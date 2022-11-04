Reading vs Preston: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in EFL Championship 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Reading vs Preston Live Score in EFL Championship 2022
What time is Reading vs Preston match for EFL Championship 2022?
This is the start time of the game Reading vs Preston of November 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 4:00 PM on ESPN
Spain: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star Plus
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Background Reading vs Preston
Reading has dominated the last five games with three wins to one draw and one loss, which is why they will be looking to maintain their dominance this Friday:
Preston 2-3 Reading, season 2022
Reading 2-1 Preston, season 2021
Preston 0-0 Reading, season 2021
Reading 0-3 Preston, season 2020
Preston 0-2 Reading, season 2021
Key player Preston
Balanced in midfield, although he comes from being the hero in the last game as a Brad Potts goal saw his side take all three points and could be the difference this Friday.
Key player Reading
Last match they rescued a goalless draw thanks to Joe Lumley's good interventions, as the goalkeeper has stood out with good saves to get valuable points this season.
Last lineup Preston
1 Freddie Woodman, 6 Liam Lindsay, 16 Andrew Hughes, 14 Jordan Storey, 11 Robbie Brady, 44 Brad Potts, 4 Benjamin Whiteman, 8 Alan Browne, 9 Ched Evans, 19 Emil Riis Jakobsen.
Last lineup Reading
1 Joe Lumley, 3 Thomas Holmes, 27 Amadou Salif Mbengue, 17 Andy Yiadom, 14 Ovie Ejaria, 8 Jeff Hendrick, 10 Tom Ince, 12 Baba Rahman, 23 Junior Hoilett, 2 Andy Carroll, 11 Yakou Meite.
Preston FC: tighten the pace
While Preston comes with a record of two wins in a row that put them in the top 8 of the overall table, the last one in midweek by the minimum difference against Swansea, so they will look for a third win to continue climbing positions.
Reading: back to winning ways
Reading has not been consistent in this championship and is placed inside the top twelve with 26 points, far from the first place, but they will have to start getting strong at home to be able to aspire to the first positions. Last Tuesday they rescued a draw as visitors against Luton.
The Kick-off
The Reading vs Preston match will be played at the Madejski Stadium, in Reading, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:00 pm ET.
