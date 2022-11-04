Reading vs Preston: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in EFL Championship 2022
Image: Reading

10:48 PM21 minutes ago

10:47 PM22 minutes ago

What time is Reading vs Preston match for EFL Championship 2022?

This is the start time of the game Reading vs Preston of November 4th in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 4:00 PM on ESPN

Spain: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star Plus

Paraguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

10:47 PM22 minutes ago

Background Reading vs Preston

Reading has dominated the last five games with three wins to one draw and one loss, which is why they will be looking to maintain their dominance this Friday:

Preston 2-3 Reading, season 2022

Reading 2-1 Preston, season 2021

Preston 0-0 Reading, season 2021

Reading 0-3 Preston, season 2020

Preston 0-2 Reading, season 2021

10:47 PM23 minutes ago

Key player Preston

Balanced in midfield, although he comes from being the hero in the last game as a Brad Potts goal saw his side take all three points and could be the difference this Friday.
10:47 PM23 minutes ago

Key player Reading

Last match they rescued a goalless draw thanks to Joe Lumley's good interventions, as the goalkeeper has stood out with good saves to get valuable points this season.
10:46 PM24 minutes ago

Last lineup Preston

1 Freddie Woodman, 6 Liam Lindsay, 16 Andrew Hughes, 14 Jordan Storey, 11 Robbie Brady, 44 Brad Potts, 4 Benjamin Whiteman, 8 Alan Browne, 9 Ched Evans, 19 Emil Riis Jakobsen.
10:46 PM24 minutes ago

Last lineup Reading

1 Joe Lumley, 3 Thomas Holmes, 27 Amadou Salif Mbengue, 17 Andy Yiadom, 14 Ovie Ejaria, 8 Jeff Hendrick, 10 Tom Ince, 12 Baba Rahman, 23 Junior Hoilett, 2 Andy Carroll, 11 Yakou Meite.
10:45 PM24 minutes ago

Preston FC: tighten the pace

While Preston comes with a record of two wins in a row that put them in the top 8 of the overall table, the last one in midweek by the minimum difference against Swansea, so they will look for a third win to continue climbing positions.
10:45 PM24 minutes ago

Reading: back to winning ways

Reading has not been consistent in this championship and is placed inside the top twelve with 26 points, far from the first place, but they will have to start getting strong at home to be able to aspire to the first positions. Last Tuesday they rescued a draw as visitors against Luton.
10:45 PM24 minutes ago

The Kick-off

The Reading vs Preston match will be played at the Madejski Stadium, in Reading, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:00 pm ET.
10:45 PM25 minutes ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the EFL Championship 2022: Reading vs Preston!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
