Arsenal vs Zurich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA UEFA Europa League Match

Stay tuned for Arsenal vs Zurich in the UEFA Europa League
How and where to watch Arsenal vs Zurich live online for UEFA Europa League matchday 6
You can find it on TUND App, Univision Now and VIX+ digital platforms.
Latest Zurich lineup
25. Y. BRECHER.
6. F. ALITI.
24. N. KATIĆ.
2. L. KAMBERI.
3. ADRIÁN GUERRERO.
17. C. CONDÉ.
8. O. SELNÆS.
19. N. BORANIJAŠEVIĆ.
21. B. DŽEMAILI.
15. A. TOSIN.
11. J. OKITA.
Last Arsenal lineup
1. A. RAMSDALE.
3. K. TIERNEY.
16. R. HOLDING.
12. W. SALIBA.
18. T. TOMIYASU.
34. G. XHAKA.
23. A. LOKONGA.
8. M. ØDEGAARD.
11. GABRIEL MARTINELLI.
14. E. NKETIAH.
21. FÁBIO VIEIRA.
Zurich's key player
Nigerian Aiyegun, who has a goal and an assist so far this season, will surely be looking to make a difference in today's match.
Arsenal's key player
The English striker, who is showing great talent from an early age, will be looking to make a difference and continue scoring goals in order to contribute to Arsenal.
Zurich arrives lifeless
However, in their last match they defeated Bodo/Glimt in a game that featured goals by Boranjasevic and Marchesano for Zurich.
Arsenal wants the lead
Defeat is not an option, as in the previous matchday when they were defeated by PSV with a score of 2-0, so today they will give their all to avoid playing in the reclassification.
The match will be played at the Emirates
The sports venue also known as Ashburton Grove before the Emirates sponsorship and as Arsenal Stadium for UEFA competitions, is the fourth largest soccer stadium in England after Wembley, Old Trafford and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
It was inaugurated in the summer of 2006 for a friendly match between Arsenal Football Club and Ajax Amsterdam and was created as Arsenal's new stadium to replace the old Highbury Stadium, where a residential complex has now been built.
It is also pertinent to note that when the current contract expires, the stadium will be named 'Rosa and Nato' in honor of the club's first owners.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Europa League match: Arsenal vs Zurich Live Updates!
My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
It will be a seemingly very evenly matched game as Arsenal host Zurich in the Europa League group stage closer.
The English team arrives with a total of 12 points thanks to four wins in five matches, the last one being a defeat against PSV.
On the other hand, the visiting team arrives with unfavorable numbers as they only managed to get three points with a victory, since the other matches were defeats.