cooper put his side ahead with a first quarter of an hour. As the first half came to an end, Swansea would open up a two-goal lead, thanks to Darling's goal in the 46th minute, and it was 2-0 at halftime. Shortly after the break, Clarke would cut the lead, but it still would not settle the final result of the match.
Burnley's last match
Burnley got a hard-fought victory in their visit to City of Coventry Stadium. Kompany's side started the game on top from the start but the goal would not come until the final minutes of the first half. Tella scored the only goal of the game in the 40th minute. The match ended with a 0-1 scoreline, despite chances for both sides. The home side had six shots and Burnley thirteen, but only one goal could be seen in the 90 minutes.
