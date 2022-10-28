Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in MLS Conference Final 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC match for MLS Conference Final 2022?
This is the start time of the game Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC of October 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 8:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 8:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 8:15 PM on TUDN
Spain: 2:15 AM
Mexico: 6:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 8:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 8:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Background Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC
The Pennsylvania side has dominated the series in the last five matches in which it has three wins on either field to one draw and one loss.
Philadelphia Union 2-1 New York City FC, 2022
New York City FC 0-2 Philadelphia Union, 2022
Philadelphia Union 1-2 New York City FC, 2021
New York City FC 1-1 Philadelphia Union, 2021
Philadelphia Union 1-0 New York City FC, 2021
Key player New York City FC
The man who is the lynchpin of this team on offense is Maxi Moralez, who has good technique, great mid-range shot and passing vision that could be the key to tip the scales.
Key player Philadelphia Union
Leon Flach is coming off the back of his heroics as the scorer of the only goal that eliminated FC Cincinnati and was known for scoring some important goals in the campaign, but above all, he stood out for his leadership and construction in offensive plays throughout the campaign.
Last lineup New York City FC
1 Sean Johnson, 5 Thiago Martins, 4 Maxime Chanot, 6 Alexander Callens, 3 Anton Tinnerholm, 20 Santiago Rodríguez, 10 Maxi Morález, 26 Nicolás Acevedo, 9 Héber, 22 Kevin O'Toole, 38 Gabriel Pereira.
Last lineup Philadelphia Union
18 Andre Blake, 3 Jack Elliott, 5 Jakob Glesnes, 27 Kai Wagner, 15 Olivier Mbaizo, 7 Mikkel Uhre, 8 José Martínez, 6 Dániel Gazdag, 31 Leon Flach, 16 Jack McGlynn, 9 Julián Carranza.
New York City FC: Long live the king
It is worth remembering that New York City FC is the reigning MLS champion and wants to defend its crown, which is why it cannot be written off, especially in the Conference Final. They finished in third place with 55 points and in the first round they defeated Inter Miami 3-0, while last Sunday they won 3-1 at Montreal as visitors.
Philadelphia Union: to make it through to the Final
The Philadelphia Union, along with LAFC, were the best teams in MLS and proof of this was that they topped their respective conferences. Now that they will be playing at home, they have the table set to reach the Grand Final, remembering that they have just defeated FC Cincinnati in a tight game.
The Kick-off
The Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC match will be played at the Subaru Park Stadium, in Philadelphia, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:15 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS Conference Final 2022: Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.