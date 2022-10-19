FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munchen: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch DFB Pokal Match
Vavel

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:58 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munchen Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munchen match for the DFB Pokal.
11:53 PM2 hours ago

What time is the FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munchen match for DFB Pokal 2022?

This is the start time of the game FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munchen of October 19th in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 8:45 PM.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on ESPN2 and Star+.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.

11:48 PM2 hours ago

Bayern Munchen Last Lineup

The line-up of the last match of Bayern Munchen:
Sven Ulreich, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Noussair Mazraoui, Leroy Sané, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Sadio Mané, and Serge Gnabry.
11:43 PM2 hours ago

FC Augsburg Last Lineup

The line-up of the last game of FC Augsburg:
Tomas Koubek, Frederik Winther, Robert Gumny, Iago, Raphael Framberger, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Carlos Gruezo, Ermedin Demirovic, Ruben Vargas, Mergim Berisha, and Florian Niederlechner.
11:38 PM2 hours ago

Bayern Munchen players to watch

There are three Bayern Munchen players that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role in the team. The first is striker Sadio Mané (#17), he is the team's second highest scorer in the Bundesliga with 4 goals in 9 games played and scored in the last game against Borussia Monchengladbach. Another player is Thomas Müller (#25), he plays in the forward position and at 32 years old is the team's biggest assister in the German league with 4 assists in 8 games. And lastly, we should keep an eye on striker Jamal Musiala (#6), he is the team's top scorer with 5 goals and second highest assister with 4 assists in just 8 games played in the Bundesliga. He has been a great player who gives a change to the team whenever he is on the court.
11:33 PM2 hours ago

Bayern Munchen in the tournament

Just like Augsburg, Bayern Munchen managed to advance to the second round of the tournament. The first round they played against Viktoria Köln (one of the 24 teams from the regional associations), they won 5-0 at the RheinEnergieStadion. Bayern Munchen is looking to be the winner of this tournament so they will play with everything they have to win Wednesday's game. The last match of the Munchen team was on October 16, 2022, they played against SC Freiburg, the match ended in a victory for Bayern Munchen 5-0 at the Allianz Arena. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
Bayern Munchen
Bayern Munchen
11:28 PM2 hours ago

FC Augsburg Players to Watch

The next three players are considered key to FC Augsburg's attacking attack and any of them are likely to score or assist in the match against Bayern Munchen. Bosnia and Herzegovina striker Ermedin Demirovic (#9), is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 Bundesliga season with 4 goals in 10 games, he scored last game and is not going to stop. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Mergim Berisha (#11), he plays in the forward position and is the team's top assister with 2 assists in 5 games played in the Bundesliga. He got the second assist from him last game and could get the first assist from him in the DFB Pokal on Wednesday. Finally, midfielder André Hahn (#28) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. In the Bundesliga he has scored two goals which makes him the team's second highest scorer and we could see him scoring against Bayern Munchen.
11:23 PM2 hours ago

FC Augsburg in the tournament

FC Augsburg is one of the 18 Bundesliga teams participating in the DFB Pokal. The first round they played against BW Lohne (one of the 24 teams from the regional associations), winning 4-0 at the Heinz Dettmer Stadion. All the games of the tournament will be very even, so FC Augsburg will have to come out focused not to lose any of them. The last match of the team from Augsburg was on October 16, 2022 against FC Cologne and they lost 3-2 at the RheinEnergieStadion. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
FC Augsburg
FC Augsburg
11:18 PM2 hours ago

German cup

Also known as the DFB Pokal, it is the second most important local competition after the Bundesliga. It is endorsed by the German Football Federation and takes place every year. The last champion was RB Leipzig, on May 21, 2021 they faced SC Freiburg and the Leipzig team ended up winning 4-2 on penalties.
11:13 PM2 hours ago

The stadium

The WWK Arena is located in the city of Augsburg, Germany. It will host this match and has a capacity of 30,660 spectators. It was opened on November 15, 2009, cost 40 million euros and is currently the home of FC Augsburg.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
11:08 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the DFB Pokal 2022: FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munchen!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo