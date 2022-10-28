Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Cádiz vs Atletico de Madrid live online in LaLiga match day 12.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid, live online in LaLiga Match day 12, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Cádiz vs Atletico de Madrid online live in LaLiga Match day 12
The match Cádiz vs Atletico de Madrid will be broadcasted on Sky Sports channel.
The match will be streamed on the Blue To Go live application.
If you want to watch the match online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match Cádiz vs Atlético de Madrid in the 12th round of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Cádiz vs Atlético de Madrid match on October 29, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 a.m.
Brazil: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Ecuador: 09:00 a.m.
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Panama: 09:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 10:00 a.m. ET
Spain: 19:00 hours
Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium
Located in Cadiz, Spain, is the Cadiz stadium, a small stadium with capacity for 25 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 3, 1955, will be the scenario where tomorrow Cadiz and Real Betis will fight on the 10th day for the 3 points that would be of great importance for both, with different objectives.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice in this match will be José Sánchez, who will undoubtedly have a difficult job in this match as both teams fight for the ball with intensity.
Absences
Cadiz will be without Rubén Alcaraz due to suspension, Atlético de Madrid will not have any suspended or injured players, so they will have a full roster for this match, two teams with high quality players.
Background
The record leans towards Atletico de Madrid as they have won 7 games, 1 draw and Cadiz has only won on 2 occasions, so Atletico de Madrid will come out as a strong favorite to take the 3 points in one more day in LaLiga.
How does Atlético de Madrid arrive?
Atletico Madrid comes into this match in third place with a record of 7 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses and with 23 years, will be looking to get closer to Barcelona who is in second place with 28 points, we expect a great game full of emotions and goals.
How does Cadiz arrive?
Cadiz comes to this match in the penultimate position, a team that has suffered a lot, has 7 points and a record of one win, 4 draws and 6 defeats, will seek to break this bad streak against a team that is very complicated as Atletico Madrid who will jump as a favorite to take the 3 points.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Cádiz vs Atletico de Madrid, corresponding to the 12th round of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, at 09:00 hours.