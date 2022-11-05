Saudi Arabia vs Iceland Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Saudi Arabia vs Iceland in the friendly match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Saudi Arabia vs Iceland match in the friendly match.
What time is Saudi Arabia vs Iceland match for friendly match?
This is the start time of the game Saudi Arabia vs Iceland of November 06th, in several countries:
México: 06:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 08:00 horas
Chile: 07:00 horas
Colombia: 06:00 horas
Perú: 06:00 horas
EE.UU.: 07:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 06:00 horas
Uruguay: 08:00 horas
Paraguay: 07:00 horas
España: 13:00 horas
Where and how to watch Saudi Arabia vs Iceland live
The match will not be broadcasted by a TV channel.
If you want to watch Saudi Arabia vs Iceland live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the sixth time that these two teams meet in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to increase the record and reduce the balance, which is very much on the side of the Arabs, with 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 win for Iceland.
2002, January, Saudi Arabia 1-0 Iceland, International Friendly Match
1998, May, Saudi Arabia 1-1 Iceland, International Friendly
1997, December, Saudi Arabia 0-0 Iceland, International Friendship
1994, April, Saudi Arabia 2-0 Iceland, International Friendly
1984, September, Saudi Arabia 1-2 Iceland, International Friendly
How is Saudi Arabia coming?
The locals are coming from a not very good streak, coming from a 0-0 draw against Honduras, having a streak of 1 win, 4 draws and 0 losses, so they will not want to continue with this streak and keep adding victories, especially to get confidence heading into their World Cup matches.
Saudi Arabia 0-0 Honduras, 30 Oct, 2022, International friendlies
Saudi Arabia 1-1 Albania, 26 Oct, 2022, International Friendlies
Saudi Arabia 1-0 North Macedonia, 22 Oct, 2022, International Friendlies
Saudi Arabia 0-0 USA, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Saudi Arabia 0-0 Ecuador, 23 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
How is Iceland coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a regular performance, having their last victory against Venezuela in a friendly match, winning 1-0, having a streak of 2 wins, 3 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team.
Albania 1-1 Iceland, 27 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Venezuela 0-1 Iceland, 22 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Iceland 2-2 Israel, 13 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
San Marino 0-1 Iceland, 9 Jun, 2022, International Friendlies
Iceland 1-1 Albania, 6 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Watch out for this Saudi Arabian player
The Arab forward, Firas Al-Buraikan has had a good performance, playing in 12 matches, scoring 3 goals and 0 assists, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition, looking to be crucial in this match to give confidence to his team in the face of the World Cup.
Watch out for this player from Iceland
Icelandic striker Hólmbert Friðjónsson, 29 years old, has had a regular performance, playing in 25 matches with Lillestrøm SK of the Norwegian League, scoring 5 goals and 1 assist, being the crucial striker of the team, while, in his national team in the World Cup qualifiers, where he played in two matches.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Saudi Arabia vs Iceland friendly match. The match will take place at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium at 07:00.