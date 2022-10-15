Montreal vs Orlando City: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in MLS Playoffs 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Montreal vs Orlando City match for MLS Playoffs 2022?
This is the start time of the game Montreal vs Orlando City of October 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on TUDN
Spain: 2:00 AM
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Background Montreal vs Orlando City
The series in the last five games has been fairly even, with two wins apiece and one draw, remembering that the two regular season games in the current campaign ended with a win for the home team.
Montreal 4-1 Orlando City, 2022
Orlando City 2-0 Montreal, 2022
Montreal 0-2 Orlando City, 2021
Orlando City 1-1 Montreal, 2021
Orlando City 2-4 Montreal, 2021
Key player Orlando City
In case the game goes to penalties, the Florida team has a quality goalkeeper and shot-stopper in Peru's Pedro Gallese, who could be the difference on Sunday night.
Key player Montreal
American center forward Djordje Mihailovic is a guaranteed goal scorer or has been all season, he closed with a goal in the win over Inter and is expected to contribute to the home team's victory in front of his home fans.
Last lineup Orlando City
1 Pedro Gallese, 4 Joao Moutinho, 15 Rodrigo Schlegel, 24 Kyle Smith, 2 Ruan, 10 Mauricio Pereyra, 11 Júnior Urso, 5 César Araujo, 9 Ercan Kara, 77 Iván Angulo, 17 Facundo Torres.
Last lineup Montreal
41 James Pantemis, 16 Joel Waterman, 3 Kamal Miller, 5 Gabriele Corbo, 28 Ismael Koné, 6 Samuel Piette, 2 Victor Wanyama, 21 Lassi Lappalainen, 22 Alistair Johnston, 23 Kei Kamara, 8 Djordje Mihailovic.
Orlando City: looking to make a splash
Entering as the last seed in the MLS Eastern Conference may not look like a big threat, but they have quality players who could make a difference, and they closed with a 2-1 win over Columbus Crew at home on the last matchday.
Montreal: prevail by hierarchy
Montreal had a great and impressive season and was just two points behind first place in the Conference, Philadelphia, despite having closed the season with a win against Inter Miami. Playing at home and for all they did, they are the favorites to win this game.
The Kick-off
The Montreal vs Orlando City match will be played at the Maputo Stadium, in Montreal, Canada. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
