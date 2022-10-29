Schalke 04 vs Freiburg: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Schalke 04 vs Freiburg?
The match between Schalke 04 vs Freiburg can be followed on television on ESPN+
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the Schalke 04 vs Freiburg match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries
Argentina: 8:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.
Brazil: 11:30 hrs.
Chile: 10:30 hrs.
Colombia: 10:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:30 hrs.
Spain: 17:30 hrs.
México: 10:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 11: 30 hrs.
Peru: 10:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:30 hrs.
England: 16: 30 hrs
EEUU:11:30 hrs.
Australia: 01:00 hrs.
Player to watch at Freiburg
The Italian midfielder Grifo stands out in Freiburg, who has five goals and three assists so far this season. He scored in the last Bundesliga match he played and contributed to the victory.
Player to watch at Schalke 04
The German striker Bulter, who is in his second season here, is the team's top scorer and has scored three goals this season, although he has not scored since August 27th, when he scored in the defeat against Unión Berlín
How is Freiburg coming along?
Freiburg comes after a draw against Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League, certifying their first place in Group G and their direct qualification to the round of 16. In the Bundesliga, they won their last match against Werder Bremen by 2-0 and are in third place in the standings with 21 points, i.e. in the UEFA Champions League places.
How are Schalke 04 coming along?
This team has lost six consecutive matches. The last time they won was on September 10, 3-1 at home to Bochum. In their last match they lost 2-1 at home to Hertha BSC. In the Bundesliga they are in the last position with a total of six points;
Background
A total of 53 meetings between Schalke 04 and Freiburg with a favorable balance for Schalke 04 who have won 23 times, while Freiburg have won 21 times. While in nine meetings the match has ended in a draw. The last time they met was in April 2021, when Freiburg won 4-0. In the last six meetings, Freiburg have either won or drawn. The last time Schalke 04 won this fixture was in 2018 by 2-0.
Venue: The match will be played at the Veltins Arena, a stadium built in 2001 with a capacity of 62271 spectators.
Preview of the match
Schalke 04 and Freiburg meet in the match corresponding to the 12th round of the Bundesliga;
