Arsenal vs Zurich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA UEFA Europa League Match
Image: VAVEL

6:51 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for Arsenal vs Zurich in the UEFA Europa League

6:46 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch Arsenal vs Zurich live online for UEFA Europa League matchday 6

The match will be broadcast in USA on TUDN USA and UniMas.

You can find it on TUND App, Univision Now and VIX+ digital platforms.

6:41 PM2 hours ago

Latest Zurich lineup

The Swiss team came out with these 11 elements that were well led to victory by their coach Henriksen:

25. Y. BRECHER.

6. F. ALITI.

24. N. KATIĆ.

2. L. KAMBERI.

3. ADRIÁN GUERRERO.

17. C. CONDÉ.

8. O. SELNÆS.

19. N. BORANIJAŠEVIĆ.

21. B. DŽEMAILI.

15. A. TOSIN.

11. J. OKITA.

6:36 PM2 hours ago

Last Arsenal lineup

This is how Mikel Arteta's team came out for their UEFA Europa League match of the previous matchday: 

1. A. RAMSDALE.

3. K. TIERNEY.

16. R. HOLDING.

12. W. SALIBA.

18. T. TOMIYASU.

34. G. XHAKA.

23. A. LOKONGA.

8. M. ØDEGAARD.

11. GABRIEL MARTINELLI.

14. E. NKETIAH.

21. FÁBIO VIEIRA.

6:31 PM2 hours ago

Zurich's key player

Despite the bad tournament for the visiting team, they have a player who has been a talking point in the Europa League.

Nigerian Aiyegun, who has a goal and an assist so far this season, will surely be looking to make a difference in today's match. 

6:26 PM2 hours ago

Arsenal's key player

Nketiah is the scorer of the English team in the Europa League with two goals scored.
The English striker, who is showing great talent from an early age, will be looking to make a difference and continue scoring goals in order to contribute to Arsenal. 

6:21 PM2 hours ago

Zurich arrives lifeless

The Swiss team has no chance of doing anything in the current Europa League, as they have only three points out of a possible 15, and are therefore disqualified from the competition. 

However, in their last match they defeated Bodo/Glimt in a game that featured goals by Boranjasevic and Marchesano for Zurich.

6:16 PM2 hours ago

Arsenal wants the lead

With a total of 12 points, four wins and only one defeat, the Bombers will be looking for a victory today to seal their first place in group "A".

Defeat is not an option, as in the previous matchday when they were defeated by PSV with a score of 2-0, so today they will give their all to avoid playing in the reclassification. 

6:11 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Emirates

The Arsenal vs Zurich match will be played at the stadium, in London, UK with a capacity of 60,432 people. 

The sports venue also known as Ashburton Grove before the Emirates sponsorship and as Arsenal Stadium for UEFA competitions, is the fourth largest soccer stadium in England after Wembley, Old Trafford and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It was inaugurated in the summer of 2006 for a friendly match between Arsenal Football Club and Ajax Amsterdam and was created as Arsenal's new stadium to replace the old Highbury Stadium, where a residential complex has now been built.

It is also pertinent to note that when the current contract expires, the stadium will be named 'Rosa and Nato' in honor of the club's first owners.

6:06 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 Europa League match: Arsenal vs Zurich Live Updates!

 

My name is Salvador Espino and I'll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

It will be a seemingly very evenly matched game as Arsenal host Zurich in the Europa League group stage closer.

The English team arrives with a total of 12 points thanks to four wins in five matches, the last one being a defeat against PSV. 

On the other hand, the visiting team arrives with unfavorable numbers as they only managed to get three points with a victory, since the other matches were defeats. 

