Mexico vs Colombia: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in U-17 World Cup India 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Colombia match for the U-17 World Cup India 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Mexico vs Colombia match for U-17 World Cup India 2022?

This is the start time of the game Mexico vs Colombia of October 18th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 AM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 7:00 AM to be confirmed

Brazil: 8:00 AM to be confirmed

Chile: 8:00 AM to be confirmed

Colombia: 6:00 AM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 6:00 AM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 7:00 AM on ESPN and ESPN +

Spain: 1:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM on Canal 9, A+, TUDN and ViX

Paraguay: 8:00 AM to be confirmed

Peru: 6:00 AM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 8:00 AM to be confirmed

How is Group C of the U-17 World Cup India 2022 going?

Colombia | 3 points | + 1

Mexico | 3 points | 0

Spain | 3 points | 0

China | 3 points | - 1

Key Player Colombia

The performance of striker Linda Caicedo, who became the heroine of the Colombian team by scoring a brace against the Asians, will be looking to keep the goal-scoring momentum going to seal their place in the next round.
Key player Mexico

Although Tatiana Flores has not scored a goal, her experience and quality from playing in Europe is evident and she has been the axis to give balance to the offense, so she will be the player to watch for this match.
Last lineup Colombia

1 L. Muñoz 4 M. Correa, 3 C. Mottta, 5 S. Perlaza, 13 A. Zapata, 10 G. Rodríguez, 2 M. Álvarez, 10 J. Ortegon, 18 O. Quintero, 9 Y. Muñoz, 11 L. Caicedo.
Last lineup Mexico

12 R. Cota, 5 G. Espinoza Parra, 3 A. Mendoza, 4 N. Colin, 2 M. Fong, 10 A. Soto, 8 F. Servín, 11 V. Vargas, 19 A. Saldívar, 9 T. Flores 7 M. Flores.
Pleased with her pupils

Ana Galindo at the end of the game against Spain applauded her girls for their great performance and especially for taking the ball away from the Iberian team.

"First, I am very proud of the team, what they did today on the field is the team we always want to see, fighting for every ball, playing soccer, proposing, taking the ball away from Spain, which we know is a team that plays the ball very well, that at times complicated us, but we were able to contain their attacks and reach the opponent's goal," she said.

Colombia: with their sights set on the Round of 16

The same case of Colombia for this match, since they started with a defeat against Spain but beat China and, due to the goal difference, a win or a draw would put them in the next round, so they will have to do what they did, especially in the last match.
Mexico: the last call

The Mexican National Soccer Team started off on the wrong foot, losing against China, but they recovered in the last match and with a great game, especially in the second half, they defeated Spain to stay alive in the tournament. Mexico has in its hands to advance as long as it wins. With a draw, they would have to wait for Spain and China to equalize with the same score and defeat would leave them out of the tournament.
The Kick-off

The Mexico vs Colombia match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium, in Margao, India. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the U-17 World Cup India 2022: Mexico vs Colombia!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
