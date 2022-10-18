Mexico vs Colombia: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in U-17 World Cup India 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Mexico vs Colombia Live Score in U-17 World Cup India 2022
What time is Mexico vs Colombia match for U-17 World Cup India 2022?
Argentina: 8:00 AM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 7:00 AM to be confirmed
Brazil: 8:00 AM to be confirmed
Chile: 8:00 AM to be confirmed
Colombia: 6:00 AM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 6:00 AM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 7:00 AM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM on Canal 9, A+, TUDN and ViX
Paraguay: 8:00 AM to be confirmed
Peru: 6:00 AM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 8:00 AM to be confirmed
How is Group C of the U-17 World Cup India 2022 going?
Mexico | 3 points | 0
Spain | 3 points | 0
China | 3 points | - 1
Key Player Colombia
Key player Mexico
Last lineup Colombia
Last lineup Mexico
Pleased with her pupils
"First, I am very proud of the team, what they did today on the field is the team we always want to see, fighting for every ball, playing soccer, proposing, taking the ball away from Spain, which we know is a team that plays the ball very well, that at times complicated us, but we were able to contain their attacks and reach the opponent's goal," she said.