Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

Tune in here Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers live, as well as the latest information from MKM Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers match live on TV and online?
The Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers?
This is the kick-off time for the Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers match on October 29, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. -
Chile: 10:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. -
Spain: 4:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Peru: 9:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Key player at Blackburn Rovers
One of the players to keep in mind in Blackburn Rovers is Ben Brereton, the 23 year old center forward born in England but Chilean nationalized, has played 17 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of matches, he already has one assist and eight goals, these against; Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion, Blackpool, Bristol City, Millwall, Rotherham United twice and Sunderland.
Key player at Hull City
One of the key players in Hull City is Oscar Estupiñan, the 26-year-old Colombian-born center forward, has played 16 games so far in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, in which he already has one assist and eight goals, this against; Norwich City twice, West Bromwich Albion twice, Conventry City three times and Wigan Athletic.
History Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers
In total, the two sides have met 65 times, Blackburn Rovers dominate the record with 32 wins, there have been 17 draws and Hull City have won 16 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Sheffield United with 96 goals to Blackburn Rovers' 65.
Actuality - Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn Rovers has been having an outstanding performance in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, because after playing 17 matches they are in the number three position in the standings with 30 points, this score was achieved after winning 10 matches, drawing none and losing seven, they have also scored 22 goals and conceded 18, for a goal difference of +4.
Middlesbrough 1 - 2 Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn Rovers 2 - 0 Sunderland
Blackburn Rovers 2 - 1 Birmingham City
Actuality - Hull City
Hull City has been playing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, as after playing a total of 16 matches, it is in the 16th position of the standings with 20 points, this after winning six matches, drawing two and losing eight, leaving a goal difference of -11 after scoring 20 goals and conceding 31.
Hull City 0 - 2 Birmingham City
Blackpool 1 - 3 Hull City
Rotherham United 2 - 4 Hull City
The match will be played at the MKM Stadium
The match between Hull City and Blackburn Rovers will take place at the MKM Stadium in the city of Kingston upon Hull (England), the stadium is where Hull City Association Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 2002 and has a capacity for approximately 25,400 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers, valid for matchday 18 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
