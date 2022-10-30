Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest on TV and in real time?
In the last 5 meetings with Arsenal FC playing at home, Arsenal FC won 4 times, there were 1 draws and Nottingham Forest won 0 times. The goal difference is 11-2 in favor of Arsenal.
The most recent match between the teams took place in January 2022, in the FA Cup. Arsenal were defeated by Nottingham Forest by the score of 1-0. Lewis Grabban scored the match-winning goal.
Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, intends to keep the winning team to continue the good performances. Something that Steve Cooper is looking for since the beginning of the Premier League.
HOW NOTTINGHAM FOREST ARRIVES:
Nottingham Forest, in last place, beat Liverpool 1-0 in the last round of the Premier League.
HOW THE ARSENAL ARRIVES:
The hosts are in second place in the Premier League, but can regain the top position and have not lost in the month of October, are four games with three wins and a draw. The Gunners are looking to close the month without any defeat in the Premier League. This is because Arsenal come from a 2-0 defeat to PSV in the Europa League and want to get back to winning ways.
TIME AND PLACE
Arsenal's home ground, at the Emirates Stadium, is the Arsenal side with the strongest squad and are the real favorites to win the match against Nottingham Forest.
This Saturday (29), Arsenal receive Nottingham Forest for the 14th round of the Premier League, at the Emirates Stadium in London (ING). The ball starts at 10 am ET. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN, closed TV and the STAR+ streaming platform. However, the fans can follow everything in real time here on VAVEL Brazil.
Match: Arsenal-Nottingham Forest
Round: 14th
Date and time: 30/10/2022, 10:00 am ET
Venue: Emirates Stadium
Where to watch: ESPN and Star+
Real time: VAVEL Brazil