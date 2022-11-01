West Bromwich Albion vs Blackpool: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Blackpool's possible line-up
For his part, Michael Appleton may line up with the following eleven to face Albion. Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband, Carey, Dougall, Patiño, Yates, Madine and Hamilton.
Possible West Brom lineup
Beale may field the following eleven to face Blackpool. Palmer, Furlong, O'shea, Pieters, Livermore, Gardner, Philips, Diangana, Wallace, Townsend and Grant.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game West Bromwich Albion vs Blackpool of November in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM,
Bolivia: 5:00 PM.
Brazil: 5:00 PM.
Chile: 4:00 PM.
Colombia: 3:00 PM.
Ecuador: 3:00 PM.
USA (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 9:00 PM,
Mexico: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 5:00 PM.
Peru: 5:00 PM.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM.
Venezuela: 4:00 PM.
Where to watch
History between the two
These teams have met 83 times. West Brom has more wins than its rival. They have won ten more games than their rival. Blackpool have 29 wins while Albion 39. In 15 matches they have drawn.
EFL Championship standings
Blackpool is in fifteenth place, with 22 points, tied with the team in thirteenth and fourteenth position. It is five points away from the relegation places. Also, it is six points away from the playoffs for promotion to the Premier League and eleven points away from the direct positions. Away, they have 12 points, winning three times, three draws and three defeats.
EFL Championship standings
West Brom are struggling this season. Beale's side are at the bottom of the EFL Championship table. They have 14 points and are three points away from relegation. At home, they have won one game out of nine, having drawn four times and lost in four other matches.
Blackpool's last match
Appleton's side won at the City of Coventry Stadium after a comeback from the first half goal. The match ended 1-2 in Blackpool's favor against Coventry City. The home side took the lead in the first half through Palmer's goal. In the second half, the visitors turned the score around with goals from Madine and Yates. In the end, the three points went to Blackpool with an epic comeback to make it three out of three at a difficult stadium.
West Bromwich's last match
West Bromwich lost their last match against Sheffield United by 0-2. The first 45 minutes were enough for the visitors to get enough of a lead to take all three points. Ndiaye and Mcburnie scored the two goals of the match. The home side tried but failed to score, despite 15 shots throughout the game. In the end, the three points went to the visitors and set alarm bells ringing at The Hawthorns.
