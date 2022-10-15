Leeds United vs Arsenal: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: VAVEL

Key player - Arsenal

In Arsenal, the presence of Gabriel Jesus stands out. The 25-year-old Brazilian striker has been the team's star signing and so far he has lived up to expectations. So far in the current Premier League, he has five goals and three assists in nine games played, where he has been a starter in all of them. He has played 784 minutes in total.

Key player - Leeds United

In Leeds, the presence of Rodrigo stands out. The 31-year-old Spanish striker is one of the players generating the highest expectations for this season. So far in the current Premier League, he has four goals and one assist in seven games played, where he has been a starter in all of them. He has 518 minutes in total.

Leeds United vs Arsenal history

These two teams have met 125 times. The statistics are in favor of Arsenal, who have come out victorious on 51 occasions, while Leeds have won on 41 occasions, leaving a balance of 33 draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 104 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Arsenal with 41 victories, while Leeds have won 38, for a balance of 25 draws.

If we take into account the number of times Leeds United have played at home against Arsenal in the Premier League, there are 52 matches, where the Whites have the advantage with 25 wins over the 12 that the Gunners have won, and the 15 draws that have taken place.

Arsenal

Arsenal come into this match motivated by their two recent victories over Liverpool in the Premier League and Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League. The leaders expose their lead when they visit a Leeds side in need, but manager Mikel Arteta is confident they can get a favourable result to keep it.

Leeds United

Leeds come into the game on the back of a negative run of form. The team coached by Jesse March has just lost against Crystal Palace, they have five games without a win and are in a critical position in the table, very close to the last places, so they have the obligation to get a positive result that can help them to regain calm and confidence.

The match will be played at Elland Road

The Leeds United vs Arsenal match will be played at the Ellan Road, located in the city of Leeds, in the county of West Yorkshire in the United Kingdom. It has a capacity for approximately 40,000 people.
