Hertha Berlin vs Schalke 04: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Bundesliga

Tune in here Hertha Berlin vs Schalke 04Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Hertha Berlin vs Schalke 04 match.
How to watch Hertha Berlin vs Schalke 04Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Hertha Berlin vs Schalke 04 live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Hertha Berlin vs Schalke 04 match for Bundesliga?
This is the start time of the game Hertha Berlin vs Schalke 04 of 23rd October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30PM in Star+
Bolivia: 11:30AM in Star+
Brazil: 12:30PM in OneFootball
Chile: 11:30AM in Star+
Colombia: 10:30AM in Star+
Ecuador: 10:30AM in Star+
USA (ET): 11:30AM in ESPN+
Mexico: 10:30AM in Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Paraguay: 12:30PM in Star+
Peru: 10:30AM in Star+
Uruguay: 12:30PM in Star+
Venezuela: 11:30AM in Star+
Hertha vs Schalke
Hertha and Schalke have met 90 times in history, with 32 wins for the home side, 42 for the visitors, and 16 draws. In the Bundesliga there are 74 matches, with 26 wins for Hertha, 35 for Schalke and 13 draws. Playing at home, Hertha has hosted Schalke 44 times, with 24 wins, seven draws and 13 losses. In the Bundesliga there have been 37 matches, with 21 wins, five draws and 11 losses.
Probable Schalke
The probable Schalke 04 team for the match is: Schwolow, Brunner, Greiml, Yoshida, Ouwejan; Krauss, Flick, Drexler, Polter, Bulter; Terodde.
Probable Hertha
The probable Hertha Berlin team for the match is: Christense, Kenny, Rogel, Kempf and Plattenhardt; Tousart, Sunjic and Serdar; Lukebakio, Jovetic and Ejuke.
Injuries
Hertha Berlin will be unable to use Jarstein, Uremovic, Nsona, Ngankam and Boetius, all injured, as well as Kevin-Prince Boateng, who is ill and is expected to sit out. At Schalke the list is also long, with Van den Berg, Kaminski, Ciesse and Zalazar all injured.
Bundesliga
Both teams are in a bad situation in the Bundesliga table. Bochum are 18th and bottom of the competition with four points. Just above them is Schalke, who have six points. And above them are Stuttgart and Hertha, both with eight points, one below Leverkusen and three below Wolfsburg.
Last Matches: Schalke
Schalke 04 in turn comes in a worse situation. They have lost three in a row, two of them by a goal. The first was on Saturday (8), to Leverkusen, away 4-0, with goals from Diaby, Frimpong (2) and Paulinho. After that, on Friday (14), the defeat was at home to Hoffenheim, 3-0, with Skov (2) and Dabbur scoring. Finally, in the German Cup, last Tuesday (18), the defeat was again for Hoffenheim, by 5-1, with goals from Dabbur (2), Tasende, Kabak and Kaderabek, while Drexler scored.
Last Matches: Hertha Berlin
Hertha Berlin come into this game on the back of two draws and one defeat in their last games. The first draw was at home, on October 2nd, with Hoffenheim, 1-1, with Kramaric opening the scoring for the visitors and Lukebakio equalizing. After that, on Sunday (9), the tie was at home again, 2-2, with Freiburg, with goals from Kyereh and Schade for the visitors, while Lukebakio and Serdar scored for the hosts. Finally, the defeat was away 3-2 to RB Leipzig on Saturday (15), with goals from Forsberg, Diallo and Orbán, while Lukebakio and Jovetic scored.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Bundesliga match: Hertha Berlin vs Schalke 04 Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.