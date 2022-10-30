Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:38 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest on TV and in real time?

Premier League

Match: Arsenal-Nottingham Forest

Round: 14th

Date and time: 30/10/2022, 10:00 am ET

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Where to watch: ESPN and Star+

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

10:33 PMan hour ago

When is the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest will kick off at 10 am ET, being played at Emirates Stadium. The match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest will be broadcast live on ESPN, on closed TV and on Star+, on streaming. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
10:28 PMan hour ago

PROBABLE NOTTINGHAM FORES

Dean Henderson, Aurier, Steve Cook, McKenna e Renan Lodi. Yates, Rmo Freuler e Mangala. Gibbs-White, Awoniyi e Lingard.
10:23 PM2 hours ago

PROBABLE ARSENAL:

Ramsdale, Tierney, Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães e Tomiyasu. Odegaard, Partey e Xhaka. Gabriel Matinelli, Gabriel Jesus e Nketiah
10:18 PM2 hours ago

RECENT RECORD:

 

In the last 5 meetings with Arsenal FC playing at home, Arsenal FC won 4 times, there were 1 draws and Nottingham Forest won 0 times. The goal difference is 11-2 in favor of Arsenal.

The most recent match between the teams took place in January 2022, in the FA Cup. Arsenal were defeated by Nottingham Forest by the score of 1-0. Lewis Grabban scored the match-winning goal.

 

 

10:13 PM2 hours ago

DISFALLS:

Firstly the Arsenal team should come more worn out for this game, as they seek to secure 1st place in their group in the Europa League. Marquinhos who will not play for the European tournament will take the place of Bukayo Saka.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, intends to keep the winning team to continue the good performances. Something that Steve Cooper is looking for since the beginning of the Premier League.

10:08 PM2 hours ago

HOW NOTTINGHAM FOREST ARRIVES:

Nottingham Forest are on a roll after two defeats, two draws and one win this October. After the victory against Liverpool last Saturday, Forest is looking to keep the good sequence and finish the month with another victory and move away from the bottom of the league.

Nottingham Forest, in last place, beat Liverpool 1-0 in the last round of the Premier League.

10:03 PM2 hours ago

HOW THE ARSENAL ARRIVES:

Arsenal and Manchester City fight head to head for the lead in the Premier League. The Citizens have moved to the top of the table and are on 29 points. While the Gunners are on 28 and want a win to get back to first place.

The hosts are in second place in the Premier League, but can regain the top position and have not lost in the month of October, are four games with three wins and a draw. The Gunners are looking to close the month without any defeat in the Premier League. This is because Arsenal come from a 2-0 defeat to PSV in the Europa League and want to get back to winning ways.

Image: Arsenal / Divulgation

 

9:58 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE

The match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest is valid for the fourteenth round of the Premier League and involves the current second-leader of the tournament against the bottom of the competition.

Arsenal's home ground, at the Emirates Stadium, is the Arsenal side with the strongest squad and are the real favorites to win the match against Nottingham Forest.

This Saturday (29), Arsenal receive Nottingham Forest for the 14th round of the Premier League, at the Emirates Stadium in London (ING). The ball starts at 10 am ET. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN, closed TV and the STAR+ streaming platform. However, the fans can follow everything in real time here on VAVEL Brazil.

9:53 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Arsenal - Nottingham Forest match

Hello, soccer lover! Now is the time for round fourteen in the Premier League: Arsenal-Nottingham Forest meet on the pitch for round fourteen of England's premier competition. Arsenal have started too well in the Premier League and are currently second in the standings, trailing Manchester City by only one point. However, the team can regain the lead in case of victory this Sunday (30). The team has reinforced itself very well for this season and the trio Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Gabriel Martinelli fit like a glove. The team has only one defeat in 13 games and totals 28 points in the table. Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, has a very low league campaign. The team has one of its worst campaigns in the Premier League, being bottom of the league with 9 points. Follow all the news about the duel here on VAVEL Brazil.
VAVEL Logo