Birmingham City vs Burnley: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in EFL Championship

The starting lineups for Birmingham City vs Burnley will be shared shortly, as well as the latest information coming out of England.
Burnley's possible line-up
For his part, Kompany may field the following eleven to face Birmingham. Farrell, Vitinho, Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen, Tella, Cullen, Cork, Zaroury, Brownhill and Jay Rodriguez.
Birmingham's possible lineup
Eustace may field the following eleven to face Burnley. Ruddy, Colin, Trusty, Bacuna, Mejbri, Bielik, Chong, Emmanuel, Hogan and Deeney.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Birmingham City vs Burnley of 19th October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:45 PM,
Bolivia: 16:45 PM.
Brasil: 16:45 PM.
Chile: 15:45 PM.
Colombia: 14:45 PM.
Ecuador: 14:45 PM.
USA (ET): 14:45 PM.
Spain: 20:45 PM,
Mexico: 13:45 PM.
Paraguay: 16:45 PM.
Peru: 16:45 PM.
Uruguay: 16:45 PM.
Venezuela: 15:45 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Birmingham City vs Burnley of the 16th round of the EFL Championship can be seen on the Birmingham channel and Sky Sport at 8.45 pm.
History between them
These teams have met a total of 96 times. The away side has more wins than their opponents in the record. Burnley have won in 42 matches while the home side have won 33 meetings. On 21 occasions they have signed a draw on the scoreboard.
EFL standings
Six points behind their opponents. Birmingham are in the middle of the table with 19 points, six points away from both direct promotion to the Premier League and the relegation places. However, to move top, they need to overturn Blackburn's eight-point deficit.
EFL standings
Burnley is having a good season and wants to return to England's top flight. The Englishmen are in second place, with one game in hand, with 25 points, two points behind the leaders. If they win this match, they will be at the top of the EFL Championship standings.
Burnley's last game
For their part, Burnley won by a convincing 4-0 scoreline. They dominated the match from start to finish. That is why, in 45 minutes, the game was settled and with it the three points. Vitinho put the first goal on the scoreboard, at the start of the match, with Burnley turning to Benda's goal. Jay and Zarouri scored the second and third goals, respectively. The first half would end with the score 3-0. Hay scored Burnley's fourth goal of the match and his second goal of the game. Finally, the match ended with the score 4-0 in favor of Kompany's team.
Birmingham's last match
Three important points in rival's field got Birmingham, who defeated Hull City by 0-2. From the beginning, the visitors began to rule and scored before the first quarter of an hour of the match. Deeney, from the penalty spot, put his team ahead in the scoreboard, which would see the three points in danger until they confirmed it with the second goal. Bacuna, after returning from the break, scored the second and final goal to give Birmingham all three points at the MKM Stadium.
Welcome to VAVEL
The match corresponds to the 16th round of the EFL Championship this Wednesday 19 September at 20.45 Spanish time.