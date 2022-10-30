Cremonese vs Udinese: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Cremonese vs Udinese Live Score!
How to watch Cremonese vs Udinese Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Cremonese vs Udinese match for Serie A?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM en Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on Paramount +
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM en Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Key player - Udinese
In Udinese the presence of _ stands out. The _ striker, _ years old, is one of the most outstanding players of the team. So far in the current Serie A he has _ scored _ goals and _ assists in _ games played, where he has started _ them. He has _ minutes in total.
Key player - Cremonese
In Udinese, the presence of Beto stands out. The 24-year-old Portuguese striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far in the current Serie A he has five goals in 11 games played, where he has started five of them. He has 481 minutes in total.
Cremonese vs Udines history
In Cremonese, the presence of Cyriel Dessers stands out. The 27-year-old Belgian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far in the current Serie A he has two goals and one assist in 11 games played, where he has started 10 of them. He has 820 minutes in total.
Udinese
Udinese is coming from a loss and three games without a win. It will be important for them to achieve a good performance and win in order not to lose ground on those who occupy the places in European competitions.
Cremonese
Cremonese comes into this match occupying the last place in the table and with a very negative streak, from which it hopes to emerge in this match.