Manchester United vs Sheriff: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match
9:31 AM42 minutes ago

Stay tuned for Manchester United vs Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League

Stay tuned for all the details, stats, news and much more on this Manchester United vs Sheriff match that is sure to be full of emotions on matchday five of the UEFA Europa League group "E".
You can't miss it!
9:26 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch Manchester United vs Sheriff live online in the Europa League

The match will be broadcast for USA on UniMás y TUDN USA.

You can also find it on the Paramount+, VIX+ y TUDN platform.

If you prefer to follow it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option to do so. 

9:21 AMan hour ago

Latest Sheriff lineup

Coach Tomas sent this starting 11 to the field in the previous match: 

1. D. CELEADNIC; 6. S. RADELJIĆ, 15. G. KIKI, 20. A. ZOHOURI, 2. P. KPOZO, 42. RENAN GUEDES, 10. C. BADOLO, 17. S. MUDASIRU, 8. M. DIOP, 61. I. RASHEED and 28. PERNAMBUCO. 

9:16 AMan hour ago

Latest United lineup

These are the 11 players Ten Hag fielded in the previous Europa League match: 

1. DAVID DE GEA; 12. T. MALACIA, 6. L. MARTÍNEZ, 2. V. V. DIOGO DALOT, 17. FRED, 18. CASEMIRO, 10. M. RASHFORD, 8. BRUNO FERNANDES, 21. ANTONY and 7. CRISTIANO RONALDO.

9:11 AMan hour ago

Sheriff's key player

Akanbi Rasheed has made it clear that he wants to contribute to his team's offense in the ongoing UEFA Europa League. 

The Nigerian currently has one goal and one assist this season, so his performance will be crucial in his team's bid for victory this afternoon.

9:06 AMan hour ago

United's key player

Although Cristiano has not been active and it seems that the dressing room problems do not stop, he has been one of the most consistent players in the Europa League. 
Currently, the Portuguese player has a goal and an assist in this competition, so he could contribute a lot to the offense today. 

9:01 AMan hour ago

Sheriff goes for the feat

Beating Manchester at home is not an easy mission for any team, and even less so with a run of three consecutive defeats in the Europa League. 

That is why the visiting team will be looking to avoid the same mistakes they made the previous matchday when they lost against Real Sociedad in a match that ended 3-0 and to top it all off with the expulsion of Zohouri.

8:56 AMan hour ago

Manchester United goes for the pass

The home team, with nine total points, is very close to qualification, so much so that today with a draw they would achieve the goal of playing in the playoff round. 

In the previous match, they won with a 1-0 score against Omonia, where McTominay scored in the 93rd minute.

8:51 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Old Trafford

The Manchester United vs Sheriff match will be played at the Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, UK with a capacity of 74,849 people. 

It is the largest club soccer stadium in the United Kingdom and the second largest soccer stadium overall after Wembley Stadium. It is also the eleventh largest in Europe.

Nicknamed "The Theatre of Dreams" by Sir Bobby Charlton, Old Trafford has been United's home since 1910, however, from 1941-49 the club shared Maine Road with local rivals Manchester City as a result of bomb damage to the stadium in World War II. 

This historic venue has hosted FA Cup semi-finals, England matches, 1966 World Cup matches, Euro 1996 and the Champions League Final in 2003.

8:46 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Europa League match: Manchester United vs Sheriff Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

A Manchester United team that has practically secured its place in the Europa League play-offs, receives a Sheriff team that will undoubtedly be looking for a draw or a win to avoid being eliminated from the tournament. 

And although it looks very complicated, the visiting team could still stay looking to leave out the opponent they have in turn. 

However, the English team will not give up, as two consecutive victories would be enough for them to aspire to the first place in Group E. 

