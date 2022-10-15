Montreal vs Orlando City: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in MLS Playoffs 2022
Tune in here Montreal vs Orlando City Live Score in MLS Playoffs 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Montreal vs Orlando City match for the MLS Playoffs 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Montreal vs Orlando City match for MLS Playoffs 2022?

This is the start time of the game Montreal vs Orlando City of October 16th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 8:00 PM on TUDN

Spain: 2:00 AM

Mexico: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Background Montreal vs Orlando City

The series in the last five games has been fairly even, with two wins apiece and one draw, remembering that the two regular season games in the current campaign ended with a win for the home team.

Montreal 4-1 Orlando City, 2022

Orlando City 2-0 Montreal, 2022

Montreal 0-2 Orlando City, 2021

Orlando City 1-1 Montreal, 2021

Orlando City 2-4 Montreal, 2021

Key player Orlando City

In case the game goes to penalties, the Florida team has a quality goalkeeper and shot-stopper in Peru's Pedro Gallese, who could be the difference on Sunday night.
Key player Montreal

American center forward Djordje Mihailovic is a guaranteed goal scorer or has been all season, he closed with a goal in the win over Inter and is expected to contribute to the home team's victory in front of his home fans.
Last lineup Orlando City

1 Pedro Gallese, 4 Joao Moutinho, 15 Rodrigo Schlegel, 24 Kyle Smith, 2 Ruan, 10 Mauricio Pereyra, 11 Júnior Urso, 5 César Araujo, 9 Ercan Kara, 77 Iván Angulo, 17 Facundo Torres.
Last lineup Montreal

41 James Pantemis, 16 Joel Waterman, 3 Kamal Miller, 5 Gabriele Corbo, 28 Ismael Koné, 6 Samuel Piette, 2 Victor Wanyama, 21 Lassi Lappalainen, 22 Alistair Johnston, 23 Kei Kamara, 8 Djordje Mihailovic.
Orlando City: looking to make a splash

Entering as the last seed in the MLS Eastern Conference may not look like a big threat, but they have quality players who could make a difference, and they closed with a 2-1 win over Columbus Crew at home on the last matchday.
Montreal: prevail by hierarchy

Montreal had a great and impressive season and was just two points behind first place in the Conference, Philadelphia, despite having closed the season with a win against Inter Miami. Playing at home and for all they did, they are the favorites to win this game.
The Kick-off

The Montreal vs Orlando City match will be played at the Maputo Stadium, in Montreal, Canada. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS Playoffs 2022: Montreal vs Orlando City!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
